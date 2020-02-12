Years Ago
February 13, 1920
What was perhaps the saddest and most tragic fatality that ever directly befell this city occurred some time last Tuesday forenoon when J. Peter Wagner and his son, Edward, met death in a cave-in at the Deppe sandpit, a short distance north of Bellevue. For several days previous to the accident the two men had been hauling sand from the pit to their home preparatory to making some improvements in the spring. The bodies were taken to the Kempter undertaking establishment where they were prepared for burial and Wednesday morning they were removed to the John Lampe home on south Third street where they were laid out side by side.
Four well-known young Freeport men died last week as a result of drinking a solution of “Barrett’s Floral Sprits” and a dozen are in a serious condition with little hopes for their recovery. The “death spree” was pulled off in the barbershop, owned by the father of one of the young men, and the “dope” they drank was a face lotion supposed to contain alcohol. Prohibition to date has resulted in thousands of deaths and right now there is more “booze” and present conditions are worse than when the “real stuff” under a U.S. bonded label was procurable.
Another Deaf Couple Wedded-Mr. Herbert Bryant who resides on the Sabula road was married to Mrs. Maud Locke on January 19. Mr. and Mrs. are both deaf mutes and were old friends.
Hawaii territory wants to be a state. A concurrent resolution adopted by the Hawaiian legislature sets forth this desire. The territory also wants various legislation at the hands of Congress.
Filler: The average woman would rather be married than happy.
The basketball game at the Rink Friday evening between the B.H.S. team and the Sabula H.S. team was won by our boys by a score of 77-7.
90 Years Ago
February 11, 1930
Last week we recorded a happy event in the home of Alfred Hueneke of near St. Donatus-the birth of little Mary Margaret and today, it becomes our painful duty to chronicle the death of the young mother, Miss Amanda Reeg, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Conrad Reeg. Following the birth of her baby, Mrs. Hueneke contracted scarlet fever. The misfortune to the family is doubly sad, in that the husband is also seriously ill.
Mrs. Barney Dierksen had a benefit card party for the new parochial school Thursday evening and realized $15.00 for the worthy cause.
The schools at Zwingle were reopened last Thursday after an enforced vacation of two weeks, owing to an epidemic of measles.
A man in Brooklyn, sentenced for wife beating, was sentenced to kiss his wife every morning for six months. After all, it is the woman who pays and pays.
Bellevue’s Yesterdays: 1910, February 15, the Bellevue button factory started up this morning with a full force of employees.
LET’S WAKE UP: We democrats sit back and growl because the republicans run away with the candy and at the same time hold the candy sack wide open and invite them to help themselves. Lack of organized effort is just what put the democratic party where it is, in the minority in Jackson County,and it is just what will keep it there if we don’t get cured of this sleeping sickness.
Justice Harry Olson of Chicago believes that the only way to rid the city of gangsters is to lock every one of them in insane asylums for life.
A hard times dance will be held at the Legion hall on Wednesday night. Wib’s orchestra will furnish the music and awards will be made for the best costumes.
80 Years Ago
February 15, 1940
In a few years, a motorist may be able to drive 2000 miles from the source of the Mississippi in Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico without losing sight of the Father of Waters for more than a few miles at a time. The trip would be over a new dream superhighway, exclusively for passenger cars. When finished the proposed “Mississippi /River Parkway” would be a monument to one of the greatest highway building projects ever undertaken.
C.C. Putman, who recently purchased the warehouse on Front street better known as the button factory, informs a Leader reporter that he will make extensive improvements in same. Oil tanks and pumps will be installed for a modern filling station.
The building on Front street owned by the Leo Lampe estate and occupied by the Cozy theater and the J.J. Mootz & Son warehouse was sold at public auction Wednesday afternoon and was bid in by Attorney F.H. Schwirtz for the price of $3500 subject to the approval of the court.
Mr. and Mrs. Victor Borman were Clinton shoppers, Tuesday.
70 Years Ago
February 9, 1950
Meetings have been held on every night this week between the committee of the V.F.W.., American Legion and the ball team, along with the lighting companies to secure lights for the ballpark for the coming season. The plans are now to form a corporation between the two service organizations and sell stock to pay for the lights.
“Aunt Jemima,” that cheerful appearing colored lady you see illustrated on the well-known pancake flour package, will be at the “Big D” Market in Bellevue to show the ladies there’s a “knack” to mixing pancake batter to produce light, tasty pancakes.
Highway Patrolman Harold DeGear, saved a young man from death from carbon monoxide Saturday, while on duty. He noticed a car parked on a side road with the motor running and investigated. He found the occupant of the car unconscious and rushed him to a hospital where it took hospital attendants three hours to revive the young man. The victim was a soldier, aged 21, who was en route to his home on a weekend pass and had stopped his car to sleep.
St. Joe’s rolled to a 62-36 victory over Assumption of Cresco. Chuck Roling and Pat Daugherty led the pace with 16 and 13 respectively.
One of the strangest endings to a local basketball game occurred Tuesday evening when the St. John’s Lutheran cagers met the Maquoketa Millwrights. As the final horn sounded Royal Griebel was fouled. The scoreboard showed St. John’s ahead 50-49 and the crowd left the gym without being aware of the free throw which Griebel was making. Neither of the two scorekeepers nor the one operating the scoreboard took note of the fact. The two scorekeepers comparing their books discovered that the final score was 50-50. Neither had and St. John’s was discovered to have won the game on a free throw made by coach Griebel after the game was over! 51-50.
The Bellevue Dragons won an intra-city ball game from the Bellevue Knights of Columbus at St. Joe’s gym, 45 to 25. Vic and Kenneth Valant along with Norvel Felderman and Bob Gurius played an outstanding gme on defense along with some nice ball handling. Merl Roling was high point man for the Dragons with seven baskets and two free throws for 16 points. George Ernst hit five baskets and one free throw for 11 points for the K.C.’s. Tom Roling was outstanding on defense for the losers.
60 Years Ago
February 11, 1960
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Gallagher of Dixon, Ill., will take over the operation of Walt Florence’s boat livery. They will name the establishment Pat and Mike’s Trading Post. They will move with their son and daughter after the school term is over in Dixon.
The Saturday and Sunday night shows at the Cozy Theater have been canceled for this week due to illness.
B.H.S. Grade News: First Grade-Miss Rickert-John Hinke treated us to Hershey Bars on his birthday, Thank you, John.
50 Years Ago
February 12, 1970
A proposed 10% increase in teachers salaries for the 1970-71 school year has been placed before the Bellevue community school district board by representatives of the teachers. That increase would change starting salary for teachers with a bachelor degree from $6500 to $7150.
Mike Knake broke a school scoring record with 34 points and grabbed 19 rebounds in a defeat over Guttenberg, 96-78. Previous record was 31 points by Kevin Budde set last year.
Two of the Herald-Leader staff members were guests at the weekly meeting of one of Bellevue’s newest organizations. Organized last fall, the Belle Tops is the Bellevue chapter of the national TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly)
40 Years Ago
February 14, 1980
Disease: Saturday Night Fever. Symptoms: three piece white suits, slinky black shirts, gold neck chains and “feathered” hairstyles. The inflicted show a tendency to break out in a violent Spanish hustle when the music to “Grease” or “Boogie Night Fever” is played.
