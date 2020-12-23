100 Years Ago
December 28, 1920
The feast of Christmas was observed with special solemnity at St. Joseph's church. Worshippers thronged the spacious church to its capacity at the twilight service at 5 a.m. The solemn services, the impressive ceremonies and the enchanting music filled the very atmosphere with devotion and inspired the vast multitude to adoration of the Godman.
Lost:: Tail piece from fur. Leave at Herald office. Reward.
Don't forget the big New Year's dance at the Columbia Hall Friday night. It will be the one big social event of the holiday season and just about everybody who can still shake a foot will be there to meet their friends and enjoy themselves.
The employees of the Piano Company presented their employer, Henry G. Johnson, with an elaborate desk set and a box of fine cigars as a Christmas remembrance and as a token of their high esteem for the many favors accorded them during the past year.
Our venerable townsman, Peter Kass, had the misfortune to slip and fall on the walk at his home Friday and fractured his right arm between the wrist and elbow. He was taken to Moulton hospital where an x-ray examination was made and the fracture reduced. Mr. Kass' advanced age will amake the healing process slow, but he is resting as well as can be expected under the circumstances.
How's This? We offer one hundred dollars reward for any case of Catarrh that cannot be cured by Hall's Catarrh Medicine. Hall's Catarrh Medicine has been taken by catarrh sufferers for the past thirty-five years, and has become known as the most reliable remedy for Catarrh. Hall's Catarrh Medicine acts thru the Blood On the Mucous surfaces, expelling the poison from the blood and healing the diseased portions.
90 Years Ago
December 23, 1930
Santa Claus will make his annual visit in Bellevue this evening when he will appear at 7:30 o'clock at the community Christmas tree in Riverview park at the foot of State street. The community tree and treat was sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary and was liberally supported by local businessmen. All boys and girls 12 years old and under are invited to attend to get a closeup view of Santa Claus and older people are invited to attend the festivities also.
The formal reopening of the Cozy Theatre will take place Thursday, Christmas day, with a matinee in the afternoon and show that night. The picture will be Paul Whiteman and his band in "King of Jazz." Mr. Wright has spared no expense in installing the DeForest talking equipment and it is one of the best machines that money can buy. The screen is perforated in order that sound may get through and on the side facing the picture machine are millions of tiny beads which reflect the light. A small town is often judged by its show, and now Bellevue will be able to boast one of the best talkies in this part of the country.
LAMOTTE: The Rexall store sold a radio this week to Leo Nemmers.
Harvey Duschen met with a painful accident last Saturday. While heating a can of cement the can exploded and the contents burned his face and eyes considerably.
GREEN ISLAND: B. Callaghan now drives a new Whippet coach over the mail route.
Miss Avis Wyckoff was a Bellevue passenger Tuesday evening. She returned home Wednesday morning.
80 Years Ago
December 26, 1940
The Putman fish market shipped 15,000 pounds of fish Wednesday evening to Chicago. The big shipment was caught by Claire and Eugene Putman and Al Doty.
Never before in the history of the world have so many of the people of all nations been informed from hour to hour of the progress of a great war, while it was still going on. It has been estimated that there are some 40 million receiving sets in the United States. It is less than twenty years since radio receiving sets began to be available for every household and organized broadcasting services brought news and entertainment into the humblest of homes. That means that probably much more than half of our people are better informed about the progress of the war than are any of the people of Germany and the German- controlled countries, where listening to any but Government broadcasts is a crime.
First Draftee-John E. Lawton, 21-year-old plumber's helper of Everett, Mass., won the single honor of being the first man in the United States to be accepted for the Army under the selective service program
70 Years Ago
December 28, 1950
Robert Berendes, fireman apprentice in the Navy, telephoned his mother, Mrs. Louise Berendes, from the west coast Tuesday. He told her that he is scheduled to sail aboard the destroyer USS Evans about Jan. 2 and will be gone from 12 to 18 months on sea duty. Robert enlisted June 15 of this year and has not been home since his entry into the service.
A unanimous vote of 86 to 0 for the purchase of a site and erection of a new public school at St. Donatus was registered in the vote there Wednesday. The school board was empowered to buy the location, situated on the road south toward the Catholic church, and to erect a new school building at that spot.
A white Christmas was presented to the Bellevue area, along with the rest of Eastern Iowa Monday. A total of nine inches of snow was recorded at lock and Dam 12. The snow began early Christmas day, leaving a mark of three inches in the gauge by 8 a.m. of that day. In addition, six inches had fallen during the day to be recorded Tuesday morning. The snow was followed by a plunging temperature that saw a low of 24 degrees below zero registered at the lock Wednesday morning about dawn.
First prize for the Chamber of Commerce home lighting contest was awarded to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Lucke, North Sixth street, it was announced this week. Dr. and Mrs. A.W. Sunleaf, Spring street, won second prize. Ringe Kuper, State street, third; Ray Melton, Front street, fourth; Cyril Portz, State street, fifth; Dr. J.J. Tilton, sixth; Donald Manderscheid, seventh; Elizabeth and Clara Streuser, eighth; Virgil Rule ninth; and Mr. and Mrs. Mack, 10th.
60 Years Ago
December 22, 1960
Duane Becker was first prize winner in the amateur contest sponsored by the Rotary club to honor Dean Keil Monday night. Second place winner was the Sieverding trio and third place went to the Wenzel family. The Sieverding family group won fourth place and the Marquette quartet won fifth. A good crowd attended the party honoring Mr. Keil, who has been recuperating from auto crash injuries suffered nearly two years ago.
No action was taken by the city council at the Monday night meeting on a proposed small boat harbor for Bellevue. E.E. Stamp of Bellevue, member of the County Conservation Commission, appeared before the council to discuss a proposed $90,000 harbor for the area on the river south of Mill Creek. Mr. Stamp told the council that federal funds would provide all but about $35,000of the cost, which he urged the city to share with the county commission.
The State Conservation Commission reminds trappers that the open season on mink and muskrat ends at midnight, Dec. 31. Badger, skunk, opossum and civet cat may be trapped until midnight, Jan. 10, 1961.
50 Years Ago
December 24, 1970
Two dolls had been sent to the county home by the Presbyterian Women, but Mrs. Ripple, the matron, had to discuss this with the group because it had created a problem. The women at the home, 13 of them, each wanted to take over one of the dolls. A special roundup was made among the Bellevue group and with special help from the Tillman's' store there will be 13 dolls at the county home for Christmas.
Six area student artists will exhibit their works at the Bellevue Public Library. Exhibiting works in oil, acrylic, tempera and other media are Steve Junk, Jim Watters, Steve Lucke, Jim Lewis, Glen Ehlinger and Randy Roeder.
Dr. and Mrs. Darryl Eggers and children arrived Saturday and are visiting the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Willard Eggers and with her family in Dubuque. Dr. Eggers has completed his Navy service and will be practicing in Davenport until July when he will begin a residency at University hospitals in Iowa City.
Recipes that are treasured for their ease of preparation or their own deliciousness make wonderful gifts to share with friends and family. For example fill a small crystal bowl or glass with Gourmet Strawberry preserves, which can be made any time. The following is very very simple and very very good. Mix 1 tablespoon orange liqueur with 1 cup strawberry preserves. Delicious!
Christmas Gift Headquarters! Kalmes Feed & Hdwe, St. Donatus-Buy her a fabulous $39.95 Modacrylic stretch Wig for only $9.95. Plus: Your Anchor Animal Health Products.
40 Years Ago
December 25, 1980
DANCE: Saturday, Dec. 27 "Ladies Night" All ladies admitted FREE. Music by "Raven Oaks."
Tickets now on sale for New Year's Eve - music by "Sweetwater." Lombardi's
30 Years Ago
December 27, 1990
HiJak's-Stock up on beer before the January 1st tax. Rose Bowl Sweatshirts! Movies and Nintendos!
Special 2 for 1, All the newest releases!
Quotable: Sometimes I think this country would be better off if we could just saw off the eastern seaboard and let it float out to sea. Barry Goldwater
20 Years Ago
December 28, 2000
The Year in Review: The threat of the Y2K bug proves to be vastly overrated as the rollover to the new year does not affect any of the crucial systems for schools, business of the local government.
Everybody's dream became Larry Hawken's reality when the 59-year-old Union Pacific yardmaster from Sabula wins a $31.8 million jackpot in the multi-state Powerball lottery.
10 Years Ago
December 23, 2010
Preston High School students will spend half their day at Maquoketa High School next year. The school board voted unanimously Dec. 16 to send students to Maquoketa over Bellevue High School, on the recommendation of superintendent Robert Lagerblade. Their primary concern was the cost difference at the two schools. Because of Bellevue's rotating schedule, Preston students would take more classes per day than they would at Maquoketa, translating to a higher cost to Preston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.