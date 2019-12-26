100 Years Ago
December 25, 1919
The Bellevue Ice Company began putting up ice out of the Mississippi river last Monday and finished the job today. A very good quality of the frozen liquid has been secured, all the way from ten to fourteen inches in thickness. This is probably the earliest that ice has been put up here.
The interior of Till’s garage has been lined with plasterboard which keeps out the cold and makes the place much more comfortable.
Five Galena boys were arrested for hunting with ferrets and were fined $20 each which included the costs.
Postmaster McKillip is suffering from a broken toe, caused by a heavy weight falling on it.
Does the new interstitial gland operation work? Well, in the case of James Thompson, late of the San Quentin penitentiary, the prison authorities are ready to admit it worked. Thompson was the first of several prisoners here for whose glands those of hanged slayers have been substituted. He was not old, but an injury to the interstitial glands in his youth had retarded his mental development. In 1918 when Thompson was sent to prison for burglary, he was not remarkable for his alert intellect. The operation was performed and showed immediate results. Thompson was no longer the simple, stupid burglar he had been.
M.W. Moulton, M.D.- Physician and Surgeon. Diseases of ear Nose and Throat a specialty. Eyes properly fitted with glasses. Residence on North Front Street. Phone 3 on 26
90 Years Ago
December 26, 1929
Mr. and Mrs. John H. Till were agreeably surprised early Christmas morning to receive a telephone message from their daughter Mrs. R.W. Kerwin of Los Angeles California extending hearty Christmas greetings. The exchange of pleasantries such a distance proved to be a big thrill to both parents and daughter and added to the Christmas cheer.
Advertising and the distribution of news and information are a proper function of newspapers. Some newspapers now operate broadcasting stations, and their programs are among the best on the air. In the natural evolution of things, newspapers will someday take over all broadcasting.
Last year, one of the most energetic young farmers we know bought a farm with a small payment down. Drought hit his particular part of Iowa, and his crops were only half what he expected. A $700 note which he had given fell into the hands of a man who was determined to have his “pound of flesh” at once. There ought to be some way of saving this splendid young farmer. He is one of the finest moral risks in the state. Unfortunately, our banks no longer consider moral risks as they did in the old days. Banking departments and Federal Reserve rules have taken the personal element out of lending money.
It is possible that the discovery that man can ride through the air suspended from a bubble of gas will prove in a hundred years to be more important than the invention of the airplane. Dirigibles will get bigger and bigger, safer and safer. Already they can navigate where planes are forced down.
80 Years Ago
December 26, 1939
Goetz and Son will sponsor a John Deere day program at Riverview Ballroom next Wednesday for farmers of this trade territory. A talking picture, “Joey Gentry in Hollywood” will be the feature attraction of the day and four all-talking pictures will be shown.
Ben Lampe, business man here for the past 19 years announces the closing of a deal that will bring a brand new enterprise to Bellevue. He will open a Western Auto Associate Store in his own building on Front street, formerly occupied by the Keil tavern.
As 1939 becomes history we can look back on it as a good year. The weather was seasonable and pleasant, good crops were raised and conditions, in general, were good. And best of all, the waning days of the year find our nation at peace in a world torn by armed strife; our neutrality laws have to be elastic to keep us out of conflicts but that is as it should be. We want none of the European wars.
The world admires the pluck of little Finland in its courageous fight against the Russians. The Russians have gained little ground and their losses have been enormous. Stalin is finding that it is no picnic to capture a country inhabited by patriots who are willing and know how to defend their homeland.
70 Years Ago
December 22, 1949
Bellevue high opened the stops on Friday night of their double-header against the Maquoketa squad. The varsity won with a score of 25 to 18. The seconds also played a fine brand of ball and Dean Keil and Don Achen were in good shooting form.
Lamotte news: Sunday in one of the most thrilling games of the season, the Holy Rosary cagers defeated the Worthington team in our parish gym with a final score of 33-30. John Pitz was high point man for Lamotte with 13 points, while Gassman collected 12 points for the losers. Lamotte’s B team was also victorious sith Stanley Nemmers leading the local attack with 10 points.
Now Playing at the Cozy Theater: Bob Hope and Lucille Ball in “Sorrowful Jones,” December 27-28
Last Minute Gift Shoppers- Evening in Paris sets $1 to $10; Boxes of 25 cigars, men’s gift sets $2 and up- Green stamps will be given on all Chrismas merchandise.
Mr. and Mrs. Dwain DeGear who are now living in the basement of their new home in Riverside addition, entertained about twenty relatives and friends at a “basement” warming one evening of last week.
For Christmas Give Her the HOOVER JUNIOR, lowest in price, lightest in weight, newest of all Hoover cleaners. “It beats, as it sweeps, as it cleans!” Order now for Christmas delivery. B.N. Mootz Hdwe.
Kempter Furniture Co.: Chairs of all kinds-reclining for Father, Rockers for Mothers; Smoking stands-every home needs several-many kinds to choose from.
Dr. Robert Dempewolf, son of Mr. and Mrs.Herman Dempewolf of this city, expects to open his office shortly after the first of the year.
Mr. and Mrs. George Beeler were delighted to see and hear their daughter, Miss Joyce Beeler when she sang over television from New York on Christmas eve. Her appearance came over the television set at the home of Richard Keil.
60 Years Ago
December 24, 1959
Among the college students home for the holidays are Joe Till III, Ron Lampe, Tom Lucke, Martha Kueter, Marcelline Kueter, Roger Sunleaf, Jack Smith, Glenn Heim, David Fratus, Carol Ernst, George Schneider, Bob Specht, Alice Kay Yeager and Beverly Jaster.
Marquette bounced back from a cold start to defeat Cedar Rapids St. Pat’s 2 to 48 Sunday afternoon in the BHS gym. Ron Sommers bagged 21 points to pace the Mohawks.
Friday night the BHS basketball team was on the way into LaMotte’s gym when someone asked, “Where are the balls, Smithson?” In the second quarter the referee called time. It seems there was a nail sticking up on the floor (just like our old gym). Half time and off went the boys to the locker room only to find it flooded! The only real excitement in the second half was when Hachmann threw a long, high pass and knocked out a light. Time was called and the light replaced. The final score was 53 to 24 in favor of the Comets. Hachmann (23) Yeager (10) and Patterson (7).
Monday evening four of the junior boys from BHS presented their one-act play again. It was put on at the benefit for the hospital. The boys Mike Irwin, Aivars Berzins, Gordon Reed and Russell Clausen were much surprised when they won first place in the contest. They immediately turned the prize of $15.00 back into the fund for the Isolette.
50 Years Ago
December 25, 1969
Guttenburg boys spoiled Bellevue high school’s homecoming Friday night with a 65 to 61 defeat of the comets. 47 fouls were called, including 3 technicals. Three Bellevue players fouled out. Mike Knake led the Bellevue scoring with 18 points, Curt Hammond adding 13, Rick Krabbenhoft 11. The Bellevue girls ran up 25 field goals and Bobbi Brockhage totaled 36 points against Guttenburg girls. BHS guards held the visitors to 13 field goals.
My Two Bits by Tom Bates: “Our Christmas will be spent at Manhattan, Kansas, where we will visit our son Tim, stationed at Ft. Riley as a trainee in the finance detachment. Being a lowly private, he had little chance for a pass.
We invite you to spend New Years with us. Watch the Rose Bowl Parade and the football game on Color TV and enjoy. Smorgasboard 11-3. Riverview Hotel
The Rat Wagon will be at Putman’s Fish Market from 6:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday.
Give Her a Maid for Christmas! She’ll love that extra right hand you give her when you give her a GE Mobil Maid dishwasher. Still time to shop at GOETZ. INC, and select yours.
40 Years Ago
December 27, 1979
For the first time in several years, Bellevue has a city attorney. In its regular meeting Tuesday night, Bellevue Council decided to hire Mark Lawson, an associate at the Sokol and Sokal law firm in Maquoketa.
Letters to Santa from first and second grade: Dear Santa, I know that you are coming soon. I hope your raindeers are fine? I want a real guitar and interstate 5-pack and space case and police hot cycle. Your friend, Jeff Hunter.
Dear Santa, I like your toys. Are your reindeer ready for Christmas: I’d like a Puppy Math calculator and a pop machine.
Dear Santa, I am 8 years old and live at 504 South 4th Street. I would like a remote control car, football helmet, baaseball bat and a semi-trailer. See you Christmas. John Hager.
Dear Santa, How are your reindeer doing? This is what I would like for Christmas. A junior football. A play Bow and arrow. Remote controlled car. Your friend, Mike Griebel
Dear Santa, I want a bozo and I want jaws and I want Raggedy and Andy and I want a radio. Your friend, Julie Haxmeier
Dear Santa, Hi I hope you are getting ready for Christmas. School is fun but sometimes it is not. Me and my mom make Christmas ornoments. And I rember whene I got to danse whith you. Can I have these: Barbie dream house, candy, Merlin the wizder, and that’s all. Your friend, Jodi Roth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.