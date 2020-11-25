100 Years Ago
November 23, 1920
"Back to God's Country," the film you can see Thursday and Friday evenings at the Cozy is classy enough to be in a class by itself. Don's miss it.
Do your Christmas shopping early at the Gift Shop.
THE NEW EDISON-the "Phonograph with a soul." Come in and inspect these 10 instruments which have been certified by the famous prima donna, Mme. Mabelle Wagner-Shank.
English Thanksgiving services will be held at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church Thursday morning at 10:30.
From THE LAMOTTE STAR: The goose raffle at Louis Wever's last Sunday afternoon was well attended.
A black steer came to my place six weeks ago. Owner can have same by paying expense of advertising and keep. Dave Harrington.
The Thanksgiving ball to be given by Rescue Hose. Co. will be the biggest event of the season. Don't miss it.
Miss Mildred Freese, the pleasant accommodating clerk at the Model Bakery, is back at work again after a siege of quarantine.
90 Years Ago
November 25, 1930
As the first heavy snow of the season falls today, we think more about Christmas which is near. The Herald's Home Decoration contest will start next week. Dieckman & Hachmann, Young Hardware Co., J.J. Mootz & Son and other firms will give prizes.
Bellevue's first boxing show was staged Friday night at the Cozy Theatre before a packed house. The main go was between Dick Gaylor, local boy, and Farmer Miller. It was a furious battle all the way with honors about even. All bouts were declared draws. There appearing on the card besides the principals in the main event were Richard Norpel and Wayne McGowan, Dude Reischling and Shorty Longman of Preston, the Petesch twins, Lester and Lawrence.
James Wright, proprietor of the Cozy Theatre, will install sound equipment in his theatre shortly after December 1, he informed a representative of this paper this morning. The building will be redecorated and repaired and many changes will necessarily have to be made to install sound pictures.
Another independent basketball team is being organized and will play its first game in the near future. The team is being organized by the Knights of Columbus. The following men are trying out for the team which is under the management of Father Klassen: Bob Lucke, William Dunn, Isadore Zimmer, Ray Till, Charles "Buzzy" Lucke, Harold Koppes, Vincent Roling and Clarence Petesch.
Without a doubt an attempt will be made during the next session of the state legislature to add another cent to the state gasoline tax. We are now paying three cents which is big enough to serve the purpose for which the tax was intended.
80 Years Ago
November 28, 1940
It is a white Thanksgiving as the first heavy snow fell here Tuesday. It began snowing early in the morning and continued until long in the evening. The snow was driven by a stiff, north wind, packing the snow along the streets and highways which were very slippery and made driving hazardous.
Bellevue can boast of 15 local young men in the service of Uncle Sam and all are enlisted. Now serving: Navy, Hugo and Cletus Kueter, Norbert and Wilbert Koob, Eugene Dempewolf, Vincent DeCook, John Kettman, Earl Felderman and Richard Weyhgandt. Army, Lester, Lawrence and Joe Petesch, Neal Daugherty, Quentin Goetz. Marines, Albert Mueller.
RECIPES: Coconut Custard Cups- 6 egg yolks or 3 eggs, slightly beaten; 6 tablespoons sugar; 1/4 teaspoon salt; 3 cups milk, scalded; 1 teaspoon vanilla; 1 cup shredded coconut. Combine eggs, sugar and salt. Add milk gradually, mixing thoroughly; then vanilla and coconut. Pur into custard cups; place in a pan of hot water and bake in a slow oven (325 degrees), 40 to 45 minutes, or until knife inserted comes out clean. Chill; serves 8
70 years Ago
November 23, 1950
Minor damage was caused Wednesday morning at the Ed Putman home when a fire started in the rafters of the home. The chimney had overheated the adjoining wood to cause the alarm.
Eldon Morett called his wife from Seoul, Korea Thursday evening at 6:10 p.m. Over there it was Friday morning at 9:10. Eldon stated that he was doing fine and that they had received their winter clothing.
A resolution condemning the calling of so many men into the reserves while the draft of younger men remains on a small scale was passed at the meeting of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post here recently. The resolution followed that adopted by the national officers of the VFW, calling for more drafting of young single men.
Dr. J.J. Tilton, who was in his second term as a member of the Bellevue town council, was elected mayor of Bellevue this week.
The Sunday Supper Club met at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Blitgen. Supper was served at 7 o'clock, after which bridge was played. high for the men was Kenny Yeager and the high for the women was Mrs. Edward Dunne.
60 Years Ago
November 17. 1960
Mr. and Mrs. Leland Hingtgen and Mr. and Mrs. William Reeg, farming on Route 4, Bellevue in the Mill Creek area, were surveying intensive damage to their farms Wednesday. Both farms were struck by a tornado which touched down about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Bellevue now has a speed analyzer. While we have not seen the contraption yet, it is said to be a machine that is honest in its efforts to aid police and patrolmen check vehicle speeds. Mayor Bud Kinmouth, who has pushed for this purchase for nearly a year, pointed out to the council that this unit is positively sealed. There is no way anyone can "rig" a reading.
MY TWO BITS: Joe Peters finds his new squad car to be rather a tight fit. He can't wear the cap to his uniform when he gets in and out! David Wallace is bouncing around town again. Bandages on both hands are the only visible signs of his narrow brush with smithereens.
Iowans everywhere must be aware that one of the greatest salesmen this state has known has decided to "leave the road" and move up to the front office. Forest Evashevski is the fellow I mean. Championship teams, Rose Bowl trips, All-Americans for Iowa have put the state on the map better than anything else we have done as a state, (by virtue of the efforts of boys from Detroit, Boys Town and various Ohio imports working with some Iowa-grown stars. But whatever the talent, it could not escape notice that Evashevski and his skilled assistants could mold them to be a potent competitor in the biggest of all college conferences, the Big Ten. To the man who must fill these huge shoes, we extend all good wishes.
50 Years Ago
November 26, 1970
Possibility that Bellevue Memorial Hospital will have to cease operation was expressed by the board of trustees of the institution. The hospital is operated by the Lutheran Hospital Society of Jackson County. This organization opened the present hospital in April 1947 after the property was purchased from the estate of the late Dr. M.W. Moulton.
Can you imagine dandelions blooming as late as Friday, Nov. 20 in Bellevue? That's what was happening in our front yard under last week's balmy weather. Can you imagine a full cover of ice on the river early Tuesday, Nov. 24? That is what was happening above the Bellevue dam this week. The weatherman had pampered us too long. Then he doused us with five degree above weather this week to remind us he's still full of tricks.
Air Force Sergeant John P. Callaghan has returned from Vietnam where he was awarded the Air Medal with two oak leaf clusters for "outstanding airmanship and courage exhibited in the successful accomplishment of important missions under extremely hazardous conditions."
A promotion to specialist fourth class was given Sept 10 to George Felderman, Rt. 1 Bellevue. SP4 Felderman is presently with a Radio Research Communication Unit on the outskirts of Saigon, Vietnam.
40 Years Ago
November 27, 1980
Bellevue Chamber of Commerce president Judy Ambrosy warned last Thursday that a Clinton company has been soliciting sales among local businesses by representing itself as an agent of the Chamber.
Ambrosy said the company was selling sponsorships at $50 each for a "new" city map to be distributed to tourists and local shoppers. The Chamber has not endorsed the promotion.
30 years Ago
November 29, 1990
The Chicago Cubs" Shawon Dunston will make two card trading appearances in Iowa and Bellevue is going to be one of them. The surprise appearance came together when Library Director Marian Kieffer began the effort to expand a second sports trading card event scheduled for Dec. 9.
MILITARY NEWS: Preston native Jamie Budde is among Jackson County men and women now serving in Operation Desert Shield. Bellevue native Allan J. Kueter is now serving in the U.S. Army in Operation Desert Shield in Saudi Arabia.
Boyd Card, an assistant wrestling coach at Bellevue High school for 11 seasons, takes over the head coaching duties this season. Richard Watts, a veteran mat mentor of the Comets , left BHS last fall for a position at Iowa Western community college.
20 Years Ago
November 23, 2000
One of two Maquoketa girls who are accused of setting another girl on fire in September has pleaded to willful injury. And the other girl will be treated in Jackson County District Court as a youthful offender. Lynette Bodenhofer, 12, pleaded guilty to the class C felony count. Bedenhofer and Tara Tallman, 15, both were charged with willful injury. They are accused of dousing 12-year-old Amanda O'Meara with gasoline and setting her on fire in her front yard in Maquoketa. O'Meara sustained burns of all three degrees to her face, neck, arms and back. She was hospitalized for several days in the burn unit of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
10 Years Ago
November 25, 2010
I love the commons! Those are the words of one Bellevue High School student as she walked through the school's new cafeteria and commons area. Students now eat lunch, study, hang out and check into high school offices in the new area.
More than two years later, the mystery of Alysia Marburger's death remains unsolved. Authorities don't even have a cause of death for the 27-year-old woman, despite an autopsy on her body. She was found Oct. 24, 2008, near the access road to Rock Creek Cabins, Commanche.
