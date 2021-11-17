100 Years Ago
November 15, 1921
On Thursday, while Mrs. Lucy Williams was twisting an electric bulb into place in the chandelier, the chair upon which she was standing slipped and she was precipitated to the floor, the result that sh3 is now nursing a sprained left arm.
Miss Clara Weis, teacher of the William Herrig school in District No. 8, will give a box sociable and program at the school on next Tuesday evening.
The accidental shooting of a Savanna man while hunting on the proving grounds strengthens the suspicions of many of our people that those "No Trespassing" signs are only enforced against Bellevue residents.
90 Years Ago
November 17, 1931
Preference will be given to heads of families in distributing jobs, and those who employ men are urged to hire local men whenever possible.
The roller skating in the Coliseum was re-opened Saturday and the management is planning many surprises in the way of entertainment. There will be skating from 7:30 to 10 o'clock and dancing from 10 to 12 o'clock.
Ten cars of livestock and perishable freight left the rails at about 6:20 Saturday morning a short distance south of the trestle oer Spruce Creek about three miles north of Bellevue. The wreck occurred when the road bed gave way because of the recent heavy rains.
John Fay's lucky guess on the total number of yards gained and first downs made in the football game between Iowa and Nebraska netted him a $25 dollar overcoat in a contest which has been conducted the past few weeks by a clothing company through Kucheman and Son. He guessed the number of yards gained accurately, his guess being 352 yards, the exact number made in the game.
80 years Ago
November 20, 1941
Carl Monner, who has been in the U.S. selective army for less than a year has been given an honorable discharge owing to being over the age limit.
Herbert J. Beak has purchased the lot north of the Bellevue liquor store on Front Street from the Frank Sommer's estate. The reported price was $500.
Officials of the Jackson county medical society asserted today that where diphtheria immunization and smallpox vaccinations are concerned, "too many persons act as though they are in the land of Reversia." Far too common, they said, is the practice of waiting until an epidemic occurs before obtaining protection against these diseases
70 Years Ago
November 22, 1951
Russell Guenther, son of Mr. and Mrs. M. F. Guenter, who enlisted recently in the navy, left Monday Nov. 12 for San Diego Calif., where he will take his boot training.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Dyas arrived home Sunday afternoon from Grandview on the Hudson, N.Y., where they spent two weeks after a honeymoon trip spent in Bermuda, where the temperature was considerably warmer than what we are experiencing here.
Praising the invaluable work of the Jackson County Tuberculosis and Health Association in fighting tuberculosis in Bellevue.
60 Years Ago
November 23, 1961
A preliminary plan of action for Bellevue in event of atomic attack was outlined by Mayor Bid Kinmonth last Thursday evening at a cibil defense meeting.The mayor explained that information to date indicated that the main job in Bellevue was to keep evacuees from other areas moving westward. For this he has set up a system of blockades at the 17 intersections leading off water street.
Lorin Scholtes, garbage collection contractor, suggested that the city allow him to establish a subscription collection service in the city and set up a land-fill disposal area on land he would acquire. The city is now paying Mr. Scholtes $280 for garbage collection, management of the city dump on the Francis Mootz farm just west of the city, and as caretaker for the city cemetery north of Bellevue.
50 years Ago
November 18, 1971
A crisis in ambulance service for Jackson county appears to be fast approaching, especially in the Bellevue area. It is certain that Ray Gallagher will not continue his ambulance service service in Bleelevu after January 1. John Dye of Bellevue said this week that he would also be discontinuing ambulance service as of Jan. 1.
Dr. John Tilton won first place with his display of Morgan and Peace dollars at the Aurora, Ill., coin show Sunday. Mrs. Tilton won a plaque with her $2-1/2 and $5 Indian gold display.
40 Years Ago
November 12, 1981
Helping Tom Senatra end a 30-year career as meat cutter were fellow employees and the owner of the Big D, Chuck hay. To help him do some of the traveling Tom is thinking about, his friends at Beg D bought him a set of luggage.
30 Years Ago
November 14, 1991
A year ago this week Bellevue and Sabula, as well as the rest of the nation, was riveted to the television set as news about American servicemen and women and Operation Desert Shield crowded every other thought into the background.
10 Years Ago
November 24, 2011
On Thanksgiving, we all look for reasons to be thankful, but the Wayne Scheckel family doesn't have to look too hard. All they have to do is glance over at Wayne, for all practical purposes back from the dead, thanks to a miraculous medical treatment and the dozens of people who cared for him.
