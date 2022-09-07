100 Years Ago
September 12, 1922
Heinie Engel's Bernard bunch closed Bellevue's baseball season by administering a defeat to the local bunch. The contest was featured by some weird playing and also by some rag-chewing, which added feature did not add anything to the class of the exhibition. While a close scrutiny of the box score will not reveal anything much amiss, as a matter of fact, it was a sorry wind-up for a successful season. Players for Bellevue were: Anderson, Bergman, Beeler, Weyghandt, Weinschenk, Neu, Ehrhardt, Webber and Russow.
At Moulton Hospital-John Michels trimmed a tree with an axe Thursday and operated on one of his arms with the same instrument. Henry Felderman, while fixing a window Saturday, cut a gash in his right hand which necessitated several stitches.
On next Monday evening the French's New Sensation-the only floating theatre on the upper river, will be at the levee and will present an entire new bill. There will be six big vaudeville acts, any one of which is worth the price of admission.
Last Sunday was rather a hard day on Ford wheels. At least six wheels were broken by running into banks, etc,. but the best of all, nobody was seriously hurt.
90 Years ago
September 8, 1932
One effect of the emancipation of women has been to leave mere man with very few places to go where he can enjoy the society of his own sex without feminine invasion. The saloon used to be such a refuge, but they tell me that the speakeasies in the big cities have as many women patrons as men. They still don't let women into Masonic and other lodges, but most of the railroad cars are finding it impossible to keep them out of the smoking cars. I see that the Santa Fe railroad has put on a special smoker for women. If the girls want to smoke, they ought to have a place for it where they wouldn't get in the men's way.
Echoes of SJS-The Freshman class which numbers twenty-six, is the largest in the history of St. Joseph School.
The front of the Carl Lucke Barber shop has been treated to several coats of paint.
80 Years Ago
September 8, 1942
Another of Bellevue's landmarks, the old Rink, located on South Second street, is being razed by its owner, J.J. Till to salvage building material which at the present time is a scarce article.
Special services were held at St. Joseph's church Sunday evening honoring service men. Service flags were blessed and presented to mothers, fathers or wives of the following men who recently went into service: Paul Kempter, Jr., Elmer Medinger, J. Donald Manderscheid, Lawrence Michel, James Kueter, Remegious Reistroffer, William Boland, Willard Putman and John Callaghan. Forty-eight members of St. Joseph's church are now in the service.
It is going to be quite difficult to convince people of Iowa and the middle west, out here where feedlots are filled with fat cattle and hogs, that meat rationing is necessary and so far we haven't seen a convincing argument in favor of it. Yet it is the coming thing, something we can expect with the wind-driven snow this winter. But we still contend that meat rationing looks quite far-fetched when we pass the Dyas, Dunn and Etting farms and other places and see hundreds of sleek red cattle and hundreds of heads of hogs that are ready for market.
The proposed gas ration for the middle west, just because other parts of the country are short, is a good deal like holding back an entire class in school because there is one student who is a little backward.
Public School News Notes: Today was the day for the malaria checkup in which the Bellevue schools are cooperating with the state health department in locating cases of malaria fever. Classes were suspended last Wednesday at 11:30 for radio reception of President Roosevelt's address.
Cozy Theatre: Sunday and Monday-Maureen O'Hara and John Payne in "To the Shores of Tripoli."-Buy a Bond at this Theatre and Autograph a B-25 Bomber!!! Inquire at Box Office for particulars.
70 Years Ago
September 11, 1952
This week the Bellevue Herald brings the book "Adjacent Wilderness," in serial form as written by Arnold H. Jahr, pastor of St, John Lutheran church in Bellevue. This historical novel, which centers on the famous "Bellevue War" will be continued in 14 installments in the Herald. The novel, first published in the Bellevue Herald, is later to be published in book form.
With firemen gathering in Bellevue in the coming week, there's going to be a great deal of reminiscing about former days. It was just 80 years ago that Bellevue got its first organized fire protection. Records show that on April 11, 1872, the town council purchased the first fire engine for the town. They paid Dubuque $550 dollars for a used G. Washington pumper, one of those ancient long-handled affairs used in that day.
Want Good Food? Drive out to Mike Schnee's Log Cab-Inn at the south edge of Bellevue. Serving Lunches-Dinners and Refreshments.
60 Years Ago
Sept. 13, 1962
Ray Hingtgen has purchased the 160 acre farm which adjoins his to the northwest.
With no contest in the election of theBellevue Community school board Monday, only 45 ballots were cast. Urban Meier was reelected for a three-year term as director and George Hinke was reelected to a two-year term as treasurer.
50 years Ago
September 14, 1972
Dance at the Bronco Inn Saturday, Sept. 16, Music by Don and the Chaparrals.
Slowly but surely the athletic facility at the community school is becoming a reality. During the past summer, maintenance of the area has been made possible by the purchase of a flail type mower and tractor. The back stops for both baseball and softball are now installed and ready for the athletic department to lay out the bases and ready the grounds for competition. These two facilities alone will benefit the entire student body and the community as they will relieve a decided over-crowded Cole park. Goal posts will soon rise from the football field as this phase of the athletic plan is now in operation. Around the football field a track, (the only one in the conference) will finally provide the opportunity for many potentially good runners.
40 Years Ago
September 8, 1982
Horizon Lanes-A special thanks to all who joined us in celebrating our Open House!
The Bike Shop-Grand Opening, Friday, September 10. Now at a new location, 112 S. Second Street.
Willie Nelson Jeans and skirts now available at the Clothes Horse, 25 to 50% off. Be ready for Willie!
The most intriguing story to come out of Monday night's council session, a proposal to use a patrol dog for police work in the city apparently ruffled feathers with the department. Officer Gary Tubbs made the proposal to the council Monday night, and sat in an open session with acting chief Eldon Wohlers to discuss their apparent lack of communication.
30 Years Ago
September 10, 1992
Michaels Edgewater Inn, Bellevue Iowa, Seafood Lover's Buffet, Fridays 4-10 p.m. $9.95 -no imitation fish here! "Great American Food on a Great American River."
20 Years Ago
September 12, 2002
It is a labor of love for Steve and Mary Gibbs and their family, but the idea of a fountain came out of grief and loss. The 20-foot fountain with its ring of water spouts is a memorial to their daughter Lindsey who died in a truck accident. "We hope people do come here to have their high school, their wedding photographs taken. Lindsey will never have a wedding, but her memory will be part of other people's lives through the fountain. We don't want her to be forgotten," Mary said.
10 Years ago
September 13, 2012
Unofficial results indicate that the Easton Valley merger vote that has mesmerized, impassioned and exhausted southern Jackson county has passed, paving the way for the creation of a new school district in the coming year.
