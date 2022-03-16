100 Years Ago
March 14, 1922
Remember way back when Henry Ford could not get trusted in Detroit for a chicken for his Thanksgiving dinner? That was seventeen years ago. Last year he paid Uncle Sam in taxes $76,000,000. There's hope for all of us.
Last evening a delegation from the local Legion Post and its auxiliary journeyed to Green Island to push their membership drive and succeeded in getting one new Legionnaire and five Auxiliary members.
On and after next January 1, it will be unlawful to sell any cutter or sled which does not have a tread of 4 feet, 8 inches, the same as a wagon or auto.
The Seaward building in the post office block, an old timer in Bellevue history, is being razed.
Iowa's official rat killing campaign will be launched Friday and will continue until April 7. The Farm Bureau, commercial clubs and daily newspapers offer prizes which amount to several thousand dollars. In last year's campaign 1,500,000 rats gave up the ghost and the saving effected is estimated at $300,000,000 in grain and poultry.
90 Years Ago
March 17, 1932
Fans predict the beginning of the "golden era" in football circles at the University of Iowa in the signing of Ossie Solem, head football coach at Drake University, to take the place of Burt Ingwerson, who resigned at Iowa after the 1931 season. He is considered one of the best football coaches in the country.
The five-machine button factory in the basement of the J.J. Mootz building on Front street has resumed operations after being closed most of the winter. Five cutters are employed.
Babe Ruth finally signed his 1932 contract with the New York American league club yesterday which calls for $75,000. Ruth started his career as a professional baseball player in 1914 at a salary of $25 per month. Since 1914 his salaries and world series earnings have netted him well over a million.
80 Years Ago
March 17, 1942
Nearly 80 persons reported for the first class of the civilian defense first aid course at At. Joseph's school last night. The Rev. L.E. Wendling is the instructor.
The Jackson county draft board last week released the names of 1,106 Jackson county men between the ages of 20 and 44 years inclusive who registered Feb. 16 under the selective service act for possible service in the U.S. armed forces.
Staff Sergeant Milo Lauterborn cabled his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Lauterborn, last week that he had arrived safely in Australia. He is a member of the 46th Engineers and his outfit probably was among the "thousands" of American troops who landed about three weeks ago in the "down under" continent.
The Weyghanst and Putman ferry service for workmen at the Savanna ordnance depot was put into operation March 12 and about 80 men are now being transported across the river.
Earl Felderman, a sailor aboard the U.S.S. is expected to visit his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.H. (Cap) Celderman soon as they received a letter last week which stated that he was safe and well and he added, "I will see you soon." The young sailor has been in the service for four years.
70 Years Ago
March 13, 1952
The initial meeting of the Bellevue Garden Club will be held Friday in the basement of the Presbyterian Church. The session is open to any and all who are interested in flowers and gardening. The second meeting will emphasize roses.
The annual basketball banquet honoring the coach, team and cheerleaders of Bellevue was held Friday in the gym. A speech was given by Ralph Peterson, coach, on highlights of the season. Jo Ella Felderman was crowned queen with Greta Kinmonth and Arija Avotins as attendants.
Three Bellevue men were among the six who left for Des Moines Monday for induction into the armed forces. Orlyn William Till of route 1, Virtus John Clasen and Richard Phillip Tebbe of route 3, were the Bellevue men in the draft.
Robert Keil, son of Mrs. Mabel Keil of south of town, enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. recently and is now taking his basic training at west coast Marine base.
60 Years Ago
March 15, 1962
The Iowa Natural Resources Council announced today approval of the U.S. Corps of Engineers review report on small boat harbors on the Mississippi River between the mouth of the Missouri Rive and Minneapolis, Minn. Federal participation in construction of small boat harbors at Bellevue, Clinton, Davenport and Keokuk was recommended in the report.
Ensign Coil Co. has exercised its option to purchase the land and building it has been using here. Ensign has nearly 50 persons employed in their Bellevue plant, which manufactures small coils for radio and television.
Teen Hop Saturday March 18 K of C Hall LaMotte; Dancing 8:30 to 11:30; Music by the undecided decisions.
50 Years Ago
March 16, 1972
The Bellevue police department has received the new radar unit it is leasing and has placed the detector in use this week. The unit can indicate the speed of a vehicle on a scope.
Two requests for use of the city's Cozy building were put before the council in their meeting Tuesday night. A group named Reach Out requested use of the lunch room in the Cozy building for a youth center.
Dennis Walgamuth and Greg Michels of the Bellevue Jaycees requested use of the theatre portion of the Cozy building to present public movies.
An ordinance increasing fines on parking meter violations from 25 to 50 cents and including a section adding the 100 block of Jefferson street to the parking meter zone was passed on a single reading Tuesday night.
The Bellevue Masonic Lodge has completed plans for construction of a new temple on the site of their present building at 206 North Riverview. Cost of the building is approximately $65,000.
MHS New: The Mohawks Most Improved Player award went to Ted Ernst. Rod Watters was chosen as Most Valuable Player for the season. Steve Kilburg was voted by the team for the Hustle, Guts and Desire award.
40 Years Ago
March 18, 1982
Is the 19.54 tract of land Bellevue Development, Inc., hopes to buy from Goetz really suitable for commercial construction? "Yes," says the report from a soils engineer retained by the development group.
Mushrooms: Rinse mushrooms to remove sand but never immerse them in a water bath. They absorb liquid quickly and would turn soggy.
Prom is six weeks away. Hurry to Petals and Pearls, Bridal Boutique and Formal Wear for Beautiful prom dresses and tux rental.
30 Years Ago
March 12, 1992
The Bellevue Volunteer Auxiliary hosted their first fish fry recently not knowing what kind of support they might expect from the community. They found out when they ordered 500 pounds of fish and 600 people walked through the door for dinner at the fire station.
South Bluff Nature Center at the Nelson Unit of Bellevue State Park begins the year with a fundraiser fish fry Friday, April 3. South Bluff Friends, a non-profit corporation formed three years ago, has quietly gone about the business of raising funds for the community's state park facility through the annual event.
20 Years Ago
March 14, 2002
Big East All-Stars to play at Midland: Representing Marquette will be seniors Todd Sieverding, Kendra Mueller and Shelly Kilburg. From Bellevue seniors Andy Stoecken and Travis Steines.
In Des Moines the Marquette boys were eliminated from Class 1A state play by the Boyden-Hull Comets 65-55.
10 Years Ago
March 15, 2012
Bellevue High School Senior Mollie Knake has been named to the 2012 Academic All State Basketball team by the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association. Kelsey Ernst, a junior at Bellevue high school was honored on the INA's All State Basketball 1st team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.