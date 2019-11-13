100 Years Ago
November 13, 1919
The special service held at the Lutheran church on Tuesday evening in honor of the returned soldiers of the congregation attracted a large congregation, and the service throughout was very impressive and beautiful. Eighteen soldiers marched into the church, nearly all of them in their uniforms and occupied pews which had been reserved for them. Fitting tribute was paid to the three boys in the congregation who had given up their lives while in the service.
Several years ago the Leader published an article stating that a former Bellevuean was ready to contribute a substantial sum towards a monument to be erected here in honor of the soldiers of the Civil War. We pounded away at the proposition for a number of weeks without success. Now that same former Bellevuean, John. H. Bovard renews his offer, and there is added occasion now for a monument since we have had the world war and quite a number of our boys are sleeping overseas. It surely would be a fine thing to commemorate a monument to their memory, and not alone to them, but to all the boys who bravely answered to their country’s call, in the hour of its peril.
The first pianos from the local piano company are being shipped this week. Mr. Johnson informs the Leader that the very first piano goes by express to Bloomingdales, one of the largest department stores of New York City.
Heavy snow has been reported to the north and this morning the thermometer dropped to ten above zero.
A magnificent bell for St. Lawrence Church of Otter Creek, was unloaded from a main line car to a narrow gauge car at this station Wednesday. The bell weighs over five thousand pounds and was manufactured by the Moneely Bell Co., of New York.
90 years Ago
November 14, 1929
Miss Marcella Sturm became the bride of Mr. Benjamin Scheckel at nine o’clock Tuesday morning. The bride is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Sturm of near Springbrook and is a young woman who will make a splendid helpmate for the man of her choice. The bridegroom is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Matt Scheckel and is an energetic young farmer. Both are popular among a large circle of friends.
Mayo Bros., noted surgeons of Rochester Minn., say that more than half the operations performed in this country are unnecessary
NOTICE: In the future, all persons owning pigeons must keep them shut up. The town marshal has been ordered to shoot all pigeons at large- By order of the Board of Health.
SOCIETY NOTES: Monday was Bobby Manderscheid’s fifth birthday and two of his little pals, Calvin DeGear and Lorin Kieffer spent the afternoon with him at his home playing various games.
L.J. Dittmer, local dealer for Temple radios sold machines to the following people the past week: C.C. Putman and Elmer Lundin.
American Legion Notes: Why in the ding-dong were not the bells and whistles sounded last Armistice Day as has been customary?
Many find that silk stockings fade after two or three washings. To prevent this, rinse them-when they are new-in water to which a little vinegar has been added.
Thousands of people have active tuberculosis unrecognized by the patient or his family. Chest clinics held thruout the state emphasize the importance of early recognition of physical abnormalities.
80 Year Ago
November 14, 1939
Dr. Eddie Anderson’s Iowa Hawkeyes, only 15 of them, upset the dope bucket and stunned the country on the gridiron Saturday afternoon by defeating the Irish of Notre Dame by the score of 7 to 6. The Irish had won six straight football games but the contest with Iowa, scheduled last year as a breather, turned out to be a bitter defeat for Notre Dame and a glorious victory for Iowa.
The second years’ provisions of the Wage and Hour law went into effect Monday, Oct. 23, and as a result, it is calculated that 690,000 workers throughout the country will have their pay raised to $12.50. In addition to this increase in pay, workers will be benefitted by a shorter work week at the same pay or better, by reason of the provision lowering the basic work week from 44 hours to 42 hours.
We get a laugh out of the law against federal job holders playing politics. There are also laws against murder and stealing.
Marvin Felderman and Earl Portz motored to Davenport Friday to watch the Notre Dame team work out and then on to Iowa City Saturday to attend the game accompanied by Edward Dunn who is a student at Ambrose College.
PLAY CARDS for Ducks and Chickens at DANCELAND GARDENS, Bellevue Iowa, Sunday afternoon and evening.
2 Big DANCES at K. of C. Hall-Wednesday, Tom Owens and his Cowboys; Friday, Joey Tantillo and his Orchestra.
70 Years Ago
November 10, 1949
Seventy years ago on Thanksgiving Day, the Kilburg sisters were united in a double wedding ceremony at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook with Fr. Mayer officiating at the Mass. Bernice Kilburg married Ike Bormann; and Mary Kilburg married Glenn Roling.
Several organizations have canceled scheduled events as a result of the Attorney Gereral’s anti-gambling edict. Not only have slot machines, punchboards, and “joy jars” disappeared, but at least two women’s groups this week called off card parties at which prizes were to be offered for high scores. The American Legion’s annual Thanksgiving “feather party” was canceled.
John Tuller, alias Richard Auckland and his wife, Mrs. Lillian Auckland were scheduled to appear in district court to enter pleas in the Sabula morals case. Each is charged with sodomy, and the woman is also charged with keeping a house of ill fame. County officials report that the state’s evidence consists of a number of obscene pictures found in a raid on the couple’s home in Sabula two weeks ago.
“Lindy Yost,” salesman for Goetz and Son, attended a demonstration of the new John Deere stalk cutting machine. Goetz & Son now has one of the machines on display at their implement store on Second Street and invite farmers and others interested to stop and see it.
60 Years Ago
November 12, 1959
Howard Sallows, assistant director for Bellevue civil defense, met with the Bellevue fire department at their Monday night meeting. He discussed the civil defense plans and talked about possible equipment available to the community through the civil defense organization.
Coach Kenneth Peterson, BHS, will have one of the tallest teams in recent Bellevue high school history. Making up the squad will be Leslie Yeager, Grant Hachmann, Gordon Reed, Robert Siebels, Sammy Patterson, Aivars Berzins, Russell Clausen, Mike Irwin, Buzz Roberts, John Duesing, Lorin Duesing, Bill Griebel, Dennis Guenther, Ward Michelson, Lynn Morrett and Ed Duesing.
TOYLAND is now open at “Gib” Tegeler’s WESTERN AUTO ASSOC. Store-layaway now and save!
This year we’ve got two classes of farmers in the area. Those who have their corn in, and those who don’t. The fellows who farm that rich, highly productive bottom land are still waiting for the weather to give them a chance to get all the corn in. At this rate it will be another month-possibly next spring- before it is in.
TOYS-Lay-Away Plan-Shop Ben Franklin now while our selection is complete. We will arrange terms to suit you and hold any item until Dec. 24. Tillman’s Ben Franklin.
Doc Anklam says the safest way to double your money is to fold it over and put it back in your pocket.
50 years Ago
November 13, 1969
Preliminary proposals are being made by the Sabula school district toward consolidation with the Miles district, the Jackson County Board of education was told last week. The county board viewed the move as “being a good thing.”
The price of milk to students of Bellevue community school will be 20 cents a week following action of the school board at their Monday night session.
Councilman B.N.Mootz was named mayor of Bellevue by the council at their meeting Wednesday evening.
MHS School News-Editor Kathy Petesch; General: Sally Marshall, Peter Reiss; Sports: Roger Feltes, Tom Mottet; Typists: Joanne Clasen, Elaine Mueller.
WITH THE SERVICEMEN-Airman Cletus Koos has been named PRIDE (Professional Results in Daily Efforts) Man in his unit at Travis AFB, Calif. Lee M. Weber was promoted to Army specialist five in Vietnam, where he is serving with the 18th Engineer Brigade. Army Private First Class Gerald Clasen was assigned to the 4th Infantry Division in Vietnam as a rifleman. Stationed at Osan, Korea is Barry Harris.
40 Years Ago
Nov. 15, 1979
Despite a second appeal by the city, the Iowa Department of Transportation intends to hold firm on its decision to ban parking along most of State Street in Bellevue. Residents living along that street have been up in arms since “No Parking” signs were erected.
In a short meeting Monday night, superintendent Cliff Hammann told the Bellevue School Board that he had investigated the possibility of Marquette High School students’ participating in public school athletics. “From time to time, I’m hit up by kids and adults aking why they can’t participate in high school athletics and still remain a parochial student.” Consequently, he asked for a ruling from the Iowa High School Athletic Association. The executive secretary of that organization, Bernie Saggau, forwarded rulings that parochial school students are ineligible to participate in high school sports even if they are enrolled in shared-time classes in the public schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.