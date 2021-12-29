100 Years Ago
December 29, 1921
A letter from Kansas City conveys the information that that city has been having an epidemic of black smallpox in virulent form. The death rate is over 33%, which is an unusually large proportion of deaths, one in three. Smallpox is a disease that gets busy in winter. Some cases are also reported in Iowa towns.
Recently a contract was let by the State Board of Control whereby the reformatory at Anamosa will manufacture for the Stirling Company of Chicago, what is known as women's apron dresses. Many of the men cannot be used as trustees on the big farms opened by the state or in the stone quarry so it is essential to plan new industries on the inside.
Eighty five fatalities occurred on the Iowa highways during the months of September and October.
90 Years Ago
December 29, 1931
The pupils of Miss Mary Rickert, District No. 2, Washington Township, gave the following Christmas program: Greeting-Shirley Keil, The Night Before Christmas-Raymond Ernst, Albert Heiar, Elsie Molling, A Christmas Stocking-Harold Keil.
Tomorrow evening St. Joseph's alumni will St. Joseph's high school basketball five at the St. Joseph's gym. Here is the lineup for the alumni: Vincent Wanderscheid, Clarence Kueter, Yeager, Edward Kueter, Joseph till and Eugene Cheney.
Mrs. Rose Sieverding, wife of Arion Sieverding, passed away at 8 o'clock Christmas Eve at her home after an illness of 10 days. The death of this young mother is a sad blow to the young husband, and two small sons Gerald and Eldon.
C.W. Lauver is lamenting his good will offer of a drink to two men who helped him pull his car out of a ditch. The men declined and Lauver insisted that there was plenty more and showed them six gallons in the back of his car. The two men happened to be a Neebraska sheriff and a constable. He was arrested.
80 Years Ago
December 25, 1941
Plans for a concentrated effort to protect all towns in the county from un-American forces were mapped out in a meeting at Maquoketa Sunday of nearly 100 county defense committee members at the courthouse.
The first indication of possible fifth column activity was reported from Maquoketa this week where a man is being held on an espionage charge pending return from Washington of a report on his fingerprints. Milwaukee railroad officials picked up the man from Sabula Saturday after it was reported that he had been seen inspecting the structure of several railroad bridges in that vicinity.
Ray Theisen of near Lamotte had the first finger of his left hand injured in a corn shredder Friday. Dr. E.A. Hanske took care of the injury.
70 Years Ago
December 27, 1951
Fire completely destroyed the Mohlenhof general store at Andrew Sunday morning. The building housed the store and residence of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Mohlenhoff and the local telephone switchboard, which served 255 homes in Andrew and surrounding farms.
Mr. and Mrs. Tony Michels and family were overjoyed Wednesday afternoon to have their son and brother, Sgt. Paul Michels came home from Korea on rotation leave, after being on the war front at Korea for 13 months and a year's service in Japan.
Don Felderman, who has been ordered to report for induction in the armed forces will hold a sale at the farm southwest of Bellevue on Wednesday, January 2.
Showing at the Cozy Theatre: Ronald Regan, Rhonda Fleming in "The Last Outpost" and Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis in "That's My Boy."
60 Years Ago
December 28, 1961
The Marquette B team marked another victory Tuesday night as they defeated East Dubuque, 36 to 27, in the BHS gym. Greg Michels and Will Lucke each hit for nine points to send the Mohawk scrubs to their fourth win. In the varsity game, Ralph Ernst came through with 14 points to add to the 18 hit by Tom Tegeler to keep the Mohawks in the game.
"Butch" Eggers and Bernie Grady, both students at Loras College, Dubuque, arrived home to spend the holidays in the home of Butch's parents, Mr. and Mrs. Willard Eggers.
James Reuss was released from the Bellevue hospital Monday following extended hospitalization due to injuries suffered in a highway accident.
Bellevue Community grade school will perform the operetta "Susan's Christmas Auction', on Thursday in the gym. The cast of characters is as follows: Suzanna, Linda Stanek (naughty and stubborn as a mule); Santa Claus, Bob Dagitz (fat and good-natured. Sometimes forgets; Mrs Claus ,Terry Gallagher; Papa, Doug Bailey; Aunt Julia, Patricia Current (Susanna's prim aunt); Ponto, Duane Becker; Andrew, Jim Keil; Eugene, David Doremus; Helen, Doris Gieseman; Eliza, Donna Knake; Marie, Linda Felderman; George, Gary Gieseman.
Ed Wilming, 52, died at the scene of his overturned tractor a mile west of Bellevue on the Little Mill creek road Friday about 1 p.m.
50 Years Ago
December 30, 1971
Daniel P. Knake, 21, died about 4 p.m. Sunday, December 26, when the tractor he was operating overturned on him. He died of a skull fracture. Daniel was born March 17, 1950. He was a graduate of Bellevue high school and a veteran of the VietNam war and married Patricia Current May 1, 1971.
40 years Ago
December 31, 1981
Residents are invited to attend a hearing set for Tuesday at City Hall to comment on elderly housing set for possible construction this summer.
Bellevue native Lawrence Gibbs is now head of the University of Connecticut Health Center's hazardous waste recycling program. The innovative project reccles dangerous solvents for reuse and has demonstrated both the environmental and economic advantages of the process.
30 Years Ago
December 26, 1991
Mayor Joe Beschen awarded the city's honor for contribution to the community last week to Lester Michels. The long-time Bellevue Ambulance and Fire Department volunteer has been a familiar figure in the community when it comes to contributing his help for worthy causes, regardless of the event, ranging from raising funds for youth projects to assisting senior citizens.
It's not hard to make Chicago-style pizza when you've eaten it for most of your life and you love to cook. Ken and Susan Rasek's Rose's Front Street Café opened early this fall to fill a niche they feel hasn't been in Bellevue.
20 Years Ago
December 27, 2001
The fate of Felderman Park, the undeveloped tract near Mill Creek on Bellevue's southside, will be on the next City Council agenda again. A persistent councilman Roger Michels told fellow members he is determined to see the property sold. He said he has always been opposed to city ownership of the 10 acre property purchased earlier this year by a council divided 3-2 on acquisition.
Birdwatchers report increasing numbers of bald eagles locally, along the lock and dam at Bellevue, along the Mississippi as well as far inland.
10 Years Ago
December 20, 2011
With the turn of the year, veteran mayor Virgil Murray and council member Mike Dempewolf will turn over their sometimes-hot seats to the incoming mayor Christ Roling and council member Allen Ernst.
