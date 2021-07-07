100 Years Ago
July 5, 1921
The Knights of Columbus closed a deal Wednesday with Dr. E.A. Hanske for the purchase of the former Cole property on Front Street, which they will remodel into a modern home and club room. The deal involved a consideration of $2,500.
Baby Barney Edward Sims, three weeks old son of Mr. Merl Sims, passed away yesterday morning at 7 o'clock. The funeral was held this morning at nine o'clock from the E.S. Dyas home south of town, and interment was made in the Presbyterian cemetery beside the baby's mother, who passed away soon after he was born.
Jack Dempsey knocked out Georges Carpentier in the fourth round of their championship fight at Jersey City, N.J. More than 90,000 people saw the fight and the gates receipts amounted to over $1,600,000. Dempsey received $300,000 as his share of the purse and Carpentier got $200,000 and an awful mauling for furnishing his part of the entertainment. We know a lot of people, including the writer, who would take a good trimming for only a fraction of these amounts.
A band of gypsy horse traders drifted into town one day last week.
More than $4,000,000 have been collected for the relief of suffering in Ireland, according to an announcement by the committee at Cincinnati. It is stated that $819,257 has been dispatched to Ireland.
The new Iowa cigarette law went into effect yesterday and no dealer is now allowed to sell cigarettes without a permit and no person shall furnish by gift, sale or otherwise, cigarettes, cigarette papers or tubes to a person under the age of 21 years.
Minors found with cigarettes in their possession are required to tell where they got them or pay a fine of $5.00 and serve five days' imprisonment.
The remains of Raymond Markus arrived on the narrow gauge Friday morning at our depot, where many relatives and friends had gathered to receive the remains of one who had given his young life for his country.
90 years Ago
July 7, 1931
The school census reports that there are 455 children in Bellevue of school age, between 5 and 21 years of age. Of this number 218 are boys and 247 are girls, and the total is 10 less than last year. There are 299 children between the ages of 7 and 16, a gain of six over last year, and the girls of this age outnumber the boys by only one, 150 to 149.
The local post office received a number of new two-cent stamps last week which are being sold in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Red Cross.
Plans for licensing one and one-half million drivers, as task prescribed by the last legislature, were announced last week. The plans, which may involve some examination of applicants, will affect all the drivers in the state. It will be unlawful after Jan. 1, 1932, to drive an automobile without having obtained a driver's license.
Fire of undetermined origin destroyed a large barn on the John Kettman farm north of Bellevue about midnight Wednesday night. Five head of calves, 36 loads of new hay, 250 bushels of oats, harness and other articles were destroyed. Lightning might have caused the fire as the blaze started during an electrical storm. And again, the fire might have been caused by spontaneous combustion. The Bellevue fire department was called but was unable to save the structure.
80 Years Ago
July 8, 1941
July Fourth was a quiet day in Bellevue. Nine violators of the no firecracker law were picked up by police and one speeder was nabbed. The nine were fined by Mayor Bittner but the fines were remitted.
The United States Navy has inaugurated a campaign in weekly newspapers throughout the country, including the Bellevue Herald, in an effort to secure badly needed men for that branch of service.
Bill Hodoval, proprietor of the local Rexall Drug store landed a five pound catfish at the mouth of Mill Creek one day last week with a fly rod.
A floor show featuring some of the best known entertainers in the country will be staged at Harold Spiro's tavern. Among the entertainers will be George Dewey Washington, star of stage, screen and radio.
Years Ago 1891: Young men who have formed the habit of using profane language upon our public streets would have much more self respect as well as the respect of others if they would only refrain from using it. This would apply equally to older individuals. It is a most foolish and disgusting habit.
Eight barrels of buttermilk for one dollar at the Bellevue Creamery.
Bellevue borrowed a cannon from Maquoketa on the Fourth, but found it spiked after they got it here. It was of no use whatever.
70 Years Ago
July 5, 1951
One of the happiest couples in this community is Mr. and Mrs. Carlton Reed. A baby girl joined their family group at Bellevue Memorial hospital Saturday night and will be well-taken care of with three older brothers to look after her besides her parents, and two sets of grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Alex Reed and Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Gaylor.
Edward (Darby) Brandt, accompanied by Harold Goetz and Robert Hafer, went to Dubuque Sunday to attend the speed boat races held there. The men made the trip in Darby's pleasure boat.
The first infestation of Mormon flies arrived here Monday evening and descended on Bellevue street lights in swarms. Tuesday morning Howard Taylor and his crew hauled away two truckloads of the odorous dead bugs. Due to the heavy rain that night, no more of the bugs appeared the following night.
"Ol' Number Two" Bellevue's own stock car, has been doing pretty well of late. Last month her driver, Marty Schuster, won the association driver's award.
Eldon Kurth took his daughter, Joyce, an ardent fishing pal, out to Mill Creek lately, they captured a couple elusive trout; worked hard, they said for them.
Edison invented the flashlight in 1914.
The old Spruce Creek cemetery, which has been half hidden by high weeds, was cleaned last Saturday. Ten workmen turned out early in the morning with scythes and pitchforks to clear the cemetery that lies near the old church school. The cemetery was laid out when Spruce Creek parish was begun in the 1860s. Last person to be buried there was Catherine Hingtgen Nov. 6, 1936
60 years Ago
July 7, 1961
Lock crews got a work out over the long holiday weekend. There were 391 recreation craft put through the locks in 132 lockings. In addition to the pilots of each craft there were 859 passengers in the boats.
50 years Ago
July 8, 1971
Drizzle and dismal weather failed to halt the annual Heritage Day activities in Bellevue, although it did cut the crowds who participated and watched. The float of the American Legion post and auxiliary was declared sweepstakes winner. It displayed a collection of symbols of American freedom. In the patriotic category, the Bellevue Jaycees won first place with a large bald eagle.
Eight youngsters were declared winners in the annual greased pig in the Heritage celebration: Nick Mootz, Mark Arrington, Kurt Clasen, Donnie Tegeler, Chris Lampe, Randall Kurt, Dawn Mootz and Greg Daugherty. Nick Mootz chose to keep the pig he caught, the others elected to accept $14 in cash each.
It was the 44-year old Delta Queen's wooden superstructure which almost forced her off the river until Congress finally rescued her. Two disastrous fires on cruise ships promoted legislation requiring all passenger ships to have metal superstructures. Only a Congressional exemption has saved the Queen for the thousands who annually thrill at the sight of her along the Ohio, Tennessee and Mississippi rivers.
40 Years Ago
July 9, 1981
Eight times this year Bellevue has been invaded by Hexagenia limbata and his cronies. That fancy name describes one of several local species of fishflies. The insects spend most of their lives under water, leaving only for a few hours to mate before depositing fertilized eggs back in the river to begin again a life cycle that may last as long as three years.
Sheila Hoff, 1980 Heritage Days' Queen, ended her reign Friday night with the crowning of the 1981 queen, Terri Edwards, daughter of Forrest and Carol Edwards.
30 Years Ago
July 4, 1991
Bellevue visitors, and residents, who want to see the community from a different perspective now have a 4.3 mile route to follow. Signs for the new Bellevue Recreation Trail went up last week thanks to volunteers who lobbied for creation of the trail last year. On the loop are the Young Museum, Mont Rest, Cole Park, Potter's Mill and all of Riverview.
20 Years Ago
July 5, 2001
Retired High School Principal John Bohy would love to see area kids run on an all-weather track in this community. The veteran track and field advocate says a new facility could serve both of the community's schools and a wide range of private citizens as well. Earlier this year the retired educator took the idea to the district board of education where he found an empathetic response, especially for a multi-use facility, for school and public use.
Julie Ann (Kern) Johnson, accused of theft and suspected in the disappearance of Gregory May of Bellevue, remained in custody this week despite a three-fourths reduction in her bond.
10 Years Ago
July 7, 2011
If anyone was still asking, "Will there be horses?" At Sunday's parade, there was a quick answer, as a single horseman carrying the American flag led the parade following a police vehicle. It was the first Heritage Days parade since runaway horses trampled parade goers, killing one person and injuring more than two dozen. For some, the grief and injuries are a constant part of life. Community members, however, breathed a sigh of relief as the anniversary event passed without a hitch and largely unchanged from year's past.
The newly crowned Heritage Days' Queen is Brooke Kahl who wowed the judges with an improvisational piano piece.
