100 Years Ago
Sept. 18, 1919
It will only be a short time now when the first player pianos manufactured at the local factory of the H.G. Johnson Piano Mfg. will be placed upon the market. Plans are to ship at least one hundred player pianos during the month of October and that the output of the factory will be gradually increased as soon as the new organization gets to working smoothly. Bellevue soon promises to become a ‘piano town.’
The grand jury heard the case of Bud Palmer for handling of the liquor that makes all men “famous.” He is charged with having in his possession and owning intoxicating liquors-with intent to do great bodily harm to those with an over supply of thirst.
Another good coat of oil would be a fine thing for our streets just now. The only trouble is that we haven’t got the oil. Guess that’s reason enough, ain’t it?
Our hustling little neighbor, Green Island is making big preparations for a mammoth homecoming celebration in honor of the returned soldiers and sailors of Washington township.
An elaborate supper will be served free to soldier boys and the tables will fairly groan under the weight of good things to eat prepared by some of the best cooks on earth. The women of that locality are noted for their culinary ability and are going to outdo themselves next Saturday.
So many new families are moving to Bellevue due to resumption of operations at the piano plant that our population is rapidly increasing. The United States census will be taken in June 1920. So there is every reason to hope that we may have a population of 2,000 by that time. Here’s hoping, at least.
Some of the exchanges have formulated a wrong impression regarding the new piano factory. They are not a revival of the old Bellevue Piano Company. The new concern is simply using the same plant.
The dance given Wednesday to honor the returned soldier boys proved to be a brilliant success. 78 soldier boys were in attendance.
90 Years Ago
Sept. 19, 1929
The Wright Boat Works of Bellevue has bright projects according to Mr. J.H. Wright. Motor boating is coming back now that the highways are becoming so crowded that motoring is not the pleasure it used to be.
The campaign for an international agreement to avert all wars will lose its pep as the necessity for the agreement is removed. So far the United States is concerned, we can kill them off just as effectively and in sufficient numbers to meet all the demands for birth control.
The automobile with the drunken driver at the wheel, the speed maniac, and the one-armed driver are doing it. It is done a few at a time and not by platoons and battalions but the total is the same.
Again we are confronted with the phenomena of the World Series. No game ever has held the undivided attention of the entire nation for so long a period. And now everyone is asking: What team will bring home the bacon in 1929? Philadelphia? Chicago?
Since the inauguration of the World Series, many things have happened to captivate the fancy of a curious world. Radio, the modern miracle. The development of aviation. The epic-making flight of Lindbergh and the astounding feat of the Graf Zeppelin. The growth of the motion picture and the invention of the “talkies.”
PRESTON CHURCHES TO MERGE-The two south side churches, the Congregational and Methodist, voted this week to combine, “provided satisfactory arrangements can be made.”
80 Years Ago
Sept. 19, 1939
The temperature skidded to 42 degrees early this morning, the lowest this fall, and light frost was reported. The cool weather is a welcome relief from the high temperatures of last week when highs of 96 and 98 were reported.
Gilbert Cornelius had both hands burned while starting a fire in the stoker in the corn drying station Friday. Dr. Hanske took care of the burns.
Local vigilantes were called to Maquoketa this morning because of threatened labor trouble on the Lakehurst Dam project.
EMBER DAYS THIS WEEK-Wednesday, Friday and Saturday of this week are ember days.
COZY THEATRE-Shirley Temple in “Susannah of the Mounties” and Roy Rogers in “Rough Rider’s Roundup” and Ronald Reagan in “Angels Wash Their Faces.
Brooms and elbow grease still have it. The council found that a street sweeper costs too much mazooma so men with brooms will continue to clean the paving.
it was interesting to note that at a recent church supper there were four gold-star mothers who lost sons in France, seated at the tables at one time.
Every war brings its new words. The first one noted in the 1939 shindig is “blackout.” The most notorious one in 1918 was “Hooverize.”
REVEILLE POST NEWS: Howard Taylor is member 29. Adjutant Felderman requests that lagging members hand over their membership cash p.d.q.
70 Years Ago
Sept.15, 1949
M/Sgt. John Eganhouse who has been on terminal leave from his duties in the Ordnance Dept. of the U.S. Army has reenlisted and will leave Tuesday to report for duty at Riley, Nans. His wife and three daughters expect to remain in Bellevue for the present.
While returning to his home Tuesday night after attending the Lampe-Junk wedding dance a passing car cut in too closely after passing, catching his rear bumper of the front bumper of the car driven by Sylvester Feller, rolling the Feller car into the ditch.
Joseph A. Specht, the 14-year-old son of Mrs. George Specht of Route 6, had his case diagnosed as paralytic polio by Dr. Nieman this morning and the patient left by ambulance for the University hospitals at Iowa City. This is the seventh case of polio in the county.
There is considerable moving going on this week. Willard Eggers and family moving into the flat in his grandmother, Mrs. Marie Setzepfandt’s home which was vacated by the Vernon Deichelbohrer family who have moved into the Henry Mootz house next door. Mr. and Mrs. Chris Manders are exchanging residences with Mr. and Mrs. Conrad Reeg Jr., the Reegs having recently purchased the former Fonda house.
In going out with a load of trout shortly after dinner today for stocking purposes in Big Mill Creek, Lester Yeager and the driver of the state truck killed a rattlesnake as the reptile attempted to cross the road. The snake had eight rattles.
On a recent trip to the northland Muriel (Tootsie) Nelson caught a larger pike than either of the older brothers. She reeled it in without a word.
60 Years Ago
Sept17, 1959
Go-cart enthusiasts got a big boost from the Bellevue Park board last week with the opening of a track on the southwest corner of the town playground. At present, though the track is only a rough dirt track, the board hopes to be able to obtain cinders from a Dubuque company using coal.
Four local men were appointed auxiliary policemen for Civil Defense for the town last Thursday. Sworn into office by mayor Robert Dyas were Howard Sallows, Robert Leppert, Lorin Hager and Norbert Keil.
Six new cub scouts are now active in the Bellevue dens. They are Jeffrey Felderman, Gregory Beck, Steven Schoop, Melvin Berendes, Craig DeGear and Danny Eggers.
40 Years Ago
Sept. 20, 1979
OPINIONS-by Dave Grossman: Three months sago Dr. Meyer Barrash opened his practice at the new MedicalAsociated Clinic. Literally hundreds of persons attended the open house at the clinic to meet Dr. Barrash and see the facilities. All indications were that the new business would be off to a grand beginning. There was even talk of hiring a second doctor. But in the weeks that have passed, the expected business has been slow in growing. The expected rush of patients hasn’t occurred.
Mr. Kelly Conrad will teach junior high science and also be the new football coach at B.H.S.
The Bellevue High School marching band played at the University of Iowa’s football game on Sept. 8. They were able to watch the game against Indiana and played at half-time.
