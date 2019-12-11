100 Years Ago
December 11, 1919
The rescuing of fish from the landlocked lakes, sloughs and bayous is fast becoming one of the greatest efforts of the Bureau of Fisheries. It is a practical work, the benefits of which radiate to all sections of the United States.
The nation-wide coal strike which has paralyzed the industries of the country and caused much hardship and suffering has finally been settled. 400,000 miners are again back on the job and every effort will now be put forth to relieve the situation which is so desperate in many places, within the shortest time possible.
The subscription of the Bellevue Leader will be advanced to $2.00 a year on January 1, 1920.
Chicago gets the Republican National Convention next year to nominate a candidate for president. The committee met in Washington and the vote was 44 to 9 in favor of Chicago.
Mrs. Henry Hiuke who lives three miles west of Bellevue has been sleeping steadily for three days and two nights, and efforts to arouse her have so far proved futile. Dr. Dennison is the attending physician and the case is baffling, to say the least.
McColley Bros., made the biggest haul of fish of the season last Friday when they brought in 4,200 pounds of carp and buffalo. They hauled them to town in a sleigh making a full load. The boys worked like beavers and were certainly well repaid for their efforts. All varieties of fish are much in demand at the present time, so that the business of the commercial fisherman is more lucrative than it has been.
Eldridge Potter submitted to an operation for the removal of his tonsils at Finley hospital in Dubuque last week. For a time his condition was quite serious, but he is now recovering.
90 years Ago
December 12, 1929
The Leader is sorry to report Miss Anna Kass in a very serious condition with no hope for recovery. She was removed from the hospital two weeks ago, and while everything possible is being done for her comfort, the end seems near, which will be sad information for many friends.
Mike Somers called at the Leader office Monday and proudly announced that a daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Somers. This puts “Penny” in the Foxy Grandpa class and he carries his new honors Lightly.
The work of wiring the community tree in Riverview Park was finished on Wednesday and the tree was lighted for the first time last evening and presented a beautiful sight.
At 9 a.m. today a depth of 305 feet was reached in the artesian well and John Nedic, the driller, said it was in the hardest rock he had been up against for many years. “You fellows picked out a good foundation for Bellevue State Park,” said John. “That young mountain apparently has more solid stone under it than it has altitude. She’ll be there till eternity, believe me.”
The Santa Claus film will be shown at 3:30 Friday afternoon of this week in the high school assembly for pupils of the public schools. It will also be shown at the Cozy theatre at 4:30 for the pupils of St. Joseph Schools who are unable to crowd into the high school assembly when shown there. The film is well worth seeing and is of special interest to children.
A hurried call from the sheriff’s office at Dubuque Monday evening to the local authorities and Captain Sharp of the Vigilantes advised them to be on the lookout for some yeggmen, who had a short time previous held up and slugged a man in that city, had jumped into their car and started southward on primary 61. Our boys responded promptly and were stationed at the bridge just north of the city but last reports are that no trace of the thugs had been found.
80 Years Ago
December 12, 1939
Waldo Feye, who had his jaw broken in two places Wednesday night is getting along nicely.
The daily papers are boasting of the “unusuals” of the prolonged heat wave, or in other words, the spring-like fall weather and Bellevue will not be outdone. On several occasions, table decorations for the Thanksgiving season were chrysanthemums. Miss Georgiana White had pansies blooming right along; an apple tree at the Rhrhardt camp is budded; Charles Dempewolf had turnips dug out of the garden Sunday; lilacs are budded; Bert White found angle worms not far from the surface while digging in the yard Saturday.
The Rivertrails bus line announces in this issue that Bellevue people can leave for Dubuque twice daily, at 9:15 a.m. and 4:52 p.m.
John Kettman, Jr., who had been spending a month’s furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Kettman, Sr., left Thursday evening for San Diego, Calif. The young man had not been home for three years and likes the life in Uncle Sam’s navy.
Cozy Theatre- Tonight: “The Story of Alexander Graham Bell “starring Don Ameche, Henry Fonda and Loretta Young. Friday: “Colorado Sunset” starring Gene Autry and Smiley Burnette. Sunday: “Stanley and Livingstone” starring Spencer Tracy.
FOR CHRISTMAS: Cigarettes, tobacco and cigars and cigarettes $1.23-1.73 a carton at Spiro’s, the House of Bargains.
70 Years Ago
December 8, 1949
The two stores known as Doland’s Market and Dagitz Food Mart will be merged, effective January 2, 1959. The name of the market will be the “Big D Market.”
A free demonstration on how to prepare and serve frozen foods will be given at Roeder Bros. store on South Front Street. All people interested in the new method of freezing foods for future use are cordially invited .
The Bellevue Dragons traveled to Epworth last Thursday nite and racked up their second win in as many starts.
Jim Callaghan was high point man with twelve and Rich Eggers was right behind him with nine points. Bob Gurius and Norvel Felderman played a beautiful floor game.
According to surveyor’s measure, 26 miles comprise a township.
Bellevue Public School gymnasium, auditorium will be dedicated tonight with special ceremonies starting at 7:45 p.m.
Last year the average family spent 27.7 percent of its disposable income on food, says U.S. News and World Report.
Effective December 5th, the operating crews of Lock and Dam No. 12 were placed on day shift operation only. No lockages will be performed except durig the hours of 8 and 4:30 daily.
60 Years Ago
December 10, 1959
Cecil Simons recently received a sustained superior performance award of the transportation division of Savanna Ordnance dept.
When the sparks of pointed competition cleared, the panel consisting of Richard Schaefer, Peggy Callaghan, Diane Even and James Runde took top honors by scoring 50 to 38 points for Daryll Eggers, Ronald Hoxmeier, Gerald Haiar and Cathy Callaghan in the “Marquette Bowl.” Father Bahning, who conceived the idea of a “Marquette Bowl” has proved that a tournament of brains can be just as exciting, interesting, and entertaining as any athletic contest.
Army Pfc. Ross Reed, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carlton Reed, recently qualified as expert in firing th M-1 rifle while serving with 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Ky.
50 Years Ago
December 11, 1969
Bellevue Utilities will again offer prizes for the best Christmas lighting displays this year. A $25 dollar cash award will be made for the best major commercial display. For the best home displays cash prizes of $25, 15 and 10 will be awarded.
The annual Christmas party for children of the community has been set for Saturday, Dec. 20 at the Cozy theatre. The event is sponsored by the Jaycees and the American Legion.
An ordinance to increase pay of councilmen starting in 1970 was ordered by the council. The ordinance will offer $8 per meeting to councilmen with a maximum of $300 peryear. Present pay is $5 a meeting.
40 Years Ago
December 13, 1979
Now Showing: Grand- Steve Martin in “The Jerk” and at the Strand: Blake Edwards “10.” Voy Theater-Clint Eastwood in “Escape from Alcatraz” and starting Sunday “Animal House.”
Medalists in a quadrangular wrestling tournament Saturday were Randy Watts, Jason Haynes, Eugene Vega, Brian Reed, Terry Dempewolf, Russ Cusick, John Wolfe and Shane Clausen.
30 Years Ago
December 14, 1989
Tills Garage, recently expanded their automobile and truck display area at the corner of Market and Third.
20 Years Ago
December 10, 2009
Sometimes it must seem like Bellevue’s new fiber optic cable system can’t buy a break. Take last Thursday, Thanksgiging Day, 2:30 p.m. and the start of traditional holiday football games. Suddenly the picture goes blank and the calls start coming to City Hall. Four hours of putting light into the fiber optic system from various locations narrowed the spot and crews began walking inspections to pinpoint the problems. A varmint chewed thru the cable.
