100 Years Ago
June 28, 1921
Letter to Henry Johnson: My Dear Boy Henry You can believe that it was great pride that I heard of your splendid project in the proposed "Million Dollar" Henry G. Johnson Piano Mfg Co. Please grant me this personal favor. I want to be a stockholder in your new company, but more than this, I want to be the owner of the very first share of stock to be sold by your great organization. My proudest possession will be the ownership of Stock Certificate No. 1.
H.G. Johnson has selected a beautiful spot on the factory grounds for the building of a modern bungalow 38x32 feet. This is to be the summer of the Johnson family and is ideally located east of the boiler room in the shade of several towering trees overlooking the river.
The Music and Art Club plan to visit the "Rookery" south of town late this afternoon with their picnic baskets.
The total receipts of the Bellevue Commercial Club's excursion to Clinton resulted in 600 Passengers and receipts totaling $588 and will net the Commercial Club with $100 after paying all expenses.
Miss Elizabeth O'Day arrived in the city last week and will spend some time at her summer home in Beautiful Busy Bellevue.
Too Late-Death only a matter of short time. Don't wait until pains and aches become incurable diseases. Avoid painful consequences by taking Gold Medal Harlem Oil Capsules.
After this sewer job is completed I figure on staying here and making connections to the houses. I have followed this line of business for the past 15 years and can furnish you with the very best of recommendations from reliable people I have worked for, and it will pay you to see me first. My price is ok, my work is ok, and my guarantee is ok. Call at Simon's restaurant and ask for Judson, the manhole builder.
90 Years Ago
June 30, 1931
D.A. Hueneke, 69, died Sunday evening at 7:30 following a stroke of apoplexy brought on by the intense heat.
James Palmer passed away yesterday evening of apoplexy probably caused by the severe heat.
Mrs. T.E. Rhomberg of Dubuque passed away at her home in that city at noon yesterday from a stroke brought on by the intense heat of Sunday.
Bellevue people are now living through one of the most scorching heat waves that the middle west has ever experienced as the thermometer hits 102 to 104 day after day with no relief in sight.
One historic fact relating to July 4 is seldom remembered in our usual observance of Independence Day, we are informed by the Division of Information and Publication. july 4th is the day on which three Presidents of the United States died: John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and James Monroe.
Like a breeze from the sea. Induction type electric fans don't interfere with radio.
80 Years Ago
July 3, 1941
The George Gibson Company of this city received word the first of the week that they had been awarded three new government contracts, which coupled with other defense contracts now being filled and private manufacture will make the local factory a virtual beehive of activity. Defense contracts now in the course of manufacture at the plant include firing pins, gear boxes, nail sets, shell transporting cases, loading equipment and a complicated taping machine used in wrapping big shells.
Declaring that drowning deaths have been appearing with "horrible frequency" in Iowa newspapers this spring and summer, the state health department today suggested taking deliberate action to keep such news out of the papers during the remaining weeks of the season.
All Bellevue stores will be closed Friday, July 4, from 12:30 noon for the remainder of the day.
Announcement: The tavern on Front street formerly operated by Emma Rohloff has re-opened under the management of Ronald Cahill, who will be glad to meet and give prompt service to the public. Potosi Beer on Tap. City Club, Hamms and Potosi in Bottles.
70 Years Ago
June 28, 1951
Harold and Charles Isbell and Robert Theisen are spending the week at a boys camp at Lake Okoboji. Max Isbell, accompanied by Clarence Theisen, took the boys there Sunday.
Herb Stuart has received the appointment as substitute city mail carrier at the local post office and is busy learning the ins and outs of Uncle Sam's postal regulations.
Orville Jackson plans to open a barber shop at his residence at 100 W. 4th street next Saturday, June 30.
Trailing for six innings the K of C's rallied in the top of the 7th inning to beat the newly organized Comets. For the Comets, Clyde Jess had a home run and for the K of C's Gerald (Bud) Deppe hit one for the circuit. The hitting stars of the contest were Donald Medinger with 4 for 4, Willis Doland with 3 for 4. Also heavy in the stick department were Vic Kueter, Clyde and Howard Jess. Marvin Michels and Lawrence Schulte turned in good mound performances for their respective teams.
Stop in at our fountain-sundaes, malts, ice cream, sodas or refreshing banana splits. Make it a daily habit to stop in. Hodoval's
An enterprising manufacturer has developed a thriving business, selling 'brassieres' for cows.' Prevention of injury is the chief sales feature, with no mention made of youthful curves, bovine charm or "allure."
LLoyd Keil purchased the Mrs. Chas. Joerger lot on N. Jefferson street at the auction Saturday, paying $700 for same.
For the Fourth of July: stay off every highway that you can, and enjoy a quiet outing nearby with those whom you enjoy. The water and the highways take too many lives on these holidays. Parents with families are wise to work up family gatherings for such days, and thus refrain from travel of any consequence.
60 Years Ago
June 29, 1961
Dr. Edward Grogg will join Dr. Manly Michaelson in the practice of medicine here starting next week. The Groggs will move into the Haold Lewis residence at 304 South Fifth Street. The Lewis family, who will be moving in a month, will occupy the Richard Norpel cottage north of Bellevue during July.
Ensign Coil will move this weekend from the temporary location in the Goetz & Son building into the new factory completed by Bellevue Development Corp. Frank Mangler Jr. expects to finish the general construction work this week.
David Ensign said he wished to express appreciation to the many men who worked on the sodding parties at the new factory this week. He said he spoke for his brothers in saying thanks for the work and the showing of good will.
The beer ordinance was amended to allow taverns to remain open until midnight (oficial city time) in the future. Previously they had to close at 11 p.m. on weeknights.
Beck Food Shop was temporarily denied their request for a new cigarette permit at the meeting. It was stated that complaints of selling cigarettes to minors had been lodged against them.
Dick Gallagher, owner of Pat and Mike's boat livery, appeared at the council meeting to complain about Walter Florence renting boats and selling minnows from city-owned property. Mr. Florence had sold out to Mr. Gallager in 1960.
The city will get a 30 day trial of a fogging machine to fight insects. The machine, costing $299, uses a mist and a spray that costs $7.15 per gallon.
Owners of all kinds of boats will be required to equip all passengers aboard with life preservers. This is one of the new Iowa boating laws.
American Legion annual 3rd of July Dance, Music by Kenny Vaughan.
50 years Ago
July 1, 1971
Candidates for this year's Heritage Days Queen are Joan Budde, Diane Ernst, Joan Herrig, Linda Kilburg, Bette Jean Schulte and Joyce Sprank.
On stage Sunday, July 4 before the fireworks, "Up With People Singers."
40 Years Ago
July 2, 1981
Three members of Bellevue's Planning and Zoning Commission resigned last week, apparently in response to the city council's denial of a zoning change for a new medical clinic. Zoning commission member Richard Norpel submitted a letter of resignation dated June 22and Forrest Edwards and Leonard Manders submitted letters dated June 24.
Vying for the title of Bellevue's Heritage Days Queen this year are Kelly Kinmonth, Terri Edwards and Angie Even. This Year's theme-"Celebrate Freedom in Style."
30 Years Ago
June 27, 1991
Candidates for this year's Heritage Days Queen (and King) contest are Kieran Carter, Andrew Even, Michelle Homan, Jennifer Roling and Trang Tran.
The theme of this year's Heritage Day is volunteering and selection of the 1991 parade grand marshall was made on that basis. Bellevue businessman Bob Ernst was chosen to lead the community celebration for his years of service through volunteering.
