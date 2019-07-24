100 Years Ago
July 17, 1919
Labor Day has been set for Bellevue's big welcome to her returned soldiers and sailors. By that time it is expected every boy from this locality who wore the khaki will have arrived home.
President Wilson has vetoed the agricultural bill because it contained a rider repealing the daylight saving law. The president says the hour of daylight saving is of great economic value to the country. The farmers all think differently, however.
The south side of Weck's Hotel is being pebble-dashed. Somers & Son are doing the work.
O.S. Bradley received the following telegram on Wednesday: Sargeant Clifford Bradley, Infantryman previously reported missing in action since July 21, now reported killed in action, same date.
Last Sunday was a big day at the government proving grounds on the Illinois side of the river near this city. The grounds were open to visitors and a very large crowd took advantage of the opportunity of inspecting the plant.
Only two weeks more until Bellevue's big Chautauqua opens for five days of high-class entertainment. Those who attend will be permitted to hear and enjoy the wit and wisdom, the humor and pathos of the great statesman and orators, the sweetest of singers, the finest musicians, the best in entertainment, amusement and inspiration.
Arion Lampe got his left hand terribly mangled in a binder this morning. he was brought to town and Dr. Lampe gave such attention as was necessary.
SAVE THE BABIES-Infant mortality is something frightful. We can hardly realize that of all the children born in civilized countries, twenty-two percent, or nearly one-quarter, die before they reach one year; thirty seven [et cet., or more than one-third, before they are five, and one-half before they are fifteen. We do not hesitate to say that a timely use of Castoria would save many of these precious lives.
90 Years Ago
July 18, 1929
The Maquoketa Sentinel announces that it may change to a daily-if the people demand it. We don't like to throw anycold water" but in our humble opinion a daily could hardly expect to succeed in Maquoketa.
The "King of Kings" one of the most remarkable pictures ever shown on the screen will be presented at the Cozy theater in Bellevue for the benefit of the public library. This picture is truly a masterpiece with its all star cast and twelve big reels, and every man, woman and child of the community should see it. The movie is a Cecil DeMille production which is a guarantee of excellence. Many scenes are in beautiful colors.
According to figures advanced by one of the tribes of financial statisticians, women now own over forty percent of the nation's wealth. it seems as if the wealth of woman is to increase by leaps and bounds until women will dominate the county financially. It isn't even too improbable that in a century or so the tables will be turned and men will be clamoring for equal rights.
A workman who lies awake half of the night because of a mosquito buzzing about his head is just as much a menace the following day to the safety of the factory where he is employed as the man who comes to work half-drunk, according to psychologists.
Serious threats to the commercial onion industry of Iowa have led entomology specialists of Iowa State college to begin intensive work in control and extermination of several insect pests.
WE CAN SAVE YOU MONEY ON PAINT-Because we specialize in grinding thousands of gallons every day.-EDDYS WHITE LEAD & PAINT CO.
80 Years Ago
July 18, 1939
Ira Smith, 45, of Green Island was killed about 6:30 Friday evening while operating a tractor for Charles Nixon about two and a half miles northeast of Green Island. He was pulling a 2-section drag with the tractor and it is believed that in making too short a turn half of the drag up-ended and struck the driver. With no hand on the wheel, the machine ran in circles for a time, then straightened up and plunged over an embankment into Fish Lake, dragging its dead or unconscious driver with it into several feet of water.
Till brothers have opened a body and fender repair and auto painting department in their garage on the corner of Second and Court streets.
The Bellevue locks and dam No. 12 will be formally dedicated Labor Day, Monday, Sept 4.
Hospital Notes-Frank Dempewolf fell off a barn where he was working with a carpenter crew and broke his shoulder. Clarence Zeimet injured his shoulder in a fall from a horse Friday. Louis Griebel suffered a dislocation of his shoulder in a fall from a horse Friday. Roland, one-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Culver, was bitten on the hand by a rat Saturday.
One of the most powerful units of Uncle Sam's fleet will bear the proud name of Iowa.
Although we had good pictures of the body of the late Mike Burns taken at the site where it was found, we declined to publish a picture out of respect for the memory of a good man and his family.
Cozy Theatre-Sunday and Monday-Errol Flynn and O. DeHavilland in DODGE CITY-filmed in technicolor-one of the season's best.
A group of young people had an early breakfast in the Bellevue State park this morning. Making up the group were Misses Eleanor Theisen, Rosella Deppe, Martha Theisen, Saverna Sprank, Wilbur Theisen, John Leonard and Melvin Seiler.
A microphone-loudspeaker attachment which may prove helpful to housewives has been perfected in New York City. Through it a visitor may identify himself before admittance.
70 Years Ago
July 21, 1949
Mr. and Mrs. Fred Schaub and son George left Sunday morning for cooler spots and spent several days fishing and resting in the north.
Memorial Hospital Notes_ Patricia and Darla Manders, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Manders submitted to tonsillectomies this week.
Warranty Deeds-Edmund Ernst to John J. Tilton, Lot 48, Forey's add., Bellevue, $1. John J. Tilton to Kenneth Eggers, Lot 48, Forey's Add., Bellevue, $1. August Nack to Viola Haiar, Lot 330, Bellevue, $4,000.
Mrs. Elvira Barritt took her first motorcycle ride one day last week, as a passenger of her grandson. She is 83 and her appearance on the rear seat of the whizzing machine, in her slat bonnet and full skirt, caused the neighbors to believe that now they have seen everything.
Rev. A.S. Anderson enjoyed "corn on the cob" from his own garden June 28 and thinks this may be somewhat of a record for the season. Anyone care to enter an earlier date for the "championship?"
The three year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Herema tumbled out of the back seat one day last week as the car was going 50 miles per hour. Outside of a few scratches he was unhurt.
60 Years Ago
July 16, 1959
Hail ripped corn and oats fields in the county Friday evening about supper time, causing considerable damage to crops in various localities. Serious damage was reported at the Al Sommer, Raymond Kurt and the Moulten Estate farms, the Rich Blitgen and Vic Kuper, Leo Even and Richard Roling fields. Farmers reported the hail in sizes up to an inch in diameter, with some of it remaining on the ground by Saturday morning.
A second case of polio from the Preston area was reported this week. The child had not received any Salk vaccine, the doctor reported. Cases in this area have followed high incidences of the disease that in Des Moines was near the epidemic stage. More than 100 cases have been reported in Iowa so far for 1959.
You should see the eyebrows go up when they recognize Floyd Roeder at the wheel of that big new Cadillac. It seems Floyd made a machinery deal which left him with the big limousine. So now he's looking for someone who needs such a car.
Boys on the Bellevue Braves baseball team were crowing last week after their trip to Cascade. Even though the Cascade team lost, the Braves were treated to a case of beer by the Cascade Chamber of Commerce. Rather a friendly bit of hospitality, and one that the Bellevue fellows won't forget for a while.
Mrs. Wilbur Theisen will begin work at the First National Bank. Mrs. Pat Daugherty has been assisting in the bank during the past several weeks. Mrs. George Downey has accepted the position at the Bellevue Creamery formerly held by Mrs. Theisen. Mrs. Merle Roling has resigned her position in the office of Bellevue Memorial Hospital. This position will be filled by Mrs. Harold Eggers.
50 Years Ago
July 17, 1969
Cleta Deppe was first and second place winner in the Herald-Leader's July 4 celebration photo contest. There were no other photo entries. Miss Deppe will receive a check for $8.00 for her winning photos.
Petitions are being circulated to ask the county board of supervisors to call a special election for the erection of a county jail. The petitions request that up to $190,000 in bonds be approved for this construction project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.