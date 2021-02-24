100 Years Ago
February 22, 1921
One of the most shocking accidents recorded in this vicinity for years occurred sometime Sunday morning when Arnold and William Schlesch, aged 16 and 14 years were drowned while skating at the Tete des Morts creek on the Jos. Kremer farm northeast of Lamotte. They left home about nine o'clock Sunday morning to go fishing, taking their skates along.
Robert Dayton was here from Dubuque Friday and with other parties who are interested with him, leased the old creamery building in which they will open up a laundry and bath rooms about the first of March. There is surely a good field open here for a laundry and public baths and he and his colleagues will no doubt do well if they can give our people the kind of service they promise to install.
Fred Walker, a young man employed on a farm at Green Island, was arrested Friday by Milwaukee special agents on the charge of placing an obstruction on the rail a mile west of Green Island. Walker, who is only 22 years old, has always borne a good reputation and is well thought of in the community where he resides. The company officials do not believe that Walker placed the obstruction on the track with malicious intent or that he realized that his act could cause the loss of human life and destruction of rolling stock, and for this reason was shown leniency.
The otherwise quiet village of Spragueville is all agog over the disappearance of A. E. Rodskier, who for four years was cashier of the Farmers Savings Bank of that town. Rodskier left Spragueville February 7 on a supposed two weeks vacation and last Wednesday the president of the bank received a letter from him, mailed at New Orleans, La., in which the latter confessed that he had embezzled $10,000 of the bank's funds and that he intended going to South or Central America.
Trial of the Chicago American league players, indicted for alleged complicity in "throwing" the 1919 world's series to the Cincinnati National league team, was set for March 12 at Chicago. George "Buck" Weaver and Oscar "Happy" Felsch were in court at the preliminary hearing but the others were represented only by attorney.
Fire brick fitted into the container and packed with nonconducting material will add greatly to driver's comfort in the cold. To make one, simply take an old box about 12 inches long, 8 inches wide and 6 inches deep. Take a piece of sheet metal and cut and fit it to the size of a large fire-brick. Fill the space underneath and around with torn paper.
BHS News: fifth grade-Mrs.Dunne-The fifth grade celebrated Valentine's Day by having a party in the afternoon. Dennis Glazer, Mirdza Berzins and Gloria Reeg were elected to pass out valentines. While the cards were being passed out, lunch was served. Dennis Glazer brought tuna salad sandwiches; Gloria Reeg and Thomas Budde brought cupcakes and cookies decorated with hearts. Glen Kilburg brought valentine candy; Mrs. Dunne furnished pop.
Henry Page was painfully burned about the body, and buildings and property to the extent of $10,000 was damaged, when his automobile caught fire when he attempted to heat the carburetor with a blow torch.
The bell in the old Congregational church which has been converted into a gymnasium for our public schools, has been sold to parties at Isabell, S.D., where it will be placed in a church.
90 Years Ago
February 24, 1931
We notice that the fight against military training in schools and universities continues. Pacifists and "peace at any price" advocates denounce the training as undemocratic, despotic and cruel and an organization of ministers has added its voice to the opposition. The military training in colleges and universities will not hurt our young men. They may not like it at the time but it may be very useful at some later date should they be drafted out of civilian life into the army to help defend our country.
Green Island News: Misses Mary and Phyllis Paup hiked to Bellevue a week ago Saturday afternoon. The pedestrians enjoyed their walk very much but there were plenty of tired muscles the day after.
ECHOES of SJS: The St. Joe Cagers defeated the Zwingle five on the local floor, 19 to 15, in an exciting game. It was the local's last home game. In the curtain raiser, the Active Batters defeated the Lucky Strikers two games out of three. Friday, the St. Joe Tigers defeated the Bellevue Cubs, 9 to 7. The Tigers started without the services of "Dolly" Zinner, but as the game progressed and the score stood 5 to 1 in favor of the Cubs, Dolly entered the fray and made the remaining 8 points.
Somebody got their dates mixed Sunday night. They thought it was hallowe'en instead of Washington's birthday and the cannon balls were scattered and the lions in Riverview park were pushed from their foundations. other stunts were pulled around town.
Officials have been busy in town the past week. One slot machine was confiscated here besides others at Springbrook and other nearby towns.
80 Years Ago
February 20, 1941
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Till, Jr., accompanied by Mrs. E.L. Lampe, R.N., took their 4 months old son, Joseph J. III to the University hospital at Iowa City this morning. On the way they had dinner with Mr. and Mrs. Ardell Ernst at Springville.
Miss LaVerne Budde and Gregory Herrig were married in a pretty ceremony at 8:30 o'clock Tuesday morning in the church of SS Peter and Paul Springbrook. The bridal party was led to the altar by Maurice Sturm, small nephew of the bridegroom, dressed in knee length gabardine suit, who carried the ring on a satin pillow.
Claire and Eugene Putman and Al Doty brought in 21,000 pounds of Mississippi river fish last week, the result of a sein haul south of town. The catch was made up of carp and buffalo and 3,000 lbs. of perch.
Around Iowa: For five basketball games, the Boone high school had lost by a one point margin. Last week, as usual, they trailed the Nevada team by a single point. Don Reed, Boone, threw one toward the basket during the last three seconds of play-it went thru, winning the game for Boone. Reed fainted.
70 Years Ago
February 22, 1951
Mrs. R.L. McLean, nee Hazel Brinker, formerly of Bellevue, now stationed in Tokyo, Japan, with her husband wants the Leader thru its columns to tell the Bellevue boys who have been sent to Japan, are invited to come and visit in their home where they will be given a good meal and talk about Bellevue.
Carlton A. Reed submitted to surgery in Finley hospital, Dubuque, on Monday for the removal of growths in his nose.
High School Highlights: Gossip corner- Did you see the big box of candy JoElla got on Valentine's Day? I wonder who that was from, Jo? R.K. couldn't find the right kind of valentine for A.R.
Deadline for filing claims for the $1 a day payment to World War II prisoners of War, or their survivors, is March 1, 1951. Capt. Poppe said that the commission estimates there are some 30,000 former American Prisoners of War or their survivors who have not taken advantage of their rights under the War Claims Act.
Local boat and motor distributors are complaining that stocks are so limited that only half of the existing orders can be filled. Apparently the war demands are exceeding our expectations. So, brother, if you got a boat and motor, you're lucky.
Joe Sibert caught the chicken pox from his little granddaughter recently. Mr. Sibert is 82.
Miss Kate Heim has been suffering some weeks with a boil near her mouth and suffering intense pain, but is now getting along nicely.
60 Years Ago
February 23, 1961
Work will soon start on construction of a roadside recreation area at the top of Schulte hill seven miles north of Bellevue. Tables will be set in the area, a well drilled for fresh water, and buildings erected for shelter and toilets.
MHS News: Jim Kueter, innocently enough, really made Don Frank shine at basketball practice the other night. Seeing Don's colorful black eye, Father Bahning remarked, "Don really makes me mad; he looks like he's really suffering. Yet I know he's really not."
History was quietly made in a room last week. The electrical impulses gained from an electrocardiogram instrument in the Bellevue hospital were transmitted to Dubuque where a specialist received the reading for his prognosis.
50 Years Ago
February 25, 1971
Both Bellevue teams were eliminated in the boys sectional basketball tournament at Preston this week.
Marquette bowed 56-51 to Lost Nation. Bellevue high was downed by Preston 63 to 47.
With the Servicemen: Steven and Mark Cloos, sons of Mr. and Mrs. James Cloos of Springbrook are stationed aboard the destroyer U.S.S Corry at Norfolk, Va.
With the Servicemen: Leonard Ernst, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Ernst of Bellevue has been promoted to corporal. He is stationed with the Marines at Santa Ana, Calif. Dean Klein, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Klein, was home on leave over the weekend. He is stationed at the Navy base at Little Creek Va.
40 Years Ago
February 19, 1981
As a fog started rolling in and Tuesday neared Wednesday, volunteers from across Jackson County were combing Bellevue and the surrounding area for an 11 year old boy. Then the fire siren sounded a happy ending. Rusty Michels, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roger Michels of 103 N. Fifth street, had made a delivery at the local post office about 3:45 p.m. and had not returned home that evening. 130 people answered the call for help. By 10 p.m., the volunteers were going door to door. They also checked garages, other outside buildings and parked cars. Bruce Kelley and Jim Bowman were among the spectators who heard the announcement at a basketball game. They were riding around, when they spotted Rusty walking toward town on State Street. They brought him to the fire station, shivering, muddy and dazed about 10:45 p.m. he said he had fallen asleep under some bushes.
Springbrook Jaycees have started planning for their third annual Gong Show. The variety show is scheduled for Sunday evening in the basement of the Springbrook church. Anyone interested should call Gary Gonner, Dave Weinschenk, Dennis Michels or Dan Zeimet.
On February 27, Marquette and Bellevue Community will hold a joint dance. Music will be provided by Sweetwater.
30 Years Ago
February 21, 1991
With 8 to 10 inches of ice below the dam die hard ice fishermen continued to fish the retreating ice.
A check for $1000 from the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce raises the level of donations to almost $18,000 for the Cole Park night lighting fundraising project. Flora Schmidt, chamber executive director presented Jason Haynes, Bellevue Brave's co-chair with the check last week.
20 Years Ago
February 22, 2001
The Bellevue Comet boys wrapped up the Big East championship with an unbeaten season in Clinton last week.. The team easily handled the Prince of Peace Irish team in a 86-54 finale.
Bellevue lost 6.8 percent of its population between 2000 and 2010. In real numbers, that's 2,191 people versus 2,350 people, a drop of 59.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.