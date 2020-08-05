100 Years Ago
August 3, 1920
About fifteen of our business and professional men met at the Bellevue State Bank with Mr. Truman Pierson, vice-president and general manager of the Mississippi River Scenic Highway. Mr. Pierson gave a detailed outline of the history of the highway association and enumerated the benefits to be expected from being located on the highway. It was the unanimous voice of all present that Bellevue organize as a unit in the association and adopt by-laws. It is expected to raise at least $1500 among the people of Bellevue and the farmers along the line from Dubuque to about six miles south of this city. This sum will be raised by selling memberships at from $5 up, each subscriber being entitled to one vote for every $5 subscribed.
Mr. and Mrs. F.X. Weinschenk of "Montrest" entertained visitors from Maquoketa Sunday, who drove over in their car.
Weather permitting, the Knights of Columbus steamboat excursion to Clinton on the steamer G.W. Hill will be one of the most delightful trips our people have ever enjoyed. Pack your baskets and go with the crowd.
Iverson's five piece orchestra, of Clinton, will furnish music for a grand ball at my place two miles west of Green Island, Saturday, August 7, 1920. Everybody welcome. Tickets $1.00 including war tax and supper. Chas. Mangler
C.J. Barret arrived home Tuesday from Camp Biming, Ga., where he was mustered out of the army, being in the service for over seven years. He donned civilian clothes the next day for the first time since he first entered the army.
Never in the history of our public park has it been in such an unsightly condition as at the present time. We have three park commissioners all of whom draw salaries. What for?
90 Years Ago
August 5, 1930
Until further notice, we will sell fresh channel catfish at 28 cents per lb. Special prices on 15 lb. lots or more. Market located in South Bellevue. Putman Fisheries
Rollins Runstop Silk Hose-Try a pair of these wonder wearing Hose-Priced $1.00 to $1.50- New Fall Wash Frocks, sizes 16 to 44-also extra sizes, priced $1.00, $1,25 to $2.00. N.C. Bisdorf
The town council at the meeting last week decided as a life saving gesture to have a boat, equipped with clam bars and mounted on a trailer to be used in emergency cases of drowning. Plans call for it to be kept at the town hall from where it could be taken on short notice and placed in the water nearest the point where the person entered the water. Mayor G.J. Bittner and Harold Goetz, fire chief have been named a committee to draw up plans for the boat and supervise its construction.
80 Years Ago
August 8, 1940
Bellevue's big day, Monday, August 26, is drawing near and the Chamber of Commerce has signed a contract with Art. B. Thomas to bring his colorful shows to entertain the huge crows that are expected.
The contract covers stage shows, aerial acts, peppy clowns, tumblers and many other special acts. Among the concessions will be the merry-go-round, ferris wheel, loop-o-plane and other thrilling rides. Trained dogs and ponies will be among the attractions together with band concerts, juggling stunts and trapeze performers.
Lester Reistroffer, Arnold Goetz and James Kueter arrived home last Thursday from Fort Des Moines, where they had spent a month in the Citizen's Military Training camp.
Two hundred thousand or more British mothers have asked the women of the United States and Canada to take care of their children for them while their homes in Britain are endangered by air raids. Several million American families have offered to take care of the little ones from across the seas, if ways can be found to bring them over. What mother can resist such an appeal on behalf of the children?
The number of government workers at the Rock Island Arsenal, largest government operated arsenal in the world, will eventually be increased to 20,000, Colonel Norman Ransey, commanding officer, said Friday.
The new electric stop lights at the railroad crossing at the corner of State and Second streets to safeguard the lives of motorists on highway 52 were put in operation Saturday night. One light is located at the Krauz corner and the other on the Beck corner.
An unusual question confronted Justice Clifford Miller at a court hearing Monday in a case arising from an incident at the homecoming festival at Canton last Sunday night. The question was, if two couples collide on a dance floor, is either party guilty of assault and battery, and if so, whom? Irene Leesekamp filed information Monday against Paul Koppes, stating that she and her escort were bumped into by Koppes and his partner while they were dancing. Deciding that there was insufficient evidence for the assault and battery charge, the judge dismissed the case.
70 Years Ago
August 3, 1950
Bellevue drivers who make a sport of racing after fire trucks are going to have a hard time of it in the future. Local police have been instructed to arrest all drivers who violate traffic ordinances while chasing trucks. Twenty nine tickets were issued by Patrolman Frank Mueller last Wednesday evening fire fans. They were charged with following too closely behind the fire truck, speeding, running stop signs,and improper parking.
Because Iowa highways are not posted with specific speed limit signs, after leaving residential districts, many Iowa drivers and tourists are under the impression that there are no Iowa speed lasws. Drivers are required to drive at a reasonable and proper speed at all times.
Dedication of Jackson county's new fairgrounds will be conducted Sunday at 7:30 p.m. in the second major event of the four day fair.
The number of polio cases in Iowa this year reached 237 at the end of the week, compared with 207 cases at the same time last year.
60 Years Ago
August 4, 1960
Laverne Keil, well-known resident and operator of the fishing supply and bait store, had an experience last Friday afternoon that he doesn't care to repeat. He was out with Bill Gottleber and his brother Bill Ernst seeking minnows at the tip of the sandbar just south of the dam at the south end of town. He was wading knee deep in hip boots when suddenly he began to go down and before he realized what was happening, he was in up to his armpits.The other men, seeing what was happening, held a long pole, the handle of the minnow seine, out to him and pulled him to safety. No markers warn of the danger but local people will avoid the spot from now on.
Al Eggers turned in a no-hit pitching job for the Bellevue Braves Sundy here as they shut out Lamotte 21-0. The Braves bats were hot, but it wasn't until the late innings that they managed the long ball as Slim Clasen, Ron Sommers and Tom Daugherty collected home runs. Tom was having a fine day, with four singles in addition to his homer in six times up.
40 Years Ago
July 31, 1980
Our current liquor store in Bellevue will soon be converting to a self-service liquor store. All shelving and counters in this store at 200 North riverview will be sold on a bid basis.
About 75 Bellevue area 19 and 20 year old men have registered for the draft so far at the Bellevue Post Office. Selective Service registration began last week for 20 year old men and continues this week for 19-year olds. According to Postmaster Roy Brinker, about 42 men registered last week and abot 35 did the first two days this week.
30 Years ago
August 9, 1990
The address will still read Green Island on mail delivered to residents of the tiny community, but ZIP Code 52051 is history. Some people believe the closing of Green Island's Post Office will help make the eastern Jackson County community history as well.
A 17-year old Preston youth was killed early Saturday morning, Aug. 4 when she was hit by a semi-truck as she was walking in the middle of Highway 64, three miles east of Miles. Brenda Sue Beck was identified later Saturday afternoon as the victim.
10 Years Ago
August 12, 2010
Seven railroad crossings in Bellevue could close and train speed could increase to 20 miles per hour-25 once the engine makes it through town-if the Canadia Pacific and Bellevue city council come to a memorandum of understanding currently in draft form. In return, the railroad would concrete four crossings, consider concreting a fifth and commit to a minimum of plank crossings as others need repair.
Sedgwick Claims Management Services Ind, hopes to bring 44 new jobs to Bellevue, pending some incentives from the Iowa Department of Economic Development, Dubuque and Bellevue.
