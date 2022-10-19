100 Years Ago
October 17, 1922
A petition is now being circulated among the citizens and country folks asking the Comptroller of the Currencey to grant a charter for a proposed new bank to be known as the "First National Bank '' of Bellevue.
The editor of the Herald, F.H. Wilson was taken ill yesterday and is confined to his bed. Any shortcomings may be attributed to that cause.
Yale's football team went down to defeat Saturday before the Iowa Hawkeyes, 6 to 0. That which makes it more interesting was the fact that two Jackson county boys participated in the event.
At the Holy Rosary church in LaMotte last Tuesday morning Mr. Leo Manders and Miss Lavina Herrig were united in the holy bonds of matrimony. The bride possesses those qualities which go to make the ideal farmer's wife. The groom, an industrious and successful tiller of the soil, who already has a good start toward a competence.
The twelve-year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Wykoff submitted to an operation at the Moulton Hospital Friday. For years the child had been bothered by one nostril and the operation revealed the cause. It was a rubber eraser from a lead pencil, embedded in the flesh, and had been there for years.
90 Years Ago
October 20, 1932
Another evidence that our city is keeping up to date is shown by the fact that we now have an ambulance in our midst, ready for business. J.J. Till, proprietor of the Bellevue garage, purchased a complete modern motor ambulance and it arrived here Saturday evening. It has large balloon tires, a long wheel base , special shock absorbers, siren, warning lights, curtains, hot water heater, is powered with an eight-cylinder motor and has four large side doors. The outfit will be known as "The Bellevue Ambulance" and our community and city are fortunate in securing this modern, necessary ambulance service.
Saturday Night-Roast coon, fried chicken, and chicken and noodles at the Blue Bird Hotel.
A totem pole with all the earmarks of the "Injun tribes" adorns the north Riverview Park. The oddity was presented to Bellevue by the state board of conservation and is the handiwork of Alaskan Indians. It was made at the reformatory at Anamosa a number of years ago.
80 Years Ago
October 20, 1942
Private Marcus (Packey) Lauterborn, a son of Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Lauterborn of North Bellevue, reports in a letter to his parents that he expects to be transferred north and he says, "It won't make me mad at all: 19 months is enough in Louisiana." He reports that he weighs about 200 pounds and "If I felt better I would have to go to the hospital." In a later letter he reported that he was packing to move to New York.
Both the war department and navy department have stated that no food be enclosed in Christmas parcels mailed to members of the armed forces overseas, not only because crumbs or other matter escaping from the parcels attract vermin, but for the further reason that the armed forces are amply supplied with food. Parcels for overseas service men shouldn't weigh over six pounds and Christmas parcels should be mailed at once, reports Mrs. H.J.Kueter, postmaster.
Here and There-by C.R.B. -Looking out across the country from the high ridges and noting the somber though peaceful beauty on every hand, it was hard to realize that violence and death are running rampant throughout most of the world. As we looked, not a bright gold or red leaf stirred; not a human being or animal was to be seen-it was peace and tranquility personified. It was, until we shifted our gaze and the eyes rested upon the acres of buildings of the Savanna ordnance depot where war materials are being assembled at a feverish pace.
70 Years Ago
October 23, 1952
Two new cases of suspected polio raise to 10 the number of patients under treatment and observation in the county at the present time. Last week two persons were sent to Iowa City for laboratory confirmation. Bellevue's third case came this week to the infant child of Mr. and Mrs. Norvil Felderman.
60 Years Ago
October 25, 1962
Four Bellevue men enlisted in the Army and reported to Fort Leonard Wood for basic training. All are three year enlistments: Tom Noonan, Rich Kueter, William Deppe and Jim Wagner.
Saturday and Sunday at the Cozy Theatre: Elvis Presley and Juliet Prowse in "G.I. Blues."
50 Years Ago
November 2, 1972
Mr. and Mrs. William Nemmers have purchased the Theisen grocery at LaMotte from her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ray Theisen Jr. took over operation Nov 1. Mr. Theisen is now operating his barber shop in the former Lucke Barber shop location in Bellevue.
A GOOD TIME is dancing to Herb and Oscar "The Old Timers" playing at the Riverview Saturday, Nov. 4. Dancing and dining for your enjoyment at THE FUN CORNER.
Elect a man of Action-voters of the 21st district; let's get together and re-elect Richard J. Norpel Sr. as your state representative. When you consider the alternative, what other choice do you have?
40 Years Ago
October 21, 1982
The Bellevue Jaycees Haunted House opens again to thrillseekers willing to be scared out of their wits. The fare this year includes "Hangman's Row, Cannibal's feast, totally dark mazes and as always the unexpected. The fun takes place at the top floor of Ron's Feed and Supply.
30 Years Ago
October 22, 1992
The Bellevue Comets and Marquette Mohawks had to battle the limit of five games to register opening round wins in the sectional volleyball tournament in the BHS gym Monday evening. The two teams played for the sectional championship Wednesday evening with both squads advancing to district play.
10 Years Ago
October 25, 2012
Volleyball coaches of the Big East Conference met last week to vote players on what will be the last Big East All-Conference teams. Marquette's head Coach Jill Herrig was the Big East Conference of the Year. Kelsey Tebbe was Conference MVP, First team: Danielle Bender; second team-Erica Sieverding and Jacquel Frett; honorable mention: Kellie Herrig. From BHS: First Team-Kelsey Ernst; 2nd team-Ciarra Wagner; honorable mention Tessa Fahey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.