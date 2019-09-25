100 Years Ago
Sept. 5, 1919
Private Arthur A. Hennegar arrived home at noon today after serving two and one-half years in the army, nearly all of which time was spent in Europe. He wears four service stripes and is looking and feeling fine. He had many close calls but came through it all in a very fortunate manner.
The strike fever struck Bellevue last week and rumblings were heard among the depot transfer crew but it failed to materialize to any considerable extent.
Four auto loads of Bellevue people motored to Lamotte on Wednesday evening to attend a married folks dance held in the Columbian Hall. They report a large crowd present, a bountiful supper and a good time.
The Cozy-Sunday only-the biggest newest 7-reel special we have shown. if you wish to see the very latest and best big production, better than Daddy Long Legs see this one. Owing to the cost of this big special we are compelled to charge 20 and 30 cents. But one show; one night. Come early.
Private Raymond Hipschen landed in the U.S. on the 18th and is expected home in a few days.
The new cutoff grade from Andrew to Bellevue is washing badly. A great deal of costly labor will soon be wasted unless the ditches are promptly seeded of brush and tree plantation.
SCHOOL NOTES- the total enrollment of the school is 252. This is a week of real football practice as our boys go to DeWitt on Saturday to clash with the high school team of that place. Quite a number of rooters are planning on going in cars.
Many buildings of large capacity are being erected by the government on the proving grounds near this city. They will be used for the storage of implements of war.
90 Years Ago
Sept. 24, 1929
Car No. 7 of the U.S. Bureau Fisheries was loaded up here early Tuesday by Capt. Fred Schmink and his crew of men with a consignment of 200 cans of catfish, yellow perch, sunfish, crappies and black bass. The fish were taken to Pittsburgh to be used in stocking streams and lakes in that vicinity.
C.C. Putman has opened a new quarry on land owned by B.A. Reiling, near the old mill pond, and has workmen engaged in blasting and getting out rock to be used in the construction of government wing dams in the Mississippi.
Men, if you haven’t paid your poll tax for this year, now is a good time to do so. October 15th is the last day before penalty is added.
The football schedule of the University of Iowa for the 1929 season: Darroll at Iowa City, Monmouth at Iowa City, Ohio State at Columbus, Illinois at Iowa City, Wisconsin at Madison, Minnesota at Iowa, Purdue at Purdue, Michigan at Ann Arbor.
Drove through Preston the other night. Found it exceptionally well lighted on Main Street with boulevards and strings of incandescents at the street intersections. Looks fine, neighbor.
80 years Ago
Sept. 26, 1939
The Right Rev. Monsignor N.J. Bies, 87, beloved pastor emeritus of St. Joseph’s parish passed away at the parsonage last Wednesday afternoon at 4:45 o’clock and this community was saddened by the passing of the man who developed his life span to the betterment of his parish, his parishioners and the community at large. Monsignor Bies was appointed pastor of St. Joseph’s church on June 11, 1882, and it was his first and only appointment.
Miss Phyllis VanDanAker and Vincent A. Roling, both general favorites, plighted their troth at high noon Saturday before the Rev. J. Linkenmeyer. The bride is a graduate of the Bellevue high school and is a charming and popular woman. She made many friends while employed in the office of the city clerk. She is pleasant to meet and will make an ideal helpmate for the man of her choice.
Roger, the 4-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Scholtes, was injured yesterday when he fell out of an automobile while accompanying his father to Maquoketa. The child, suffering with a severe cut on the head was attended by a Maquoketa physician and then was brought to the home of his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Sturm, and placed in the care of Dr. Hanske.
Winter weather has arrived in this section since the arrival officially of the fall season. A light, cold rain fell last night and the temperature skidded to 40 degrees. It was the first moisture that has fallen here in more than five weeks.
Max Lewis Reed, small son of Mr. and Mrs. Carlton Reed, was baptized at the Presbyterian church at services Sunday morning.
Five Bellevue residents will take the examination Sept. 30 for the position of regular postmaster at Bellevue, the civil service commission announced Friday. The candidates are Joseph H. Schulte, George L. Beeler, Donald S. Kinmoth, Herman J. Kueter and Mrs. Gertrude M. Kueter. Beeler and Kueter have the advantage over the other candidates because their applications for veteran’s preference have been approved, entitling them to a five percent increase in their examination ratings. Mrs. Kueter is the present acting postmistress and Kinmoth is a clerk in the office.
Public School School Notes- Joan Stuart, Arles Bishop, Joan Haven, Mary Sulzner, Jack Dittmer, George Schaub and Donald Jess had 100 percent in spelling last Friday.
70 Years Ago
Sept. 22, 1949
An efficient hard-working crew of men finished the concrete for the floor in the new gym last Friday forenoon completing the job in two days. At the same time clips were embedded in the concrete for the anchoring of the sleepers which will carry the flooring paper. After several days for curing the concrete, the crew will get into the next job of laying the wood floor. Nearly 80% of the pledges have been paid.
Louis Jess, who has held a position as “3rd trick” operator at the Milwaukee depot here the past nineteen years, will take over the duties of “2nd trick” operator st the Marquette depot tomorrow. He was released from the night job at the local station thru curtailment of hours by the railroad company in a move of economy and change to a 40-hour basis for employees. Mr. Jess has been a capable employee and courteous and obliging to all patrons and his release here is regretted.
Robert Spect, 16, brother of Joseph Specht, the unfortunate lad who succumbed to infantile paralysis at Iowa City hospital, became ill with the same malady and was rushed to the Iowa City hospital. Latest report is, Robert is recovering very satisfactorily with no definite after-effects.
That monstrous pumpkin, which has been on display in the Herald window this week, has drawn considerable attention. It was grown by Edward Kilburg, who is employed by Wm. Dunn on his farm four miles northwest of Bellevue. Measuring 53 inches in circumference the giant pumpkin could furnish the basic filling for a great many delicious pies.
Wilfred Schwager has returned home after spending the summer at his brother’s farm near Andrew.
St. Joseph School News-many a player’s heart is aching to perform on the new, highly lustered floor with its scarlet S.J. adorning the center. Ample seating capacity is taken care of by spacious bleachers covering the entire right side of the floor.
60 Years Ago
Sept. 24, 1959
Marquette high school’s baseball team won their way to the sub-state tournament with an 11-0 victory over Wheatland at Calamus Monday afternoon. The Bellevue team banged out 15 hits, five for extra bases in the district championship shutout. Allan Eggers picked up the pitching win. Hitters were Tom Kilburg, Bob Michels, Gib Manderscheid, Ron Sommers, Joe Marshall, Loras Watters, Dick Schaefer, and Butch Eggers.
MHS NEWS- With Roger Kueter as chief, the Marquette CSMC is off to a good start. Assisting him are senior, Darla Manders; juniors, Loras Watters and Judy Kueter; sophomores, James Heiar and Janice Heim. Coveted office in the Mass Servers’ club went to Alen Eggers. Vice president is Jim Kurt; secretary, Donald Frank; treasurer, Loras Watters.
DANCE-Saturday, Sept. 26- 8 to midnight-Preston Town Hall- featurin music of Ernie and his Country Playboys.
BHS News-results of class elections; Senior president, Leslie Yeager; vice president, Carol Ploeger; secretary Phyllis Achen; treasurer, Norma Keil.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 25, 1969
Donald E. Sweitzer of Oskaloosa purchased the two parcels of real estate in the auction of the Dyas Bros. mill property Saturday. He paid $4200 for the 126-year-old mill and scale house, then paid $3000 for the three warehouses across the street.
A plea of guilty of conspiracy in the April slaying of police chief Earl Berendes was entered in district court in Maquoketa by Allene Kuhse. The 18 year-old Dubuque dancer had been originally charged with first-degree murder. Mrs. April Ingles, 27, a former dancer from Dubuque, was sentenced Monday to 10 years at the Iowa Women’s Reformatory at Rockwell City on her guilty plea to breaking into the Hayes Bros. Creamery at Bellevue March 30. Mrs. Ingles had been charged in the creamery burglary after she had gone to Dubuque police to say she “felt responsible” for the Berendes slaying. Jackson county officials say she was not involved in that case.
MIDWAY CAFE-1/2 Barbecue chicken (made with our own special sauce) choice of potatoes plus salad bar-$1.65
40 years Ago
Sept. 27, 1979
The Bellevue Comets geared up for homecoming with a 12 to 0 shellacking of Cascade on Friday night. The plucky defense was led by hard-nosed Dan Valant with 10 unassisted tackles, nine assists, a blocked punt and a recovered fumble. Defensive standouts Mike Schroeder, Marty Sagers and Jim Schroeder each had an interception. Bellevue’s diversified offensive attack was led by quarterback Gregg Hammann’s touchdown plunges and the running of tough Tony Dunlap, Mike Schroeder and Mike Even. Jim Schroeder electrified the hometown crowd with a 75-yard gallop on an end around for a touchdown. Coach Kelly Conrad praised his assistant coaches, Boyd Card and Jim Meggers for their fine work in preparing the Comets for the Cougars. Perry Deppe, Jeff Ruff, Doug Clark, Bill Vaughn, Greg Medinger and Mike Kettman played “a heck of a game.”
30 Years Ago
Sept. 28, 1989
Spring Side, one of Bellevue’s oldest homes, has been sold to a Minnesota oral surgeon and his wife. The historic stone house on Bellevue’s north side was recently opened to the public as a bed and breakfast by Joseph and Leona Stachura. Dr. Mark Jaspers and his wife Nancy will take possession of the property Nov. 3 with renovation work to begin soon afterward.
20 Years Ago
September 23, 1999
Bellevue Community School District voters sent two newcomers to represent them on the school board in last week’s elections. Voters picked Ron Kilburg and Eunice Schladetzky to take seats held by retiring board president Ross Reed and incumbent Chris Garland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.