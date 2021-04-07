100 years Ago
April 5, 1921
There's a little book about a little town where something of mighty big importance to every dealer in player-pianos is being done. You will be glad you wrote for that book-its free, Henry G. Johnson Piano Co., Bellevue Iowa.
The big eight cylinder car used for livery purposes by Jos. Till caught fire while it was being driven up Baker Hill by Orion Degear Saturday about nine o'clock. Floyd Norpel was in the car with him at the time and they both escaped injury. The cause of the accident is unknown.
Wanted Immediately-Good man to care for stallion during the season. Butch Bowman, Bellevue, Iowa.
W.V. Meadows, 78 years old, veteran of the Civil War, and shot in the eye at the battle of Vicksburg, July 1, 1863, recently coughed out the bullet and is in his usual health, despite the fact that he carried the slug weighing approximately 1 ounce in his head for 58 years.
An advance copy of the first service folder of the Mississippi River Scenic Highway has been received at this office. It contains a vast amount of information to motorists traveling over this route.
Home vegetable gardens will be just as important in stabilizing the food supply in 1921 as they have been at any time during the past few years. One-tenth of an acre of fairly good ground-a square of about 65 feet each way-will supply the greater part of the vegetables needed by the average family.
Every woman knows that her house has to be cleaned thoroughly every spring. During winter, dust dirt and germs accumulate in the corners, under rugs, in the curtains and every place. Just so with your system-it should be given th thoro cleansing, purifying every spring. Hollister's Rocky Mountain Tea does the job slick and quick, without fail.Can't be beat as a spring laxative, cleanser, purifier. Especially good for women and children. The Rexall Store
90 Years Ago
April 7, 1931
Some interest is being shown in the approaching sale by auction of the local piano factory. Manufacturing concerns are casting weather eyes at the plant. It is a desirable location now as the barge system affords cheap freight rates north and south.
The grading of the 7,388 mles of Scenic highway from Bellevue to Green Island began last Wednesday and the work is progressing rapidly.
Deaths exceeded births last year in Bellevue by three and there were few cases of communicable diseases in town in the year ending March 31.
The commercial fishermen report large catches of fish this spring and an excellent market in the East for their product. Last season the price was so low a fisherman could scarcely make wages. The fish are mainly jumbo buffalo and carp, and few, if any, game fish.
The greatest football coach of all time, Knute Rockne, is dead and all red blooded Americans mourn the passing of this great man. He was the idol of the youth of this country and the man who lifted the great college sport to the high plane it has reached in college life.
Many narrow by-roads were still blocked by snow Sunday and others were deep with mud where huge drifts had melted.
Many oats in this vicinity have been sowed and it is reported that the heavy freezes the past few nights have damaged them badly.
James Wright, manager of the Cozy, announced that from now on there will be a show every night in the week except Tuesday night.
"War Nurse," the picture which will be shown here at the Cozy Theatre, is the talkie that was barred from being shown in staid old Evanston, Ill.
80 Years Ago
April 10, 1941
Marvin Felderman of near Lamotte suffered a bad cut on the top of his head Monday while breaking rock with a maul. The end of the handle caught in his clothing causing the sharp end of the maul to strike him in the head. Dr. Lampe gave the medical aid.
C.C. Putman was in St. Louis the first of the week where he purchased a steel-hull, diesel powered tow boat to add to the equipment of the Putman and Weyhgandt river towing firm. The new boat will be put in service in transporting material from the Bellevue Sand and Gravel Co. plant to the Savanna Proving Grounds.
Two Iowa state conservation trucks brought 1400 legal sized trout here Tuesday which were placed in Bellevue's two trout streams, Big and Little Mill Creek. It is expected that more fish will be brought in to stock the streams before the opening of the season on May 1.
Harold Goetz, fire chief reported Bellevue's fire loss for the fiscal year ending March 31 as approximately $30. There were but six alarms during the year.
ROLLER SKATING at the K. of C. Hall Wednesday Night, 7:30 till 11:00 p.m. 10 cents admission and 28 cents to skate, including skates.
Buy your Easter hat at the Quality Shop-pastel shades in summer felts, also straws $1 to $2.98. Accent your suit or coat with a colorful scarf, 89 cents, 59 cents, and 50 cents. Tuck a Chinese hand embroidered Hankie in our purse or a colorful pastel shaded one-25 and 50 cents. Phone 20
Sunday and Monday at the Coy- Jack Benny, Fre Allen, Mary martin and "rochester" in "Love Thy Neighbor."
70 Years Ago
April 5, 1951
Bellevue's newly organized Rotary Club got its charter in an impressive ceremony last night at the B.H.S. gymnasium.
Edith Goetz, owner and operator of the Welcome Inn, is announcing in this issue of the Leader that her restaurant will be open on April 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Mondays. The reopening of this popular eating place, closed for some time, while the proprietor was recovering from surgery on her knee, will be good news to patrons of the establishment.
Coach and manager for the St. John's Cagers is Walter (Billy) Eggers. Members of the team are Richard Eggers, George Kinmonth, Glenn Griebel, Bud Knake, Norvil Felderman, Wayne Webber, Richard Dagitz, Robert Keil, Gerald Koppes, Harold Koppes, Dean Keil and Don Achen.
Hospital Notes: Mr. and Mrs. Robert Reeg are the parents of a daughter born March 30.
Mr. and Mrs. Lester Michels are the parents of a daughter born March 31.
A daughter was born March 31 to Mr. and Mrs. Ray Bennett.
A daughter was born April 2 to Cpl. and Mrs. Dwain Junk.
Genuine DAISY air rifles, $3.75 and $5.19 at Hachmann Hardware.
60 Years Ago
April 6, 1961
Hammonds Dairy Creme will open Friday, April 7, for the 1961 season They will again offer a complete menu. To mark their opening, free cones will be given to children Saturday afternoon.
The Cozy Theater, closed since December, will reopen Saturday, April 8. First presentation will be "Huckleberry Finn" to be shown Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m.
The L. & J. starts their 1961 season Saturday, April 8, at 10 p.m. They will feature maid rites and a luncheon and sandwich menu.
Officials of Ensign Coil Co. expect to be in Bellevue late next week to begin interviews toward first hiring of employees there. They anticipate that 25 or more women can be employed in the new location.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Engleman welcomed their third child and first daughter Monday Morning at Bellevue hospital.
50 Years Ago
April 8, 1971
The Bellevue Jaycees basketball team won the Region 4 tournament at Independence Sunday. They won five of six games in the double elimination tournament. Early in the afternoon they lost to Cedar Rapids 65 to 64. In the losers bracket they again met Cedar Rapids for the championship and this time the Bellevue men were 74 to 57 winners. Most valuable player award went to Dave Ries of the Bellevue team who scored 29 points in the final contest.
DANCE saturday at the Bellevue Legion-sponsored by the Bellevue Saddle Club-music by the Paradise Kings.
40 Years Ago
April 9, 1981
April Fools Day, 1981, will long be remembered by Les Taylor of St. Cloud Minnesota. It was the day the gusting winds combined with hidden tree stumps to nose-dive his plane into the Mississippi River here. He had landed on the river on March 31 because of turbulence caused by high winds. Wednesday, when the wind changed direction he taxied the plane near the Illinois shore and began his take-off run. Just as he became airborne, a gust of wind slapped the plane back into the water where it apparently struck submerged stumps.
"West Side Story" will be presented April 10, 11, and 12 at Bellevue Grade Gymnasium. Curtain time 7:30 p.m.
