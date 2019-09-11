100 years Ago
Sept 11, 1919
Private “Teddy” Neu sent a telegram to his folks announcing his safe arrival from overseas and is now at Camp Merrit, N.J. He will probably be home within a few days.
A force of workmen are busily engaged in making extensive improvements in the Lutheran cemetery. The ground will be leveled, monuments and headstones lined up, trees and hedge planted, cement curbing put in and other improvements made that will make of this sacred spot one of which none need feel ashamed. The spirit which animates those behind this movement is certainly to be commended.
A grand ball will be given by Chas. Mangler, two miles southwest of Green Island on Sunday. Music will be furnished by Clausen’s orchestra. Tickets $1.00. Supper free. All are cordially invited.
Louis Till is remodeling the old laundry property on Front street into two modern flats. The building will be pebble-dashed.
The Bellevue Ice Company received a carload of artificial ice from Dubuque on Wednesday and is now delivering same to local patrons.
Earl Wagner will be employed by the Walch garage as mechanician and will begin work next Monday. Earl is a thorough mechanic and what he doesn’t know about automobiles really isn’t worth knowing.
SCHOOL NOTES-The boys were permitted to remove their coats on Monday afternoon owing to the heat.
Football practice began Monday night after school on the campus with Coach Sims in charge. A very successful athletic year is anticipated.
Nearly every newspaper one picks up nowadays relates some automobile accident, due to inexperienced and reckless drivers.
The bargain excursion to Dubuque last Monday on the steamer G.W. Hill attracted a crowd of 450 people from Bellevue many of whom were from the country.
90 Years Ago
September 12, 1929
There appears to be a wave of petty thievery in Bellevue and vicinity. The authorities are giving a stricter watch to night prowlers and undesirables.
St. Joseph’s high school will play Preston on Friday on Cole’s lots. Admission 10 cents. The boys representing St. Joseph’s are as follows: Isadore Zimmer, Clarence Kueter, Joseph Till, Edward Dirksen, Arthur Yeager, Vincent Weimerskirch, Edward Kueter, Eugene Cheney, Clarence Sieverding, John Eganhouse, Wilbur Theisen.
John Brockman recently went through a harrowing experience by being bit by a rattlesnake while threshing recently.
He was pitching bundles in the field and encountered the rattlesnake, which disappeared down a hole. Stooping down to remove the dirt from in front of the hole the snake shot its fangs into his hand, just between the knuckles. he was taken to the doctor where the wound was lanced and allowed to bleed freely. He was then taken to Dubuque where a serum was given, which resulted in his recovery.
Due to his presence of mind, Mr. Brockman placed the wound to his lips and sucked out the poison immediately after he was stung by the rattler. This probably saved his life.
There were many accidents and a heavy toll of lives on the highways during Labor Day weekend. We are living in a fast and reckless age.
Who remembers the good old days when you could take your girl for a fifteen mile drive with a horse and rig, and bring her back thinking she had a wonderful time. Well, we are old to remember those days, and at that we’ll bet the youngsters of those days had as much fun and kick out of life, as the speed crazy kids of today have now.
80 year Ago
Sept. 12, 1939
Sugar, flour and canned goods are much in demand in this vicinity as well as in other sections of the midwest as people strive to lay in supplies against a scarcity and high prices on account of the war.
Work is progressing rapidly on new homes being built by Harry Dohlin on north Front Street, Henry Weber, Jr., just north of Highway 62 west of the city limits and the two government houses on the esplanade which will be occupied by the lockmaster and the chief electrician.
Royal Griebel, Richard Bausch and Edward Dunn returned Thursday morning from a 10 day vacation trip into Canada. They caught wall-eyes and northern pike, the longest being 30 inches. Several times they came face to face with black bears but the animals took to their heels. The men report a pleasant trip.
70 years Ago
September 8, 1949
At their August meeting members of St. John’s Luther League of St. Donatus decided to donate labor on the new high school gymnasium in Bellevue.
Clare Putman is the champion on catching catfish. this morning he had a 56 pounder, a 36 and 30 pounder. Last week he had two 30 and a 42 pounder.
Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Eggers and two sons moved into their new home Wednesday.
WEDDING DANCE at Danceland Park Tuesday, Sept. 13, Music by Arnie Paulsen and His Orchestra-honoring Marcella Lampe and Dwain Junk.
60 Years Ago
September 10, 1959
Larry Hingtgen, Darwin Kilburg and Paul Theisen, students at U.S. Trade Schol in Kansas City, Mo. spent the weekend in Bellevue with their parents.
Due to illness we will offer for sale at Public Auction the Hotel Weck, consisting of 25 furnished rooms and large Dining Room with complete Restaurant equipment.
B.H.S. NEWS- WE extend a hearty welcome to the following new pupils. may they enjoy their years here at BHS. Seniors: Wayne Scheckel; juniors: Mike Irwin; sophomores: Marilyn Budde, Jo Helen Irwin, Nancy Yoerger, Roger Thomsen, Nancy Mozocke; freshmen: Edwin Wright, Oscar Stender and Edward Duesing.
News From La Motte-Mr. and Mrs. Burnell Konrardy were guests of honor at a surprise party at their home Sunday, August 30. The occasion was their 25th wedding annivesary.
M.H.S.-Thorton Wilder’s “Our Town” is the choice of Marquette for its fall drama production.
Rosie Hickson was the Bellevue star in Pinette League bowling last week as she rolled high game 210. Ruth Marshall with the high game of 156, and Jane Templeton with the high series of 442. Sharon Even had both the high game, 148 and the high series, 390, for Mrs. Jaycees while Elaine Dunn’s 170 game and 447 series were high for Tegelers.
