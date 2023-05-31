110 YEARS AGO, JUNE 10, 1913
Supt. Stapleton of the Milwaukee road spent Saturday here looking over the company’s property and consulted with members of the city council in regard to the railroad’s condition on Second street.
Mr. Stapleton was accompanied by the company’s attorney, and Walter Keck, of Maquoketa, was here to represent the city council in case there would be need for any legal action, but there was none as an amicable agreement was reached by which the city is to secure crushed stone at Anamosa, free of charge, and the railroad company is to deliver it free. The city is to spread the stone on the street. A similar agreement was made once before it seems, and when a couple of carloads of stone came the freight was charged against the city and that caused a halt.
The old grievances were threshed over and it is now thought that the present understanding between Mr. Stapleton and the members of the city council will result satisfactory. – The Bellevue Herald
105 YEARS AGO
JUNE 6, 1918
Dubuque papers announce that the Commercial Club of that city will have its annual steamboat excursion on Thursday, July 11 and that the destination will be Bellevue. The boat will arrive here at 5:00 o’clock and will stay two hours, during which time a program will be given. This will be the second time that the Dubuque Commercial Club has chosen Bellevue and the event will undoubtedly be one to which many will look forward with pleasure.
85 YEARS AGO
JUNE 7, 1938
Road oil was purchased for use on the city streets at a special meeting of the town council Friday night. The oil, the same grade as was used last year, was purchased from the Iowa Road Building Co. of Des Moines at .0493¢ per gallon. – The Bellevue Herald
70 YEARS AGO
JUNE 11, 1953
A bridge on upper Little Mill Creek road broke thru Saturday when pilings gave way. The bridge, which crosses the stream running out of the Clark pasture, gave way when Leo Kueter was driving his bulldozer across it.
Cattle under the bridge to escape the sun were able to escape without injury. Mr. Kueter was able to free his bulldozer without harm. Monday, C. C. Bowman and Supervisor Earl Burke were in Bellevue to arrange for replacement of the span. Mr. Burke stated that the pilings for the bridge had decayed without being noticed previously. – The Bellevue Herald
60 YEARS AGO
JUNE 13, 1963
The boom truck recently purchased by the Utilities plant for $6,500 was put into service Friday. Purchased from a Des Moines truck equipment company, the 1960 model truck includes a digger and a basket, used to raise a man to the necessary position to work on the poles.
The truck replaces the old boom truck and is equipped to do additional work. The old one will be sold. – The Bellevue Herald-Leader
50 YEARS AGO
JUNE 7, 1973
Representatives of the Riverview Development Corporation have offered to sell their riverfront property to the city of Bellevue. The offer was made to the city council at the May 30 council meeting.
Greg Welsch and Dr. R. D. Dempewolf, RDC officials, told the council that they are seeking thirty-one thousand dollars for the land.
The land at 205 N. Riverview was originally purchased by RDC with the intention of constructing a nursing home on the lot. Subsequent developments, however, prohibited the plan from being carried out. At present, the RDC is looking for a new site for the home.
Bellevue Mayor Kenneth Keil said that the council is considering purchasing the land for eventual use as a scenic park or off the street parking lot. Keil said that inquiries are being made to U. S. Representative John Culver and U. S. Senator Dick Clark concerning possible federal assistance in the purchase. – The Bellevue Herald-Leader
