100 Years Ago
May 30, 1922
The game Sunday with the Sabula team on the local lot was at times (most of the time) a beautiful exhibition of how not to play baseball. Errors were numerous and expensive, with a game total of 19.
A big Hudson super-six car, the property of Ann Pennington, the noted actress, has been at Wm. Norpel's garage for several days. The car, in charge of a colored chauffeur and another man of the same line, got tired of the mud enroute from Dubuque to Rock Island, and "holed up" here pending instructions from the owner.
Kernel Weber is sporting a blossom on his nose. It is a case of infection and has assumed a condition that is considered dangerous.
90 Years Ago
June 2, 1932
71 years ago this month one hundred and fourteen families, direct from Germany, arrived in Tete des Morts township to locate.
The marshall stopped a noisemaker on the street Saturday from operating his loud speaker and megapone which were contained in a car driven about the streets, advertising a candidate for public office. The driver of the car was a non-resident and was informed that his act was contrary to a Town Ordinance and classed as a nuisance.
80 Years Ago
June 2, 1942
Mrs. Millard Bees has sold her beauty shop to Mrs. Loretta Smith and Mr. and Mrs. Bees will move to Sabula.
Bellevue people may secure additional supplies of sugar for canning by making an application to Harold Yeager, town clerk, at the clerk's office in the town hall between the hours of 10 to 12 a.m. and 1 to 5 p.m., beginning today.
The Most Rev. Francis J. Beckman, S.T.D., will pontificate at the solemn high mass here at 10 o'clock Monday morning in St. Joseph's Church in observance of the 100th anniversary of the church.
Bellevue people observed their first war-time Memorial day Saturday since 1918 and to many it was a solemn occasion. Attorney H.D. Keeley of Maquoketa, the speaker of the day, paid tribute to all men of all wars who gave their lives in defense of this great democracy of outs, and warned that the united nations have two great tasks before them today-the winning of the war and the winning of the peace after the conflict is over.
The W.C,T.U. 's, church organizations and professional drys are lobbying again to harness prohibition upon the United states like they did back in the days of World War One. Professing to be patriotic, they insist that all alcohol be turned toward the war effort and they are making this hue and cry at a time when nearly three million young Americans are in the armed services far from home and cannot take any part in running the government. We had our era of bootleggers, racketeers and cut-throats once and that example of what can happen in this country was enough.
70 Years Ago
June 5, 1952
Twelve students have registered for the fall term of school at SS. Peter and Paul school at Springbrook. They will enter the first grace. They are Dean Budde, Cletus Gerlach, Judy Herrig, Anita Jacobs, Beverly Schmidt, Charlene Schmidt, Lou Ann Scholtes, Karen Kay Sullivan, Wayne Mootz, LaDonna Tebbe and Richard Zeimet.
Roede Bros. with a bid of $30,176, have been awarded the contract by the city council for the construction of building extension, etdd., at the municipal light and power plant in connection with the installagin of the new diesel engine.
The Bellevue Gas and Stove Co., now housed in their new location on Water Street, the former Mootz Implement building, will hold their grand opening next Saturday.
To the Public: We are pleased to announce that Ray Gallagher has become a partner in our business and that the new firm will be known as Kempter-Gallagher Furniture and Undertaking. Paul Kempter.
Norbert Keil miraculously escaped serious injuries and possible death last Tuesday night as he was returning to Bellevue after taking a friend to Savanna. The car he was driving struck the side of the Maquoketa river bridge as he was blinded by lights, crushing the entire front of the car and shattering the windshield. Mrs. Moeller's son, Richard Dagitz, who owns the car, had given Keil permission to use the car for the trip.
60 Years Ago
May 31, 1962
Richard Vanderverg, Bellevue high school principal, will have charge of the summer playground this year. He asks all children wishing to participate to report to the playground to register.
A Civil Defense meeting has been called for 7:30 p.m. Friday at the city hall by Mayor Bud Kinmonth. The new equipment for detection of radiation will be demonstrated by Howard Sallows and Dorrence Koppes who have attended special classes covering the equipment.
50 Years Ago
June 1, 1972
The Democratic candidacy for reelection as sheriff of Jackson county was made official by Bob Lyons when he filed papers for the office this week. Sheriff Lyons was elected to the office in 1968 after having served five years.
Janice Marcille Hingtgen, 17, of Rt. 1 LaMotte drowned Sunday afternoon, May 28, 1h2n the bank from which she was fishing caved in causing her to fall into Tete de Mortes creek. The mishap occurred while she was fishing with her sisters, Bonita, 20 and Lori, 11.
Bowmans Locker: Front quarters, 58 cents a pound; hindquarters, 77 cents a pound and sides, 67 cents a pound. This includes cutting, wrapping and freezing.
40 Years Ago
June 3, 1982
Joe White, long-time owner of the L & J cafe proudly accepted the No. 1 Heritage Days button from Wayne Scheckel at the group' meeting last week. Joe will be the parade's grand marshall when Bellevue's annual summer celebration comes together after weeks of planning, fund-raising and volunteer effort by dedicated Bellevue residents.
Two area men were killed in a motorcycle-car mishap which occurred east of Miles on Sunday, May 31. Pronounced dead at the scene was Jeffrey Thole, 22, and Larry Portz, 32, was pronounced dead on arrival at Mercy Health Center, Dubuque.
30 Years ago
June 4, 1992
Bellevue City Council members agreed to proceed with plans for construction of a municipal cable operation. The action last week follows a failed effort to meet with former Bellevue cable owner James Kolker. A proposed meeting between Kolker and council members was scuttled by former Bellevue Cable TV owner Kolker's attorney who advised against any talks at this point. Kolker is involved in a legal suit seeking to recover over $450,000 in principal and interest from Empire Cable of Iowa.
20 Years Ago
May 30, 2002
Store Closing! Doland Jewelers, Bellevue. The Dubuque store will remain open for all your jewelry needs.
The disastrous flooding and damage that occurred at Bellevue's Young Museum, has been repaired, and then some say trustees. At a recent sneak preview for members of Bellevue's PEO sorority, museum trustees and the clean up company responsible for the miraculous turnaround for the facility described the effort when it was discovered water lines had broken and poured hundreds of gallons of water into the floors, walls and basement of the old Victorian structure.
10 Years Ago
May 31, 2012
If the city extends water and sewer to Spruce Creek Campground, annexing subdivisions along the way, the town could pick up several hundred people and increase its residences by 15 percent.Of course, those homes and people are already part and parcel of the Bellevue community, but they aren't served by city water and sewer, and they don't have to pay city taxes. It'd be a huge project for the city of Bellevue, but I think it's a worthwhile project, said city administrator Loras Herrig.
