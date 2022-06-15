100 Years Ago
June13, 1922
Last Tuesday evening, while preparing to play for a dance out at John Houselog's, the Blue Ribbon Quintet nearly lost its manager, Harold Koppes. The boys were hoisting a piano up to the top of the granary, which is built in the barn, using a hay carrier and rope as a pulley block, when the carrier slipped off the track and fell on Harold's head, inflicting three ugly scalp wounds. Dr. Moulton sewed three seams in his dome. The piano however, was beyond his skill, its side being caved in in a sickening manner.
The Bellevue Commercial Club, having in mind the welfare and pleasure of everybody in this community, has made arrangements for an up-river excursion on the magnificent steamer Washington, and for twelve hours of dancing, sight-seeing and all around enjoyment have fixed the very modest price of one dollar.
As this is to be a community event where farmers, laborers, artisans, mechanics, clerks, merchants, manufacturers, families and employees will gather for mutual employment, the mayor requests that all business establishments close on that day to permit all to go on this excursion.
90 Years Ago
June 16, 1932
One of the most unusual sights we have seen for some time is the mulberry tree at Mrs. Geo. Schaffer's home in North Bellevue. The tree measures about 60 feet across and is so laden with fruit that the branches touch the ground. Various people have estimated the quantity of fruit at between fifteen and twenty bushels and Mrs. Schaffer plans to give away a greater part of the crop.
Saturday morning the first fleet of trucks started hauling gravel for the surfacing of Highway No. 55. The first load hauled from the Bellevue Sand & Gravel pit was dumped near the Fred Helvey place north of town.
Street Commissioner Roling began the process of giving our streets a dressing of oil to lay the dust and put them in the pink of perfection for summer motoring. It will be a grand and glorious feeling not to get an eye full and perhaps a mouthful of dust the next time the wind takes a frolic down the streets.
80 Years Ago
June 16, 1942
Bellevue people as well as people all over the nation have been requested by President Roosevelt to turn in "every bit of rubber you can possibly spare" to service stations and garages to aid the war effort and possibly prevent the rationing of gasoline which is contemplated as a rubber conservation measure.
Iowa has been asked to contribute 60,000 tons of scrap rubber. Will Bellevue do its share?
What You Buy With War Bonds: Aside from the sixty-mile an hour Mosquito Torpedo Boats, the Sub Chasers are the speedsters of our Navy. Light and fast, they are the eyes of the Fleet on the water. They displace approximately 1,500 tons and cost about $2,400,000 each. We need many of these powerful fast little boats to cope with the treacherous submarine type of naval warfare fostered by our enemies. Everybody can help by putting at least 19% of his income into War Bonds.
70 Years Ago
June 17, 1952
A number of pleasure boat owners in this community are operating their craft too near the upstream side of Dam No. 12, regardless of the fact that a warning sign warns them to stay away 300 feet. In the event of engine failure a small boat may drift into the undertow immediately above the roller and tainter gates, which may cause the boat to upset and most certainly down the occupants before help could reach them. O. R. Ramser, Lockmaster
"Bones," the beautiful Spitz dog belonging to John Puls, died Sunday, and was buried in the pet cemetery at Dubuque. Bones had reached the great age of 20 years and had been quite badly crippled for some years. His owners are heartbroken over the loss of their pet.
Bob Engleman of Bellevue and a young right handed pitcher lost the tip of the index finger of his right hand in an accident Monday. He was working with the Midwest Utility Construction company crew on telephone lines west of Bellevue when the injury occurred. Bob was assisting in attaching a chain to a truck that had become stuck when the finger was pinched severely. He was rushed to the doctor and the amputation was completed. Bob has been the pitcher for the Bellevue Beavers baseball team this spring and summer, It is expected that he will not be able to play any more this season.
60 Years ago
June 7, 1962
For 34 years the stately spire of St. Joseph's church in Bellevue has been an inspiration to Rt. Rev. Msgr. J. E. Linkenmeyer who today celebrates his 50th year since ordination. He came to St. Joseph's in 1928 and has served as pastor since.
Now Playing at the Cozy Theatre: Susan Hayward and John Gavin in "Back Street."
50 Years ago
June 15, 1972
The Reach Out youth center in the city's Cozy building will hold open house Monday, June 19, all day.
The Restrooms at Cole park are being repaired by the park board with financial aid from the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce. The public toilets had been the target of repeated vandalism over the past years so that the park board eventually decided to spend no more money on them. They are now hoping with cooperation of parents and with vigilance of adults and police, to eliminate the destruction and keep the facility available for public use.
The alertness of Judi Brockhage, 10, apparently saved three persons from being sucked beneath the tainter gate of Lock 12 Sunday afternoon. Gary Olson, 31, Dale Olson, 35, and Jeff Olson, 11, all of DeWitt were rescued from above the dam about 5:10. Daughter of Lockmaster and Mrs. Bob Brockhage, Judi was walking along the lock fence on the north lawn in front of the Brockhage home at the locks grounds. Judi heard calls for help and ran to the lockhouse to notify two lockmen on duty, Geald Galusha and Robert Carter.
40 years ago
June 17, 1982
Joe White says he is "tickled pink" to be the grand marshal for this year's Bellevue Heritage Day Parade. And so is the town that thinks of Joe, age 85, as a permanent fixture.
