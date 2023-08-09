105 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 8, 1918
The country has been suffering from torrid weather the past week, which has been quite damaging to the corn crop, according to the reports. The record for hot weather in the Middle West has been smashed to smithereens. Some localities have reported as high as 106 in the shade, and there have been many prostrations. Rain is badly needed.
95 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 7, 1928
Even if President Coolidge did veto the McNary-Haugen farm relief bill, it looks as if the farmers will get relief anyway this season, as the weatherman extended a hand and provided a bumper crop. Plenty of moisture and good crops are better than any legislation that could be devised. Corn in this vicinity is in excellent condition and with a few more good rains; Iowa’s famous “tall corn” will live up to or exceed its reputation. Practically all of the oats and barley are in the shock and some threshing has been done. Harry and Clarence Weis threshed last Tuesday, and their oats and barley yielded about 50 bushels to the acre. The heavy rains the latter part of the week stopped threshing operations and some grain still stands in the fields which will be damaged heavily if fair weather does not return soon. However, the acreage of standing grain is small. A large crop of potatoes was raised in this vicinity this year, the large crop shoving the price down until they are retailing at 20 cents a peck, the lowest price for several years.
85 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 11, 1938
A delightful breeze coming from the northwest Wednesday afternoon brought relief from the intense heat which had engulfed this locality for several days and while the sun is hot today there is a refreshing breeze. Showers Monday furnished relief from the heat for a short time, but the humidity on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon was “hard to take.” The thermometer climbed near the hundred mark, but a good way to help keep cool is to remember that this is good corn weather.
75 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 5, 1948
The Chamber of Commerce for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1 and 2 have booked a carnival, the Royal United Shows. There will be free acts, rides, shows and concessions and Saturday will be kids’ day with special attractions for the children. Arrangements have been made to hold the carnival on the streets around the public school grounds.
65 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 7, 1958
Dyers Greater Shows, which conducted the carnival in Bellevue last fall, has again been booked for the last week in August by the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce. They will set up at Cole Park Monday, August 25, and will continue operations through Wednesday, August 27.
Another special event scheduled for the three-day event will be the appearance of Wes Holly of WOC-TV for a free kid’s show the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 27. The cowboy star and his performers will put on the show at 7 p.m. at Cole Park. Starting at 10 p.m. Holly and his musicians will play for a street dance at the park that same evening. Decision on the carnival sponsorship was made at a meeting of the Chamber Board of directors Wednesday of last week at the Cozy Café.
55 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 8, 1968
Jan Brinker was medalist for the Bellevue Women’s Eastern Iowa Team in the annual tournament held Sunday, Aug. 4, at Mt. Vernon. The Bellevue team ranked 6th in team standings with Mt. Vernon’s Hillcrest taking top tournament team honors on their home course. Other Bellevue golfers competing were Vivian Welsch, Elaine Dunn, Mary Puls, Elda Brockhage, Carol Gibbs and Phyllis Yeager. Marla Goodenow of Maquoketa was medalist for the tournament.
45 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 10, 1978
With brush flying and handkerchief waving, Rick Sieverding, became Bellevue’s 1978 Tom Sawyer. Forty percent of his winning score was based on costume and 60 percent on fence painting speed and accuracy at the Jaycees’ Tom Sawyer Day celebration Saturday. He will compete on the national level next July 4.
35 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 11, 1988
The traces of an Australian accent are still there. A year of living down under as a Rotary International exchange student 6,000 miles from home still isn’t over for Pam Abeln, rural Bellevue. “Right now, I think I could handle anything.
The experience taught me a lot about myself, about other people. It was the greatest experience, but it takes awhile to put it all in perspective.” explains Abeln. The 1987 Bellevue High School graduate spent 1987-88 school year with three Australian families in Dubbo, New South Wales. Dubbo has a population of 32,000, about the size of Clinton. During the year she survived a bus accident to pull fellow students from the wreck, rode a camel in the desert, navigated in a hot air balloon race and learned to live in a foreign country, all before her 20th birthday.
25 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 6, 1998
The Jackson County Pro Rodeo is set for a three-evening run next week beginning Thursday, Aug. 13, at the Bellevue Horsemen’s Club Arena. The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association sanctioned event will see rodeo athletes from the Great Lakes PRCA district as well as from around the United States compete for a share of the $13,500 purse. Rodeo officials announced the increase will include a $3,000 jump for rough stock events (such as bull riding) and a $1,500 for other events.
The most dangerous, and most exciting of all events is the finale, bull riding. The event brings some of the nation’s top riders to Jackson County Pro Rodeo in search of a purse, and points, that can take them to Las Vegas this coming winter for a chance to ride in the PRCA National Finals Rodeo.
15 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 7, 2008
A community without a hospital is a community that relies heavily on emergency services and the Bellevue Ambulance Service says it also relies heavily on volunteer members. Right now this volunteer service is asking some motivated community’s residents to consider serving as members.
The training, the support of fellow volunteers, the backing of state-of-the-art equipment, volunteers say it’s all in place for those who want a chance to serve their community. Last week Bellevue Ambulance officers and members sat down with the Herald-Leader at their new facility on the city’s west side to discuss manpower concerns. Like serving as a volunteer firefighter, it’s not for everyone admittedly, but Bellevue Ambulance’s volunteer service is perhaps one of the key ways to serve the community note these volunteers.
