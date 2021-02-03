100 Years Ago
February 1, 1921
Fire discovered in the new Public School gymnasium about 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon caused damage to the building estimated at about $1000. The fire started from the furnace which became overheated due to the failure to remove the asbestos mat, which is placed over the register while playing basketball.
People who used to wander through the woods and fields now wander through the movies.
The marriage of Herman Pogeman and Mrs. Laura Norpel was solemnized at St. Joseph's church yesterday. They will make their home in Bellevue and the HERALD joins their legion of friends in extending the customary felicitations.
Raymond Deppe writes his folks here that he experienced the sensation of being held up while on his way to work one morning in Chicago last week. He was fortunate in not having his watch or very much money with him and as a result was only relieved of his lunch and carfare, making it necessary for him to walk to work.
Claus Dau, a young man employed on the Chas. Mangler farm near Green Island, had a close call from death last Tuesday while blasting out stumps on the latter's farm. He had set off a number of charges of dynamite and the last charge before going to dinner failed to explode within the time expected, and after waiting a while longer he walked over to it intending to inspect the fuse when the charge went off. He was thrown to the ground by the impact and his face was terribly lacerated by the pieces of flying debris.
A masquerade dance will be given Thursday night at Gonner's Hall, Springbrook. Ott Reel's orchestra will furnish the music. Everybody invited.
With the sportsmen: Which reminds me that the boys in the local Knights of Columbus group are sponsoring a target range and shooting gallery for the good of the sport and the fellowship of friends. That's fine men. Such moves make for Americans.
A band of auto thieves seems to have invaded Jackson county recently as three cars have been stolen in the county the past few days. Sheriff Lorin Felderman warns all motorists to remove keys from parked cars as a measure to discourage further theft.
90 Years Ago
February 3, 1931
A drug addict was nabbed by local officers and charged with passing a worthless check on Dr. Lampe for $3 for medical services. In payment for services he gave the doctor a check on a Dubuque bank which proved to be no good. At the trial the man pleaded guilty of passing a worthless check and was sentenced to 30 days in jail. However, the sentence was suspended on his promise that he get out of Bellevue and stay out. That night he was placed on a train by the city marshal and sent on his way.
Lard is now worth nearly as much as live hogs.
For better decorating results use the new SHEETROCK. The new ivory surface is highly calendered. Let us show you the new sheetrock before you remodel. Bittner Lumber Company
80 Years Ago
January 30, 1941
A 1940 Chevrolet coach belonging to Royal Griebel was stolenTuesday evening from its parking place in front of his mother's home, where Royal and his wife have an apartment.
Leroy Feller has purchased the John Scheckel farm near Springbrook. The price for the 195 acre farm was $16,000.
Richard Kueter and Arnold Ries two more Bellevue boys have volunteered for their years service in the U.S. Army. Mr. and Mrs. Henry Kueter have three sons in the service with the entrance of Richard in the army as two of his brothers are also in the army.
70 Years Ago
February 1, 1951
The old school gymnasium which has been converted into a garage for the school busses, was used for the first time Wednesday. The work was completed some weeks ago with the exception of the big door. The delay was due to a shortage in hardware.
Mr. and Mrs. W.A. hodoval left Tuesday morning in spite of the 32 below zero temperature, starting on their winter vacation trip to Florida.
A stubborn chimney fire at the Anton Ernst farm sent the members of Rescue Hose Co. out on an early run this week. Mr. Ernst will need a new chimney and Mrs. Ernst will have much cleaning to do. But they still have a home.
Edmund Felderman, on a farm near St. Donatus, registered a temperature 44 below zero.
BHS NEWS: Saturday I received a letter from Kenneth Jess in the Air Corps who is stationed in Alaska. He said, "We haven't been doing much lately as it's pretty foggy and cold right now." In fact, its 60 below zero right now. He also said the windows of the barracks had a fourth inch of ice on the inside of them. If we walk around half frozen here, how would we look walking around up there? Harold Koppes.
60 Years Ago
February 2, 1961
Mike Specht was taken to Veterans hospital, Iowa City, by the Gallagher ambulance Friday. He had been injured when cattle at the farm stampeded, knocking him to the ground. He suffered multiple head injuries.
A special meeting of the city council was held Wednesday evening to pass the ordinance establishing a police magistrate court in Bellevue.
The fourth annual Blue and Gold banquet of the Bellevue Cub Scouts will be held Sunday, February 8. At present the Bellevue Pack is comprised or four dens with den mothers Mr. Norvil Felderman, Mrs. Gerald Beck, Mrs. Willis Doland and Mrs. Hilda Melton.
50 Years Ago
February 4, 1971
American children of elementary school age are well on the way to becoming innocent victims of the barrage of criticism fired daily at our country's history and political and educational systems. So says Professor Jerry Kruhn, chairman of the elementary education division of the University of Iowa College of Education. In the current climate of conflict, children increasingly are in contact with such negative statements as, "All politicians are crooked and wouldn't be where they are if they had any concern for the public good.
MHS News: The 1971 homecoming dance was held on Saturday, Jn 23, at St. Joe;'s gym. Cathy Hingtgen and Dick Steines were crowned as queen and king by Elaine Mueller and Gary Neubert, last year's royalty.
January was the month of the ice age for Bellevue as an early-month snow blizzard turned to a crust of ice that stood through the month. In case anyone thought the weatherman was letting up, he closed out the month with a week of sub-zero temperatures and high winds that chilled this area thoroughly. Sunday, January 3 was the day the blizzard whipped through Bellevue, dumping nine inches of snow here. Before the day was over, the snow turned to rain that furrowed and dimpled the snow like the crust of a glacier.
40 years Ago
January 29, 1981
Area snowmobilers should have a chance to exchange some of their machines' cubic centimeters into cash winnings at the Bellevue Jaycees' "Snow Trek I" snowmobile races Saturday, February 7. The Bellevue Horseman's club will be the site for the races, which will start at 11a.m. Assisstning Stan Kueter as chairman for the races will be Steve Theisen.
The L & J maidrite will open for the 1981 season, Friday, Feb. 6. Watch next week's paper for opening day specials.
MY TWO BITS by t.b: There has been a lot of joking around Bellevue as to how long it would take Rich Norpel to make the front page of the DesMoines paper while serving in the Iowa House. Well, the legislature is now in its fourth week and there was Rich, picture and story about a bill he is introducing, on the front page of Tuesday's Des Moines Register.
Get a 40 to 50% rebate on the purchase of any Amana Touchmatic Radarange microwave oven at K&K Electric
30 Years Ago
January 31, 1991
The Bellevue Comets, led by senior guard Craig Murray, knocked off previously unbeaten and number one Class A ranked Bellevue Marquette with a come-from-behind 60-58 win on Jan. 22 at the BHS gym.
A near capacity crowd saw Craig Murry score 17 of his 29 points in the final quarter. Anderson felt the big keys were Murry playing the final quarter with four fouls and the defensive play of Heath Picken. Picken didn't score a point. But neither did the guy he guarded, Mike Squiers, who carried an 18 point average. Scott Kilburg scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Marquette. Jamie Meier led the scoring with 23 points and pulled down 8 rebounds.
Starting February 1 area community residents will learn to live with recycling. Mandatory sorting and recycling of plastics, steel and aluminum and newspaper will force some abrupt changes in the routines of most households.
20 Years Ago
February 1, 2001
A swipe of your driver's license, pay the license fee and you can walk out the door with your new fishing or hunting license within minutes with the Iowa DNR's new electronic Licensing system for Iowa. Chris Lampe's local hardware store is one of 800 Iowa locations where this new system is in operation.
Bellevue city officials say they want to consider ways to restart the search for a potential business in the historic 1848 wooden flour mill at the town's south side. Potters Mill has been largely devoid of activity following the flood of 1993.
