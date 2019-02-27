100 Years Ago
February 17, 1919
90 Years Ago
February 21, 1929
Flying interests women, it is one of the things that they can do better than men.
The most important thing men can’t do at all, namely producing and taking care of children. And that is what should interest women especially.
It is better to create an Abraham Lincoln than to be Abraham Lincoln.
Mrs. Ella puls and little son John went to Davenport Saturday morning to spend the weekend with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Herman Arp, and assist her mother in celebrating her birthday.
80 years Ago
February 21, 1939
Hard Scrabble School News: February 14th being Velma Medinger’s birthday and also Valentine’s day, we were treated with a large cake furnished by Velma.
Mary Ellen Hoff, Kenneth Michels, Donald Medinger, and Maxine Michels received 100 percent in spelling throughout the past week.
The health honors for this six weeks go to Maxine Michels, Velma Medinger, Kenneth Michels, Joanne Daniels, and Mary Ellen Hoff.
Our eighth-grade pupil Lester Michels has finished the eighth grade, taking his examination Feb. 3. We will miss him very much. Miss Hazel Beeler, teacher
70 Years Ago
February 24, 1949
Monday, Feb. 28, In person at Loras College gymnasium will be Gene Autry with “Champion.” Also appearing will be Rufe Davis, Johnny Bond, Pinafored, Cass County Boys, Melody Ranch Hands.
New cars licensed the past week include Ardo Entringer, Pontiac; Lawrence Hueneke, Studebaker truck; Marvin Koppes, Mercury; Abner Felderman Buick; Don Gaylor, Ford.
In St. Joseph School News:
By These Signs, you Shall Know Them
Raven locks-Margaret Flammang
Ten yards of curls-Herbie Welch
Vocal Abilities-James Kolker
Giggles-Marilyn Sieverding
Smiles-James Blossfield
Big Understanding-Paul Lucke
Blonde Beauty-LaVonne Gonner
Something to look up to-Anthony Sieverding
Blue Rimmed glasses-Lois Kurt-School girl complexion-Evelyn Lampe
Chicken tracks-Wilfred Schwager
Our country lad-Orlyn Till
Good picking subject-LLoyd Keil
Ability to sing between the cracks-James Wiedner
That glassy look-Larry Kueter
Personality plus-Betty Ann Daugherty
Short and sweet-Marion Degnan
Our country Lass-Bernice Hartung
Big blue eyes-Ann Michels
That temper-Vivian Roeder
Jovial laugh-Joyce Yeager
Timid-Betty Jane Steines
Slow motion-Lois Koppes
Milk bottle-Virtus Clasen
60 Years Ago
February 19, 1959
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Gurius left Monday for a vacation tour of the southern states. Craig DeGear is staying with the Bob Ohlendorfs while the Guriuses are traveling.
On Friday night the FHA sponsored a Valentine party for the high school. The evening’s entertainment began with a skit entitled “Buying Eggs,” given by Norma Jean Keil, Eugene Hansen, and Rita Weber; followed by a Valentine letter read by Norine Felderman and a waltz by Billie Meyer and Beverly Jaster. Games directed by Julie Keil and Shirlaine Clases consisted of “Wink ‘Em,” “Famous Names,” and “Who, What, Where.” The evening was concluded with a lunch of sandwiches, potato chips, and pop prepared and served by the home ec class.
50 Years Ago
February 20, 1969
TEEN
HOP
Saturday, Feb. 22
by the Rebs
Preston Town Hall
8:30 to 11;30 p.m.
Admission $1.00
A thrilling sight for Chris Roling was experienced shortly after noon Wednesday of last week. A full-grown deer appeared near the Roling home at 404 North Second Street, came down to the tracks on Second street, then was scared away by an approaching car. The youth said the deer then headed back to the hill past the Lester Michels home and toward the “castle” on the hill.
The towboat Vicksburg was heading up the Mississippi River Monday: It is expected to be the first of the 1969 season.
The council is scheduled to approve the hiring of Warren Crouch of Waverly as superintendent of the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
40 Years Ago
February 22, 1979
Attention! Ladies and Gentlemen, it has finally arrived! Arrived? What? Here at B.H.S.? After many weeks of waiting, the computer is finally placed comfortably in Mrs. Steines’s math room and is used whenever possible since Jan. 18. Our computer is hooked up to the Area Educational Agency along with 26 other schools on the Time Sharing Program and will be here until the end of the school year. The computer will be open to all students with Basic Algebra II, geometry, Algebra II and advanced math students having first priority.
However, the computer can be used in many other areas such as science, history, social studies and many more. Another use came when after carefully reading the instructions, Mrs. Steines found out the computer could also be used as a typewriter and began typing up assignments at once.
At last Tuesday’s meeting, it was a 3-2 vote to not fill a position vacant by the departure of Officer Bill York from the department. Mayor reiterated his defense of filling the position. Voting yes for the reduction were councilmen Loras Herrig, Ron Mueller, and Richard Norpel. voting “no” were Russ Clasen and Bill Meyer.
30 Years Ago
February 23, 1989
The 70th anniversary of the American Legion was celebrated at a banquet Saturday evening February 18, at the Bellevue American Legion Hall. Gerald Ernst, adjutant of the Bellevue Post 273welcomed 196 guests. Roger Keil, Commander Post 273, honored Stan Pataska for his 71 years of membership. Also honored were Conrad ReeVern Lombardi 40 years.
20 Years Ago
February 23, 1999
Bellevue Comet varsity boys basketball team walked off the court winners in every sense of the word after beating East Central 78-62. The team set a school record by winning 19 straight games. The Comet boys ended the season undefeated.
Organizers Dave Rock, Dave Broders and Joel Sieverding announced Bellevue’s Perfect game Baseball roster and coaches. The coaches will likely be Scott Jess and Rick Reeg of Bellevue. The players on the team from Bellevue are Tyler Broders Sr., Rodney Putman Sr., Chet Knake Sr., Jesse Freiburger Jr., Chet Medinger So., Dalles Kalmes So., from Bellevue Hich School. Pete Bonifas Sr., and Phil Cloos Sr., from Marquette High School.
