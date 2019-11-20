100 Years Ago
November 20, 1919
As exclusively announced in the Leader several weeks ago, Bellevue Chapter of the American Red Cross will endeavor to sell $500 worth of Christmas seals, and at least one-half of the money will be expended directly in this county in fighting tuberculosis and disease. A penny for a seal means one penny toward a healthy Iowa.
EXTRA! -FRED BEELER SHOOTS SELF-the 21 year old son of Joseph Beeler shot himself at three o’clock this afternoon. He had not been feeling well and on Wednesday gave up his job in Dubuque and returned to his home here. he sawed some wood today and went to the cellar presumably to finish that work when the report of a gun was heard. It was found that a 22 caliber short shell had entered the center of the forehead and penetrated the skull and lodged in the brain.
The Bellevue State Bank, the newest institution of its kind in the county, has passed the million dollar mark in resources. They have been on the “push” side of business ever since they started this institution, and have never failed to place their wares before the public each week in the columns of the newspaper.
Fred A. Huenke sold a fine match team of sorrel horses to Alve Ernst last week of which the latter can feel very proud.
Monday evening some unknown persons hurled a number of stones through the windows of several coaches on Passenger No. 4. One of the stones just missed Mrs. E.A. Kamp and Miss Anna Holzhammer and they narrowly escaped injury. The rear of the train contained officials and the missiles may have been intended for them. Supposition is that it may have been the work of I.W.W. adherents.
Some unknown person done away with one of the cannon balls from the pyramid in Riverview Park one night last week, thereby perpetrating a mean trick. Just how anyone can do a thing of this kind is hard to explain.
90 Years Ago
November 21, 1929
While doing some work the other day Chester Bittner had the misfortune to clip the end of his left thumb, causing a painful injury. Dr. Hanske dressed the injury, and of course, a sore thumb is always in the say and “Ches” has the usual experience.
Another one of the old residents of this locality has gone to join the innumerable throng, Mrs. Emma Hoffman, aged 85, departing this life at her home on Front street on Tuesday morning at 2:45 o’clock. She expired in her son Elmer’s arms. Her demise was attributed to old age and general debility.
Members of the Reveille Post, No. 273 will give a minstrel show at the Cozy theatre on Monday and Tuesday evenings of next week, and judging from what one hears, there will be large crowds out to see the boys and girls give a program that’s sure to please. With Doc Veach as Interlocutor propounding the questions and such well-known burnt cork artists as Weis, Millman, Bylund, Wohlers, and Gaylor answering them promptly, it is going to be worthwhile. There will be other stunts to amuse and entertain you, so buy your tickets and help boost a good thing.
After weeks of work on the part of the engineers of the Western Electric Company, the Avon theatre, Dubuque, announces this superior talking picture equipment will be in operation starting Saturday. The opening attraction will be Wm. Fox’s production “Fox Movietone Follies of 1929.”
80 Years Ago
November 21, 1939
There has been a change in management of the Cloos garage in Springbrook and it will hereafter by known as the Springbrook garage with Peter Cloos and Norman Portz in charge. They will specialize in auto and tractor repairing.
Outplayed and outgained for three quarters by the bulky Golden Gophers of Minnesota Saturday afternoon, the Iowa Hawkeyes came to life in the last quarter, scored two sensational touchdowns and won 13 to 9 to the delight of 40,000 Iowa fans and to the disgust of 10,000 Minnesota partisans at Iowa City.
Paul Kempter, of the Kempter Furniture Co., is fulfilling his contract for painting rooms on the basement floor and hallway of the new town hall and furniture and equipment is arriving. The Roeder Bros. have the sub-contract for the painting and the hallway is nearing completion.
Mr. and Mrs. Urban Meier spent Sunday in Dubuque.
The post office will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23, in compliance with President Roosevelt’s proclamation designating that date as Thanksgiving day.
To acquaint travelers with Bellevue and its attractions, the Chamber of Commerce will erect signs at the three entrances of the town which will contain the following information: “Bellevue-1900 Friendly People. Our attractions-State Park, Lock and Dam No. 12, Public Golf Course.” The signs will be 4 feet by 6 feet and will be illuminated.
70 Years Ago
November 17, 1949
Mr. and Mrs. John B. Michels received word last week of the birth of a son to Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Gothard of Morrison, Ill. The mother is the former Margaret Michels.
Keil’s Fish Market-This week special-Perch...20 cents a lb. Also, have a variety of bullheads and carp.
At a simple, yet impressive ceremony the cornerstone of the new St. Joseph Convent was laid. Eager for this long awaited day were the Sisters, the students, the priests.
Monday night saw 36 attentive boys and girls from St. Joseph High, seated in the Loras College Field House. They had journeyed to Dubuque to watch a basketball exhibition given by Chuck Taylor, former “All American.”
The first basketball game this year will see three peppy cheerleaders, leading the yells at SJS. They are Joyce Koppes, Marilyn Koppes and Rita Mae Mootz, last year’s veterans.
60 Years Ago
November 19, 1959
A Thanksgiving eve teen hop will be held Wednesday under the sponsorship of the PTA of the Bellevue Community School. Dancing will be from 7:30 to 10:30 at the public school gym to the music of Station KMAQ. The committee in charge announces that this will be a sock hop to keep the gym floor in proper condition for the basketball players.
50 Years Ago
November 20, 1969
Jackson county supervisors will comply with an order to discontinue use of the county jail after Dec. 15. Six months must elapse from the time of the last Oct. 28 referendum in which voters overwhelmingly turned down a proposed $190,000 bond issue for a new complex. The sheriff indicated that a second try for a different building would probably be placed on the primary ballot in June.
He indicated that this would reduce the expense of a second election.
The appointment of Harold “Hardy” Eggers as deputy to Sheriff Bob Lyons has been approved effective Jan. 1.
A denial that there is a plan for unifying miles and Sabula school district was made last week by Wes Baddeley, superintendant of the Miles district. He stated, “There is no plan for reorganization of the Miles School district.”
23” giant screen-color console TV-$539.95 with trade- modern styled console with the exciting new low look, genuine oil finished Walnut veneers and select hardwood solids, or genuine Pecan veneers and select hardwood solids with the look of fine distressing.
Another chapter in the passing Bellevue scene is about to be closed. Joe White who has been in the retail coal business here nearly a quarter of a century is calling it quits. Joe is down to only three or four coal customers.
This small amount of sales can’t cover the cost of operation, he says. When the coal bin in his own home is empty he will switch to an oil burner in his furnace.
