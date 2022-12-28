140 YEARS AGO
Dec. 28, 1882 Bellevue Leader
No teams have been crossing the ice for a week, or since the late thaw began. A large crowd enjoyed themselves skating on the beautiful smooth park of ice in front of the city last Saturday. Several inches of wet snow fell last Saturday night and Sunday, making the sleighing tolerably good. The weather continues very moderate.
One dollar an hour [$29.19 today] was
the price paid for livery rigs by the young fellows of Bellevue on Christmas Day.
George Schlatter [a future prominent Bellevue resident], Eli Cole, Jr. [to become a somewhat controversial Bellevue attorney], Walter and Willie Kelso [elder sons of Judge Kelso of Kelso bank] are home from the Iowa state university to spend vacation.
130 YEARS AGO
Dec. 27, 1892 Bellevue Herald
Eight of our townspeople were conveyed to the Potter home at Paradise Saturday evening, when dancing and social games were indulged in. Conveyances of all kinds were chartered to take people out [to E.G. Potter’s residence and primary farm, founded in 1843, in the valley west of Bellevue, today’s Paradise Valley].
120 YEARS AGO
Dec. 30, 1902 Bellevue Herald
The boys have used show shovels and brooms in clearing a space to skate on the river opposite the ferry landing … a rink fully as large as a block square. Teams are now crossing the river on the ice, and wood is being delivered here from the islands.
110 YEARS AGO
1912 Bellevue Herald
John McKillip is demonstrating a fine new Ford automobile and expects to sell a great number of these machines here in the coming season.
100 YEARS AGO
Dec. 26, 1922 Bellevue Herald
Public notice is hereby given that the undersigned has been appointed and commissioned by the District Court of Jackson County, Iowa, RECEIVER, for the firm of Dorchester & Hughey, said firm comprising H. G. Dorchester and E. K. Hughey…. All Persons having claims … are hereby notified to file … and all persons owing said firm are requested to make payment…. Dated at Bellevue, Iowa, this 11th day of December, 1922. A. E. Pearson, Receiver.
[This announcement marked the official demise of one of Bellevue’s most prominent and productive businesses. In 1873, Hooker Dorchester, who had followed his brother from New York to Bellevue in 1870, had married Josephine “Josie” Warren, a daughter of William W. Warren who had been sheriff during the Bellevue War, a commended volunteer Civil War quartermaster, long-time justice of the peace, and popular mayor of Bellevue. While raising a family and co-owning Dorchester & Hughey, Hooker Dorchester also would rise to local prominence as a founding Mason; Presbyterian church trustee; school board member; and Bellevue town trustee, clerk, and mayor. The 1922 collapse of Dorchester & Hughey (see caption above) would dramatically change his life.]
90 YEARS AGO
Dec 28, 1932 Bellevue Leader
Leo Lampe can’t be convinced that California has anything on Iowa, as on Christmas morning with the thermometer staging a comeback in the 50 degree mark, he dug some wonderful carrots out of his garden….
80 YEARS AGO
Dec. 29, 1942 Bellevue Herald
Farm machinery and equipment rationing quotas on 24 items in Jackson County were announced last week…. Heavy demands for steel for direct war use ... have left little for manufacturing….
With few exceptions, all canned, frozen, and dried fruits, vegetables, and soups will require ration coupon “points” for civilian purchase starting in February…. More than 200 kinds of foods will be strictly rationed, and civilians will have only about half of the amount of these foods they have consumed in recent years.
It is reported that 1,800 additional workers are to be employed at the Savanna ordinance depot after Jan. 1….
70 YEARS AGO
Dec. 25, 1952 Bellevue Leader
… Alex Reed, one of the most prominent and well known farmers in this community … passed away … at his home, six miles south of Bellevue…. Funeral services were held … Dec. 23 at the First Presbyterian church…. Pallbearers were Ardo Keil, Glenn Heckelsmiller, Roland Petesch, Donald Gaylor, A. C. Schneider, and Roy Dyas, Mr. Reed was born Nov. 7, 1869, in Washington township, a son of Wm. Henry and Catherine Lamborn Reed, pioneer residents.…
J. J. Till has purchased a late model Henney Packard funeral coach which will be used at all future funerals conducted by the Kempter–Gallagher Funeral Service. Coupled with the Kempter–Gallagher Packard ambulance, the new funeral coach gives the establishment first-class mobile equipment.
Frank Joseph Goetz, proprietor of the Model Bakery, passed away at 9:27 Monday evening at Memorial Hospital at the age of 67. Mr. Goetz … suffered a stroke Sunday noon while seated at the dinner table with his wife and son, James, who had arrived Saturday from Ft. Monmouth, N.J., for a Christmas furlough.
Mr. Goetz was born Oct. 8, 1865, at
St. Nazianz, Wis…. Coming to Bellevue in 1914, he opened the Model Bakery … in operation since that time. … his products were of the best. His cheery smile and manner made him popular with his many customers.
Students … spending the Christmas holiday … Loyola College of Dentistry, Chicago – Gary Hyler. Loras College, Dubuque – John Paul Jones, Paul Lucke, Robert Budde. Bradley University, Peoria, Ill. – Robert Engelman, Donald Achen. Dental College, University of St. Louis, Mo. – Donald Degnan. Wartburg College, Waverly – Lynn Stuart, Wayne Webber. College of Law, Univ. of Iowa – Donald Becker. State Teachers College, Cedar Falls – Lou Ann Kelly. Mercy Hospital school of nursing – Margaret Roeder, Lois Koppes. Clarke College, Dubuque – Rita Mootz.
Dorrence Koppes has received his discharge from the Navy…. He has been stationed aboard the USS Sicily, which returned from active duty in the Korean war zone about two weeks ago.
Arriving at Long Beach, Calif., aboard the heavy cruiser USS Helena …Donald Medinger, seaman, USN, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Medinger of Route 3. The Helena brought President-elect Eisenhower from Guam to Hawaii following his tour of the Korean front.
60 YEARS AGO
Dec. 26, 1962 Bellevue Herald-Leader
The Bellevue Herald-Leader published every Thursday…. Subscription rates: $3.00 a year in Jackson County [$29.57 today], $3.50 [$34.50] elsewhere. Thomas A. Bates, Editor and Publisher. Jeanne Bates, Office Manager. Alvin Clasen, Production Supervisor. Sally Callaghan, Linotype Operator. Kathy Eggers, Linotype Operator. C. J. Roeder, Jr., Printer Assistant.
[Linotype is a now antiquated composing machine that produced lines of words on individual strips of metal, a vast improvement in printing technology for letterpress (the original type of printing press; a flat bed of inked metal on which paper is pressed, one page at a time).
From invention of the first printing press in the West (Gutenberg, ca. 1455, Germany) to the mid-1900s, book and newspaper pages were assembled for printing by“locking up” type (individual letters and punctuation marks) into a frame for the letterpress “bed,” source of the newspaper jargon “putting the paper to bed.”)
[In the late 1900s, Linotype was replaced with offset printing (photographic images “burned” into thin photosensitive metal plates attached to revolving rollers). Since the 1990s, computers have come to dominate printing (programs for type, page design, and even running presses), including today’s Bellevue Herald–Leader. Letterpresses (and a few Linotypes) remain in specialized use.]
40 YEARS AGO
Dec. 27, 1982 Bellevue Herald-Leader
“RESOLUTIONS” … New Year’s resolutions made by some of the [Marquette High School] students and faculty members. Tom Cloos: “ … start growing — by the foot!” (he’s now officially 4 ft. 7 in. tall). Mike Gallagher: “… not fall on the ice!” Gary Deichelbohrer: “Win more ‘B’ team games! Will Lucke: … maybe stop calling Mr. Ludescher ‘JJ’….” Peggy Lampe: “Study harder, talk less!” David Steines:
I’m not making any. I’m already perfect.” Roger Watters: “Stay awake in English
class on Monday mornings!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.