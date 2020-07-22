100 Years Ago
July 20, 1920
An accident which occurred here Sunday afternoon, when Joseph Kelly a 17 year-old boy lost his left foot under the wheels of a freight train, should serve as a warning to the boys and young men who are in the habit of "flipping" trains.
LOST-$5 bill. Please return to the Herald office.
The midway of the Frisco exposition shows was packed with visitors last night from the opening of the various shows at 7:30 until midnight. The Boy Scouts have a refreshment stand at the Carnival grounds and the boys are kept busy serving patrons.
Joe Young has a fine display of Indian relics in the window of the Young Hardware store. Most of them were picked up in this vicinity and represent only about one-fifth of his collection which is one of the finest in the country.
With the excellent quality of clay products being turned out by the Bellevue Pottery Works and several other deposits of clay awaiting development in Jackson county this vicinity bids fair to eventually being one of the biggest clay products producing centers in the country.
Mahlon Hyler and Melvin Houck were passengers for Iowa City Friday morning to take the vocational test in dentistry.
90 Years Ago
July 22, 1930
About 500 people attended the picnic at the Herman Kueter grove Sunday. An impromptu program was given and a baseball game between the married and unmarried entertained the crowd. The married won the game.
Mr. and Mrs. C.R. Bylund attended a show at the Avon Theatre in Dubuque Sunday night.
Local people sweltered Saturday and Sunday in a record heat wave that saw the thermometer soar to 102 degrees in the shade, the hottest weather that Bellevue has experienced for a long time.
Louis Spiro, local merchant, has recently purchased eight shares of stock in the First National bank from Grover Bittner at $135 per share. Mr. Spiro now owns 83 shares of stock in the institution.
Misses LaVina and Mildred Feil were hostesses to several young ladies at a slumbering party at the home of their parents, Mr. and Mrs. F.J. Feil, south of town on Wednesday evening. Various amusements whiled away the hours, including an elaborate two course midnight lunch, swimming at 4 a.m. and a breakfast prepared by the girls mother.
The steamer Capitol brought an excursion to town from Dubuque Saturday and again Sunday and the fun those holiday guests did have at the expense of the town and natives. Why is it that people from a larger town like to make sport of us? But we are glad they had a good time.
One old girl pulled off a good one. As she was going up the street she admonished her companions to be quiet by saying: "Now don't try to act cute just because you are in a hick town." And gentlemen, that sister had the general shape and contour of a rain barrel.
80 Years Ago
July25, 1940
The electric warning signals which have been promised for so long are being installed this week at the State street corner on Second street. Milwaukee crew of workmen are installing the new signals at the dangerous intersection. The signal will be in front of the Kraus drugstore and the other will be on the south side of the opposite side of the street in front of the Weyghandt barber shop.
There was great rejoicing in the household of Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Blitgen Friday morning when Dr. Stork assisted by Dr. Hanske left a little daughter in their care and keeping. It is hard to say who is wearing the broadest grin, the father or the grandfather Herman Kueter to say nothing of the grandmothers, Mrs. Kueter and Mrs. J. Blitgen.
Progressive Bellevue citizens yesterday approved the $20,000 bond issue as its share of the cost of a new gymnasium-auditorium for the public school. This bond approval represents approximately 40% of the cost of building and furnishing the new structure.
Almost two tons of Sears Roebuck catalogues arrived at the local post office Monday. They were brought here by truck which carried a load of 11 tons and when one of the tires on the dual rear wheels went flat several auto jacks and a screw building jack had to be pressed into service to raise the load at the Brandt garage.
John Puls and A.G. Kegler hitchhiked home from Iowa City where they are attending summer school to spend Sunday and Monday with home folks.
Yeager Shoe Shop - Oxfords for men, $2.98; tennis shoes, 65 cents to 75 cents; women's arch type and growing girls oxfords, $1.98.
70 Years Ago
July 20, 1950
Mrs. G.J.Bittner was hostess to a group of 12 ladies Tuesday, honoring Miss Jan Beck who will be a bride of the near future. She was presented with a group gift of crystal goblets. The evening was enjoyed with games and movies were shown. Each of the guests was presented with an orchid.
Alice Esterbrooke, 17-year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Esterbrooke, Miles, was taken to University hospital, Iowa City last Thursday. This is the first case of infantile paralysis in Jackson county this year. She will be confined to the hospital isolation ward for two weeks.
The play, sponsored by the local V.F.W. , "It's a Date," drew a large audience Sunday evening. Net proceeds from the entertainment amounted to $106.07. Dana Meyer was crowned King and Carol Holzhammer, queen.
In spite of the fact that all Iowa crops are retarded from one week to ten days, some 30,000 teen-age workers will start detasseling the 1950 hybrid seed corn crop about July 15.
60 Years Ago
July 21, 1960
Two new 1960 automobiles will be given away during this year's Jackson County Fair. A 1960 Ford four-door sedan and a 1960 Chevrolet four-door sedan.
A healthy team batting average is one reason the Bellevue Braves were able to come through with the first half championship of the Prairie League season. The team has been hitting at a .366 clip. Leading slugger is Cuck Roling who has played the last game with his jaw wired after being struck by a pitched ball at Miles. His average is .669, followed by Ron Sommers with.455 and Willie Felderman with .444.
Last Sunday Chuck Roling blasted a ball at least 400 feet to left-center field in Cole Park; yet he managed only a double because 1. he is not Jesse Owens; 2. the outfielder had played Chuck as deeply as he knew necessary; and 3. There is no fence around Cole Park. A remedy is needed. Let's face it, without a fence, the Braves are losing one extra base hit after another.
50 Years Ago
July 23, 1970
The clock has been turned back and the residents of Preston are living in the 19th century this week. The founding of Preston in 1870 is being marked by a centennial celebration there that started Wednesday evening.
Traders, Ltd., will open an antique and trading shop in the former Wanderscheid Market location at 1108 South Riverview. Dr. J.J. Tilton and George Donovan are partners in the venture, which expects to open in mid August in the building owned by Howard Shoeman.
Anna Marie Janisch, 9 of North Ridgeway Ave., Chicago, drowned in the Mississippi river at Pleasant Creek federal park Thursday afternoon. She was camping with her family at the park.
113th Anniversary Sale: Extraordinary Savings for all the family at Lucke Bros.
WITH THE SERVICEMEN: Pfc Glenn Manders, son of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Manders, arrived in Vietnam July 4th after a 30 day leave with his parents in Bellevue. Marine Lance Corporal Leonard Ernst, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Ernst, was graduated from the 22-week aviation electrician's mate "A" school of Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Fla. James Kilburg was awarded a Navy Achievement medal with Combat "V" for "outstanding professional ability, untiring determination, and steadfast devotion to duty" while with the Marine Corps in Vietnam. Dean Klein, who has been serving with the Navy in Vietnam, is home to spend a 35-day leave here with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joe Klein. Airman First Class Cletus Koos is on temporary duty with the 307th Strategic Wing at U-Tapao airfield, Thailand.
40 Years Ago
July 24, 1980
WEDDING DANCE honoring Dena Michels and Keith Haxmeier, Saturday July 26. Music by Sweetwater.
Entertainment at Jackson County Fair: The Hank Williams, Jr. show, Dave and Sugar and Ronnie McDowell.
30 Years Ago
July 26 , 1990
Jason Mueller's 11 months as a Rotary International exchange student in South Africa coincided with some of the most dramatic monents in that country's ongoing crisis surrounding the paractice of apartheid. Mueller, a 1989 Bellevue High School graduate, spent almost a year as a high school student in Johannesburg, South Africa, living there during the release of imprisoned Nelson Mandella, formal independence for neighboring civil war torn Nambia and township violence erupted from time to time.
MINIATURE GOLF AND LAWN POOL open daily-Anchor Putt Around.
Denise Steines, Bellevue, was named Miss Congeniality at the Jackson County Queen pageant, July 22 at Pearson Memorial Center.
The Bellevue Country Club Men's Golf Tournament was held on Saturday and Sunday, with 18 holes of play each day. Rick Nemmers won a sudden death playoff in the championship flight after he, Marty Sheehy and Chris Frank finished in a three way tie with 36 hole scores of 148.
10 Years Ago
July 29, 2010
Record Flooding hits Maquoketa: Bellevue unscathed, but acres of crops are still underwater; Over 200 volunteers sandbagged throughout the day and evening after rain-swollen Lake Delhi , 44 miles upriver, burst a dam. The deluge flooded thousands of acres of Delaware, Jones and Jackson county farmland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.