100 Years Ago
July 12, 1921
Mr. and Mrs. Leo Schmitt and son Robert and Mr. and Mrs. Ted Neu drove to Chicago in the former's car Wednesday where they saw the White Sox play two games, one with Detroit and one with New York, where they Saw "Red" Faber beat Detroit and also the mighty Babe Ruth, but the latter failed to show them how he cracks out his "homes." On their return trip home Friday night they invested $8.65 in the Lincoln Highway at Wheaton, Ill. for stepping on the juice.
More building and improvements are going on in Bellevue now than at any time in twenty-five years.
While helping Antone Herrig make hay, Wilfred, eleven-year-old son of J.J. Till, fell from the wagon and landed on the tines of a pitch fork he was using, one of them completely piercing the fleshy part of his lower arm. The boy pulled out the fork unaided and was brought to town at once for medical aid.
A regular cyclone swept over the Andrew Ridge during the storm that visited this section about noon Thursday. There was considerable damage done by the twister to farm buildings and crops. Buildings on the John Till, Frank Yeager and Peter Till farms were also damaged to considerable extent.
State inspectors are becoming regular pests in Bellevue. A short time ago a hotel inspector was here looking up infractions of the hotel laws and incidentally collecting license fees from everybody in town who happened to be harboring a roomer or two. Wednesday an automobile inspector was here and Thursday a pure food inspector was here.
Lou James, the 3-1/2 year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Barrow, died Friday from poison superinduced by ice cream which had made both the baby and his older brother Dicky ill.
Notice! If you don't think that the war is over or that prices have not been reduced just take a peep in our window and see what you can buy for 98 cents. Brandt and Weber.
Jack Johnson, former heavyweight champion pugilist of the world, was released Saturday from the Leavenworth penitentiary where he served a term on a white slavery charge.
90 Years Ago
July 14, 1931
John Hammond, a Des Moines Dry Crusader, lost another verdict last Tuesday afternoon when a jury decided that 1,271 cases of near beer which contained only four-tenths of one percent alcohol did not consist of intoxicating liquor. Doubtless Hammond will soon be arresting people for drinking strong coffee.
The Iowa Park and Forestry Association was organized in 1901 to encourage the establishment of parks, the protection of wild life, and the creation of one or more State parks. Now there are 36 State parks containing approximately 76 hundred acres. There are at least 70 lakes in Iowa.
Cozy Theatre: Wednesday and Thursday Family Nights. The entire family will be admitted for 50 cents. "The Easiest Way, Gentlemen's Fate and Bachelor Apartments" will be the featured pictures along with the usual shorts.
Iowa really leads the Legion. It has the largest percentage of its service men belonging to the organization, 45 percent, and the total state membership is 36,208.
John Keil, local fisherman and clammer, found a pearl last Tuesday that weighs 38 grains. It was one of the largest and most perfect pearls ever found here.
80 Years Ago
July 17, 1941
A large crowd attended the floor show staged Monday night at Spiro's tavern now called the Zephyr. The floor show featured some of the best known entertainers in the country.
Dr. E.A. Hanske reports the birth of a baby girl to Mr. and Mrs. Antone Schwagger, Jr., on Wednesday. The mother was formerly Bertha Kilburg of this city and this their first child.
Hospital Notes: Jimmy Cloos, ten year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Cloos had a foot badly crushed Saturday when the wheel of a tractor passed over the member.
Floyd Hoffman, five year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Ted Hoffman, who was unconscious for several days following a fall from a haymow had sufficiently recovered to be moved to his home Sunday.
Lawrence Puetz was kicked in the abdomen by a horse Wednesday and thrown against a wall. He suffered greatly following the mishap but is resting more comfortably today.
The Noah Faust property, the former fish market on Front Street, located between the old button factory building and the Lutheran Parish hall has been purchased by Orion DeGearr, proprietor of the Bellevue Auto Service.
The three civilian guards who have been on duty at Lock and Dam No. 12 here the past two months have been laid off, as funds for this purpose were depleted.
I never realized, until I looked over the farm census, what a drastic reduction in the use of butter in the American home took place during the depression years. In spite of better incomes these days, the use of butter has never come back. Oleomargarine and such substitutes have replaced it on many consumer tables.
70 Years Ago
July 12, 1951
Marilyn Budde, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Orville Budde of Bellevue, fell recently at her home and fractured both arms.
Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Sieverding and family are now occupying their lovely new home on No. Third street, moving in a week ago.
Hobnobbing With the Sportsman: Bert Strahn is still having some trouble with the cook since he got home late from fishing. It is getting some better, the cold shoulder has warmed a bit, and the cold ham is now pork chop. Better follow Nelson's advice next time, old pal, and go home at an earlier hour.
60 Years Ago
July 16, 1961
The farm home of Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Millman burned to the ground Friday morning destroying all of their possessions. The Millman family is residing temporarily in the apartment over the Steines tavern.
The PETITE Phone, This modern extension saves you space, lights up to make dialing easy, and looks lovely anywhere. United Telephone Co. of Iowa.
Cozy Theatre: Robert Preston and Dorothy McGuire in "Dark at the Top of the Stairs" filmed in Technicolor.
William Yeager, son of Mr. and Mrs. Art Yeager, and Larry Ambrosy, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leo Ambrosy, have enlisted in the Army. They are stationed at Ft. Riley, Kansas.
Wash N Wear Skirts, little or no ironing, crease resistant. Arnel and disciplined cotton, Special-$1.97;
Rainbow colors Thong Sandals, pr. $.39; flue and red tennis oxfords, pr. $.77. Tillman's Bellevue Ben Franklin
Thirteen hundred officers and men are serving aboard the tactical command cruiser USS Northampton undergoing training exercises in the Western Atlantic. Among those aboard the ship is Glenn Stillmunkes, seaman apprentice, USN.
50 Years Ago
July 15, 1971
The Grandstand at the Jackson County Fair this year features the singing cowboy, Tex Ritter, with Billie Jo Spears, the Stepchildren and Red Blanchard.
A call for volunteers to help remove some of the trees and brush from the river bank along Bellevue's main street has been issued by the city park board. They are asking men who will help to report to the parking lot this evening about 7 p.m. prepared to work.
New Location: We are moving to the"Bronco Inn" at 130 N. Riverview on July 19. We thank you for your patronage at the Zephyr Tavern and would appreciate your patronage at our new location. Gene and Roger Scholtes.
Carla Wallenda, member of the famed Wallenda Circus Family that suffered a tragic fall from the high wire in Detroit several years ago, will appear in person at the Jackson County Fair. She'll defy the family jinx to climb the 100-foot sway pole for her daring stunts, Saturday and Sunday.
40 years Ago
July 16, 1981
Movies playing around the area: "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "The Fox and the Hound," " The Night the Lights went out in Georgia," " The Cannonball Run," "Take this Job and Shove It," "The Final Countdown," and "The Legend of the Lone Ranger."
The decision to drop out of the Big Bend Conference was made at a meeting of the school board. According to conference rules, 2 years notice must be given by a school wanting to leave the league. The school had difficulty in competing with schools nearly three times the size of Bellevue and the cost of transporting teams to games nearly 70 miles away sometimes as reasons.
30 Years Ago
July 11, 1991
Bellevue City Council members were due to consider their next move this week in dealing with the local cable television company, now in default of franchise terms.
Richard and Greta Daitz from Gales Ferry, CT, were in Bellevue over the 4th of July to attend Richard's 40th class reunion.
Bellevue Heritage Day Royalty helped lead the parade following crowning ceremonies Wednesday evening: King Kieran Carter and Queen Michelle Homan, and their court Trang Tran, Andy Even and Jennifer Roling.
Tina Hickson is the winner of the Heritage Day drawing for a 1991 Pontiac Sunbird. She was presented the keys to the new car by Ardell Till, Till's Garage.
20 years Ago
July 12, 2001
Alyssa Yalin was crowned Bellevue heritage Queen at Horizon Hall last Tuesday evening by outgoing queen Cameron Scholtes.
Members of the committee that saw the installation of two new playground systems at Bellevue Elementary School through from start to finish say they are deeply appreciative to the community.
Three Bellevue Braves players were selected on the Telegraph Herald's 16th annual South semi-pro All-Star roster. Chris Felderman was chosen as a pitcher, Jesse Freiburger as a starting outfielder and Chet Knake as a reserve. Semi-pro players from the North teams will play those from the South division.
