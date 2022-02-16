100 Years Ago
February 14, 1922
Wednesday, February 8, was the 12th birthday of the Boy Scouts of America, which is doing so much to build up the character of the boys of today and train for their highest duties for the citizens of tomorrow.
At St. Joseph's church at 8 o'clock this morning Very Reverend Bies pronounced Miss Josephine Ries the wife of Mr. Joseph Ernst. Mr. and Mrs. Ernst will farm on the groom's place 6 miles west of the city. The groom is to be congratulated on his good fortune in winning a wife of so many pleasing and enduring qualities of fine young womanhood. He is eminently deserving, however, for he is a clean-cut, good natured fellow, with ambitions set for a high goal.
If you are under 21 years old, don't smoke cigarettes in public, for if you do you may be called upon at any time to tell where you got them, and your refusal to tell is punishable by a fine in the Justice of Peace Court.
The girls of the BHS Athletic Association hiked to Green Island Saturday.
Sunday's Des Moines Register contained photographs of several Jackson county girls who are entered in the state beauty contest. The photograph of Miss Lorain Keil of Bellevue, was among those from this county.
90 Years Ago
February 18, 1932
Headed by Richard Gaylor, 1931 champ, Bellevue will be well represented this year in the second annual Tri-State Golden Gloves tournament to be held in Dubuque starting this evening and continuing through Friday and Saturday evening under the auspices of The Telegraph-Herald and Times-Journal. The other local lads who will compete for honors in the affair are Buck Green, Russel Meyer and Art Stuart.
The Bellevue Athletic Club broke even in two games played since our last issue losing to Charlotte last Saturday evening at Charlotte and winning from the highly touted House of David team here last Sunday quite handily. Local fans were quite disappointed with the House of David game for they had expected to see a wonder team in action but such was not the case. In fact the outfit sent here was not the House of David first string team and was composed, with the exception of two players, of a mediocre aggregation, which any first class independent outfit in the section could easily defeat.
80 Years Ago
February 17, 1942
One hundred and 10 men aged 20 to 21 and 36 to 45 registered at the city hall in Bellevue Monday for possible service in the United States armed forces. Hence, the tide of war rolled high here yesterday as it did in every town throughout Iowa and the nation. Under the lowered physical standards any man able to eat army rations using either natural or false teeth, is subject to draft call and men whose defective eyesight can be substantially corrected by spectacles are eligible for general service.
Do you want to buy a pig? If you do, you will have an opportunity next Saturday to buy a young porker. By such a purchase you'll secure a prospective future supply of food in addition to aiding the Red Cross. A number of local businessmen and farmers are contributing pigs. It is probable that 35 or38 pigs will be sold and the entire proceeds will be turned over to the Red Cross.
Reveille Post News: All civilians will be asked to register for volunteer defense duties. Since most Legionnaires are too old for active duty in the army, they can do their bit by helping in the home defense organization
70 Years Ago
February 14, 1952
The envy of all the girls in the neighborhood-that's 11 year old Mary Beth Blitgen, of Bellevue. Her collection of 70 dolls from all lands not only makes little girls' eyes pop out, but draws the attention of adults. For a young, young lady, Mary Beth takes good care of her dolls. Such good care, in fact, that she's moved them from the preying hands of five younger brothers and sisters. The collection is now at the home of her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Herman Kueter.
Men's Euchre Tournament-American Legion Hall- Friday, February 15-8 p.m.-Dutch Lunch Served.
60 Years Ago
February 14, 1962
Without much ado and with no fanfare, the hunters that converge on LaMotte once a week for fox hunting, have done very well. We are reliably informed that there have been results. In four hunts they collected 9, 9, 11 and 7.
Two wolves, or coyotes as the smaller ones are called, were seen along the SOD side of the Mississippi River last Thursday.
Iowa hunters experienced the best deer harvest since deer hunting was first allowed in 1953, State Conservation Commission biologists report. The total for 1961 was 5,632.
Action on daylight savings time for Bellevue was deferred by the city council Monday night until it could be learned what surrounding cities were going to do. The Dubuque council voted to switch to daylight time June 3 and switch back to standard time September 2.
50 Years Ago
February 17, 1972
Volunteers manning the Bellevue Ambulance will not be paid for their time unless they lose pay because of missing their regular work. This decision was made by vote of the men recently. Originally it had been planned that the ambulance volunteers would be paid, but the men decided against the plan.
40 Years Ago
February 18, 1982
Marvin Goetz, Bellevue busiman, and the city's industrial development group have reached an agreement on sale of 19.54 acres of land north of Bellevue Community High School. The announced price was $62,528. The sale gives the city the beginning of a planned industrial site to compliment industry already in the community
30 Years Ago
February 16, 1992
Last week produced some interesting reactions to events in the community. Perhaps the biggest news was the felling of five trees in Cole Park.
20 Years Ago
February 14, 2002
Counting young Andrew Kendall, there were exactly 11 Republicans at the combined gathering of Jackson, Washington, Bellevue and Tete des Morts townships at the Bellevue High School Library on Monday evening.
At Miles, the Marquette boys basketball team captured the Big East Conference Title with a convincing 83-46 win over the East Central Raiders. The win moves the Mohawks to 17-2, 11-0 Big East. Marquette used the inside scoring presence of Mike Kilburg (30 points 20 rebounds) to slowly pull away from the raiders. Todd Sieverding and Adam Koppes chipped in with 7 points each. Koppes, Brandon Moore and Eric Weimerskirch again gave us a huge lift off the bench.
10 Years Ago
February 15, 2012
The Comets started fast and rolled to a 66-18 win over a struggling Warrior team. Ali Reeg and Kelsey Ernst fueled a 17-2 burst that sent reserves into action early. They move to 21-0, 15-0 Big East.
