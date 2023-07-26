110 YEARS AGO
JULY 29, 1913
A spirited and hotly contested ball game was played Sunday at Ed Medingers between the young men of Springbrook and the married men of Pleasant Creek. P. C. Dody was in the box for the married men, and Mike Michaels for the young men, both star pitchers. There was a large crowd in the bleachers stand but everything was good natured. The score was 38 to 39 in favor of the married men. – The Bellevue Herald
105 YEARS AGO
JULY 25, 1918
Friday promises to be a big day in Bellevue when according to orders from the government all children under five years of age must be weighed and examined. Parents should realize that this is an edict from Washington and must be obeyed. The government is anxious for a complete record and not only that but defects may be found in babies and children, which can be remedied and the condition of the race bettered. For the convenience of the surrounding townships of Bellevue, Tete des Morts, Washington, and Jackson and in order to complete the examination in one day the children from said townships must be brought to Bellevue on Friday when the local physicians, who will be assisted by trained nurses and other competent help will be able to perform the task in a systematic manner and within the day set aside for the purpose.
95 YEARS AGO
JULY 24, 1928
The steamer Capital well loaded with excursionists from Dubuque, Chicago and other points landed here at 2:40 o’clock Sunday afternoon and left at 3:10. Approximately 1000 people landed and spent the 30 minutes looking over the town. Because of the brief stop over, only a few were able to visit the State Park. The Great Western railroad ran an excursion from Chicago to Dubuque, which enabled many from the big city to take a trip on the famous excursion steamer Capital.
85 YEARS AGO
JULY 26, 1938
The James W. Good, Inland Waterways towboat, was locked through the Bellevue locks Thursday afternoon, the first craft to pass through the locks with the gates in operation. With four large barges, the tow was too long for the locks and two coal barges and the boat itself were uncoupled and the other barges were pulled through the upper gate by a winch powered by an electric hoist. The north gate was then closed, the south one exposed and the boat and two coal barges were locked through, the entire tow again, coupled together and the boat proceeded up its way north. – The Bellevue Herald
85 YEARS AGO
JULY 28, 1938
Mr. and Mrs. Nick Hilbert Jr., of Cunningham, KS, are visiting the former’s father, Nick Hilbert, Bellevue’s oldest resident, in the home of Mr. and Mrs. John T. Roling. This is the first visit Mr. Hilbert has paid his father and Bellevue in 22 years.
75 YEARS AGO
JULY 22, 1948
Dr. J. J. Tilton moved his office today from the Hanske building on State Street into a suite of office rooms in the Moulton building north of Bellevue Memorial Hospital. Dr. Edward A. Hanske who completed his internship in a Chicago hospital July 1 expects to open his office in the Hanske building about Aug. 1, he said today.
70 YEARS AGO,
JULY 30, 1953
Bargains this week at Shoeman’s Market include: Minute steaks, 59¢ lb.; Ground beef, 3 lbs. for $1.00; Oscar Meyer wieners, 43¢ lb.; Roasting hens, 49¢ lb.; C & H brown or powered sugar, 2 lbs. for 25¢; Kool-Aid 6 pkgs. for 25¢; Honey Dew melons, 39¢ ea.; New white potatoes, 10 lbs. for 35¢ and Peaches, 2 lbs. for 19¢. – The Bellevue Herald
65 YEARS AGO
JULY 24, 1958
Here’s where some of our long-time readers can give us a hand at the Herald office. We have on hand a large number of pictures of former Bellevue residents-and some old pictures of Bellevueans still living today. The trouble is, we don’t know who they are. Most of them are without identification, and as such, have little value to us. This collection can be valuable if we can identify these “cuts”. So we’re calling on our readers to give us the correct names. To the first person completely identifying the persons shown on this page we will give a two-year extension to your subscription. We suggest that you send along your entry even though it may have a few missing, as it could be that not all of the pictures will ever be identified. We will greatly appreciate your help.
60 YEARS AGO, AUGUST 1, 1963
The swimming pond at Bellevue Sand & Gravel company property is being closed to the public.
George Schneider announced the closing until such time as adequate safeguards could be established.
He said he was closing the swimming pond as a safeguard against possible drowning and also against any legal liability that might come against him.
Mr. Schneider said that he was posting on the land that all persons would be prohibited from using his property. He said he would have to include fishermen as well as swimmers. – The Bellevue Herald-Leader
55 YEARS AGO
JULY 25, 1968
Mr. and Mrs. Russell A. Roth of Bellevue announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Julie Ann, and William Freiburger, son of Mr. and Mrs. Raphael J. Freiburger of Rt. 2, Dubuque. Vows will be exchanged at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 31, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue. Miss Roth graduated from Marquette high school and Capri Cosmetology School, Dubuque. She is employed at Rosheks Beauty Salon, Dubuque. Her fiancé attends Loras College and is employed at John Deere Tractor Works, Dubuque.
45 YEARS AGO
JULY 27, 1978
Bellevue’s new $60,000 swimming pool water filtering and heating system got a clean bill of health from the State of Iowa in an inspection July 11. According to pool manager Russ Roth, the state inspector did not cite the facility on a single item, commenting on the fine operation of the new system. The new filtering system was installed this spring, replacing the aging and badly rusted system that was installed when the pool was originally built. The new system is enclosed in a stainless steel tank containing 66 plastic filter cones covered with a fine nylon mesh.
35 YEARS AGO
JULY 28, 1988
Contractor Rich Frank literally unearthed some Bellevue history last week while digging the foundation for Dr. Peter Pauly’s new dental clinic on South Riverview. Nicki Pauly held some of the bottles discovered including some from the old Bellevue Bottling Works. Operated by Arion and Ben Lampe and later John Lampe. Bellevue Bottling Works dates back to the 1920s.
25 YEARS AGO
JULY 23, 1998
Bellevue State Park’s Nelson Unit hosts the annual John Henry Weber Rendezvous Saturday-Sunday, July 25-26. It’s open to the public and it’s free. The annual event brings buck skinners and their families from the tri-state area to recreate American Frontier culture. There will be demonstrations Saturday and Sunday of frontier skills including flint and steel fire making, black powder shooting, even a primitive and traditional bow match.
15 YEARS AGO
JULY 24, 2008
In many ways last week’s visit to Bellevue by a four-member team of Iowa Department of Economic Development officials was the equivalent of a pop quiz for local officials. The 10 a.m. meeting at Spruce Harbor overlooking the Mississippi was the perfect setting to hear about this river town’s efforts to quicken the pace of development. City and chamber representatives were on hand to greet Jeff Rossate, IDED’s division administrator for business development along with the department’s project managers. Rossate led the questioning about Bellevue’s resources for attracting new business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.