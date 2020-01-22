100 Years Ago
January 23, 1920
Grandma Ketchum, who has been very ill, is reported much better.
A sleighing party of ladies were entertained at the country home of John Koppes Sunday night.
Miss Loretta Norpel attended the mid-winter carnival at Sabula Friday night and reports a fine time.
Paul Kempter spent the past week at Chicago and Grand Rapids in attendance at the furniture expositions and picking out new furniture for the Kempter Furniture Co.
Eddie Deppe, who shot a red fox on New Year’s Day and another last Friday morning, sold the pelts for $40. Both foxes were shot on the farm of his father, John Deppe.
The basketball contest between the Bellevue High school team and the A.A.A. team, Friday evening at the Rink, was won by the former, the score being 23 to 22. The game was hotly contested, but the high school boys seemed to have it on their opponents when it came to a question of speed.
To save the healthy cattle as well as to protect mankind, the war on tuberculosis is being pushed with renewed vigor-the tubercular cow is the greatest danger to a healthy herd of cattle.
Joe Berendes and John Miller have installed new Henry G. Johnson player pianos in their homes.
Miss Anna Webber spent the day in Dubuque Friday.
Ed Berendes purchased the Chas. Dempewolf farm from Golding & Schoop.
Lamotte News: N.M. Scheckel informs us that while sawing wood near their residence one day last week a wild deer came along and took a short look at the gang, then disappeared into the timber.
90 Years Ago
January 21, 1930
The public school building at Andrew was destroyed by fire Saturday afternoon. It is believed that the blaze was caused by defective wiring as the fire started in the attic.
Years Ago 1890-Last Tuesday J.P. Steines was married to Lizzie Monner at Springbrook, Father Knapstein performing the ceremony. Mr. Frank Bechen was married to Paulina Manders, both of Tete des Morts, township, Father Rottler officiating.
Senator Kegler and Representative Nemmers took the train Friday evening for Des Moines. The two gentlemen represent the democracy of Jackson County in the senate and the house.
E.S. Rauworth met with an unusual accident that caused him much pain and inconvenience. Near Preston, the car slid into a ditch and as Mr. Rauworth was assisting in getting it out, his leg caught between the bank and the car, causing a very bad bruise. Dr. Hanske dressed the member and he was forced to use crutches to get around.
Unc Eben’s Philosophy-”Communism,” said Uncle Eben, is described to me as a system dat allows anybody to help hisse’f to other folks’ property. If dat idea is carried too far, dar won’t be no use of anybody in dis neighborhood tryin’ to raise chickens.
Joe E. Kieffer is the latest Legionnaire to be issued a 1930 membership card.
Miss Margaret Campbell was taken to Maquoketa where she attended a school of instruction for assessors. Margie is the only effeminate assessor in the county and will shortly begin her duties in Bellevue.
80 Years Ago
January 18, 1940
Mrs. Marie Putman, who had been ill for about three years with the infirmities of age died at 5:10 o’clock Friday afternoon.
An Iowa State Highway Commission official informed the Leader Tuesday morning in a telephone call to this office that the overhead crossing on Highway 52 and 67 just south of this city had been included in the commission’s 1940 construction program.
A deluge of snow, one of the worst blizzards in many years, swooped down upon this locality over the weekend. Fifteen inches of heavy wet snow fell and old-timers tell us this is the heaviest fall at one time that they can ever remember.
A little over a month ago Nile Kinnick was presented with a trophy in New York at a dinner attended by 800 persons. His acceptance speech, according to a reliable writer, was a “masterpiece which surpassed many of the other speeches.” Nile Kinnick remained himself-calm, serious, modest.
School News: Third grade- Minnie Knake and Donna Simons had a perfect clean handkerchief record for eight weeks.
COZY THEATRE: Weaver Brothers and Elviry starring in “Jeepers Creepers.”
70 Years Ago
January 19, 1950
Fines collected in district court during 1949 amounted to $4,050, almost double the $2100 collected in 1948. Collections were as follows: seven for drunk driving, $2100; four for possession of gambling devices, $450; three for illegal possession of liquor, $900; five for filing false claims for gas tax refund, $500; two for resisting an officer, $100.
Having sold his farm, Leo Manders will hold a big public sale at the farm located three miles south and one mile east of Lamotte, six miles north and one mile east of Andrew, nine miles west of Bellevue.
Miss Jan Beck left Monday evening to resume her studies at the Colorado Woman’s College after spending the holidays with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. H.J. Beck.
Cpl. Gerald L. Ernst, stationed at Scott Field, Ill., was a holiday guest with home folks. He returned to his base Tuesday where he is an instructor in the air corps.
OLD TIME DANCE at Danceland Park-strictly old time music and square dances-music by the Mississippi Revelers. Admission 50 cents.
COZY THEATRE: Friday-Saturday- Mac. Cary and William Holden in “Streets of Laredo” and Sunday and Monday-Clifton Webb and Shirley Temple in “Mr. Belvedere Goes to College.”
60 Years Ago
January 21, 1960
Surplus foods will be delivered to eligible area families in Bellevue Friday.
A total of 3.31 inches of rain was measured by the Bellevue locks last Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday’s 46 degree weather in Bellevue brings a report from Mr. and Mrs. Joe White that they saw two robins in their yard during the rain. Continued mild temperatures Wednesday brought other reports of hearing robins about town.
50 Years Ago
January 22, 1970
Six Jackson townships are included in the federal and state quarantine in connection with the recent Iowa outbreak of hog cholera. Cholera is a high contagious virus disease which comes on quickly, affects the flesh, bones and blood of swine and is usually fatal. It is not transmissible to humans.
Bellevue was in the fourth day of below zero weather Wednesday as all the Midwest froze under a wide spread Arctic air mass. One resident said her two thermometers each read 26 below Tuesday morning.
Service to the city of Bellevue that spans 20 years ended when Donald S. Kinmoth stepped down last week as municipal court judge.
One of the big reasons for protest in the United States has been the loss of lives in the Vietnam fighting. During 1969 there were 168 Iowans killed in Vietnam. During that same year there were 801 persons killed in Iowa motor vehicle crashes. How could the persons with pure motivation overlook the fact that the real slaughter is right here at home? Or is it that these organizations are only “using” the Vietnam deaths to their own devices?
