100 Years Ago
February 21, 1922
The death of Joseph Lucke, who passed away suddenly at one O’clock Saturday afternoon, while seated in a chair at his home removes from our midst the last survivor of Bellevue's old guard of pioneer businessmen and citizens. The deceased was born in the year 1830, at Oldenburg, Hanover, Germany and came to America with his mother in 1845. He came to Bellevue in August, 1856, and engaged in the shoe business which has since been conducted by his sons, Joseph, William and Frank Lucke.
Clyde Black won the acre yield contest at the state corn show, raising 73.6 bushels. He grew 94.8 last year.
The Bellevue High School basketball team finally won a game from the Cascade High School dribblers, when they defeated the latter here Wednesday evening by the score of 20-18.
90 Years Ago
February 25, 1932
Neu's Grocery was a popular place Saturday and during the afternoon the store was crowded with shoppers, who were served with coffee and cookies, made by the Iten company. Several contests took place, the rooster contest causing lots of fun. A rooster, which had not been fed for a day was placed in the window and visitors guessed the number of grains of corn the bird would devour during the afternoon. Guesses ranged from 75 to over 2,000 and the capacity of the rooster proved to be 599 kernels.
The latest scheme to symbolize the anti war movement is for everybody who is opposed to war to wear a green shirt. Mussolini and his followers wear a black shirt, the symbol of an organized dictatorship, Garibaldi, the Italian liberator, and his followers, wore red shirts, now the symbol of the Russian Communists.
Claire and Vincent Putman and Al Doty brought in a thousand pounds of Mississippi river fish on Monday, the result of a seine haul and incidentally the first catch of the season in this locality for up until Sunday noon the ice bridge across the river was still in evidence.
80 Years Ago
February 24, 1942
Ways and means of cooperating with the civilian defense program were discussed at the regular meeting of the town council Thursday night. Further plans were made to connect the government's artesian well to the town's water mains as an emergency supply in case the power house and city well are put out of commission by enemy action or sabotage. The municipal power plant has been under guard since shortly after the United States was plunged into World War II and vigilance is being increased. A close watch is also being kept on the reservoir, the town's supply of water.
Relatives here have high hopes that Harold Dyas, employed at Singapore before that British base fell to the Japs, escaped safely from Singapore. His brother, Robert Dyas has received word that a Dr. Newman, who lived on the same dairy farm that Dyas did on Singapore island, escaped to Auckland, New Zealand, is now on route to the United States. He has promised to pass along to his family any news.
Gregory Daugherty, deputy county treasurer, has enlisted in the U.S. naval reserve. A son of Mr. and Mrs. C.V. Daugherty, he will be the fourth son of the family to enter the service-an All-American family.
70 Years Ago
February 21, 1952
Something new in baby gifts! A kindly neighbor has offered a magnanimous gift to the young mother of a new arrival at the Bellevue hospital. She offered a month's diaper service with no limit to the number of diapers. The Good Neighbor policy is at work in Bellevue.
Probably the only television hookup of its kind was recently completed between four homes in north Bellevue. A 40 foot tower and television antennae was set up on the hill at the Ruff farm. From there 800 feet of cable was run to the Roger Cheney residence. Branch cables were then connected to the television sets at the Kelley, Cheney, Floyd Roeder and Cliff Hingtgen homes.
Douglas Tayler is getting the front downstairs room of his building just south of the post office ready for the opening of his barber shop there in the new future. A two barbershop town for many years, Bellevue can now boast four shops with five barbers.
60 Years Ago
February 22, 1962
Free polio shots will be administered to children of the county starting this week through special arrangements of the Jackson county chapter of the National Foundation with doctors of the county. Cards have been distributed to school children. Where families have indicated that they wish their children to have Salk anti-polio inoculations, the cards will serve as notification to the family doctor. The doctor will administer the series or any one of the three inoculations as needed by the individual.
A class B permit was approved for Riverview Hotel and cafe at the Monday night meeting of the city council. This will bring to seven the number of permits now in force in Bellevue.
While Bellevue was digging out from Sunday's snowstorm, more snow was falling Wednesday to add to the 10 inches on the ground.
50 Years Ago
February 24, 1972
A Bellevue news story that gained only minor attention recently was the major announcement of the Lutheran Hospital Society of Jackson county that they would continue to operate Bellevue Memorial Hospital. This really should have brought large headlines. There were 43 babies born in Bellevue hospital in 1971. The hospital averaged 48% occupancy for the year. It employed 41 full and part time employees.
40 years Ago
February 25, 1982
Council members heard the city's part time police officers again make their case for more flexible hours and an end to the trial 10-hour shift Monday night in an attempt to reach a working agreement.
Rod Watters hit a crucial free throw to put Marquette up by three in the final seconds Friday night, as the Mohawks compiled a 2-51 victory over Holy Cross. Terry Gothard led all scoring with 20 points. Rod Watters hit for 15 points and had 13 rebounds. Steve Kilburg scored 10 points and demonstrated some excellent defense.
Jessalynn Lombardi, seven year old daughter of Kim and Kathy Lombadi competed in her first baton twirling contest. Jessalyn twirled her way to a first place trophy in the special beginners class and second place in the beginners class. She also captured two third place medals in modeling.
30 Years Ago
February 20, 1992
Residents in Bellevue's Dutel Court area are not happy with a proposed low income family rental housing project in their neighborhood. Over 50 property owners from the community attended an informational meeting Wednesday evening at the Community Center to learn more about the project and register their opposition.
A late evening vote by Bellevue's City Council last week will take the issue of cable development and operation directly to the public. A 3-2 vote by the council last week effectively takes the issue of municipal operation of cable television service to a referendum vote here in Bellevue.
Mike Squiers and Tom Kettmann of conference champion Bellevue Marquette and Bellevue center Jeremy Putman were named on the first team All-Wapsie Conference boys basketball team.
20 Years Ago
February 21, 2002
Unbeaten 16-0 Comets landed their starting five on the honors team. Bellevue's coach Tim Roth was voted Conference Coach of the Year. Ali Reeg, Kelsey Ernst, (conference MVP) were 1st team
selections, Mollie Knake and Carly Rubel are 2nd team picks and Emily Anderson landed an honorable pick.
10 Years Ago
February 23, 2012
Comet coaches, players and fans celebrate with the state participation banner they earned after a hard-fought 65-54 win over Central Lee. Bellevue will play in the class 2A state tournament for the first time since 1999. The 25-0 Comets will play at the Wells Fargo Arena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.