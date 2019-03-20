100 Years Ago
March 13, 1919
Talk about the benefits of advertising. Down in Florida not long ago, a family lost a child which they supposed had strayed away from home and got lost. After searching in vain for three days the frantic parents placed an advertisement in the nearest newspaper. Imagine the surprise of the parents upon going to the door the next morning to see a monster alligator upon the doorstep, where he had disgorged the child alive and then died himself. The ad cost them 25cents and it gave them back their darling child; they sold the alligator hide for $5, and the parents are showing the child in all the dime museums of the land at $50 dollars per week. Does advertising pay?
Teachers Wanted! A special teachers' examination will be held at the Courthouse, March 14 and 15. No normal training required.
90 Years Ago
March 14, 1929
A story is going the rounds to the effect that a "pot of gold" was recently found on a farm in Tete des Morts township. It is said that there was approximately $2,000 in gold, which had been buried by someone, who had evidently hidden it for a "rainy day." We have been unable to authenticate the story.
The continued rains this week has made practically all the roads except paved roads well nigh impassable. And with train service very irregular, the situation is one to almost make businessmen weep.
Talked with Son 2,000 miles Away: Mr. and Mrs. B. C. Chesterman enjoyed a visit with their son Vernon, over long distance telephone, Thursday evening. Vernon called from Portland, Oregon for a chat with his parents who had not heard his voice for five years, but which was easily recognized, and as distinctly heard, as a downtown call would be.
80 Years Ago
March 14, 1939
Rapid progress is being made on Bellevue's new town hall. The project probably will be completed in early May.
Only about 40 votes were cast in the Bellevue school election yesterday. Only two candidates were up for reelection-Dr. C.L. Veach and C.J. Weyhgandt-and little interest was taken.
Mr. and Mrs. Harry Dohlin have purchased a lot of the Hannah Weis property on north Riverview Blvd., and soon as weather conditions permit will build a modern home.
Representative Grover J. Bittner arrived from Des Moines Saturday afternoon for a short visit at his home here.
70 Years Ago
March 10, 1949
Voluntary pledges now total over $7,000 and continue to come in daily for the new gym to be built.
Joseph S. White, local coal dealer, was elected president of the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce. Other officers are Robert Dyas, Ben Mootz, and Mrs. Lucille Beck.
As soon as it is financially possible the town council should purchase a street sweeping machine. It would cost considerable money but it would be worth it as the town would be more attractive with clean streets and people wouldn't have to contend with so much dust and dirt in their houses, stores, and offices.
60 Years Ago
March 12, 1959
The brother and sister team of Dr. Beryl Michaelson and Dr. Manly Michaelson have opened their new office on Market Street in the Moulton estate building. Dr. Beryl is Bellevue's first woman doctor.
Willard Felderman and Mr. and Mrs. Manly Michaelson have purchased lots from Fred Schaub in Riverside addition. They both intend to build in the spring.
16-1/2 Inch Snow Buries Bellevue Friday: A good bit of the 16-1/2 inch blanket of snow that was dumped in this area last week was still on hand by Wednesday, although living had returned to normal shortly after the biggest blizzard in years. Bellevue, along with most of the midwest felt the impact of the snow storm which began about 9:30 Wednesday, March 4, continuing through Friday.
50 Years Ago
March 13, 1969
The second round of flu is hitting the schools at least much harder than the first round. Sister Gladys Schmitt, principal at St. Joseph's reported 120 pupils and 1 teacher were absent and added to that periodically through each day. Delbert Smith, principal at Bellevue community Grade school listed 104 pupils absent and 3 teachers.
Judy and Joyce Griebel spent the weekend at Fayette visiting Jo Brockhage who attends Upper Iowa.
40 Years Ago
March 14, 1979
National Lampoon's "Animal House" and Walt Disney's "Love Bug" are showing at the Voy Theater in Maquoketa.
There will be a St. Patrick's Day dance on Friday, March 16 at the Bellevue K of C Hall with music by Ray Theisen Trio.
A Friday night special at the Anchor Inn offered a pike or shrimp dinner for $3.95 and a Saturday night Disco, with free St. Pat's carnations for the ladies.
30 Years Ago
March 16, 1989
Ironworkers are erecting the steel frame for Rockwell International's Collins Air Transport Division facility in Bellevue. When completed later this summer, the expansion at the avionics plant will more than double the present operation.
20 Years Ago
March 11. 1999
Crews worked through the night Monday and well into Tuesday on the clean-up of a wet 5-inch snowfall.
Bellevue Chamber President Mike Doland and LaVonne Roling, new Northeast Jackson County Economic Development Corporation marketing director, gave Michelle Roling a thumbs up to develop mermaid festival.
10 Years Ago
March 12, 2009
Season 3 of "Cha Cha with the Chamber" promises to be the best yet. Even more contestant dance teams, new music, costuming and the level of competition promises to ratchet up say the organizers.
The Bellevue Archery Team representing Bellevue High School and Marquette High School earned 6th place in their first ever competition at DesMoines Veterans Auditorium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.