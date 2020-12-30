100 Years Ago
January 4, 1921
Having sold the Bellevue Ice Co. to James Gross, I take this means to thank my many friends and patrons for their consideration shown me during the years the business was conducted by me, and I respectfully ask that the same consideration be extended to my successor. I.J. Hairgrove.
The annual meeting of the members of the Bellevue Commercial Club was held last night at the Cozy theatre and the fine program arranged by the entertainment committee was greatly enjoyed by the large number who were present.
Robert Dyas, who travels for the Wisconsin Farmer in Wisconsin, was a brief visitor at the home of his parents, E.A. Dyas and family.
A number of young folks enjoyed a sleigh party to the D.W. Hinke home Wednesday evening.
Reveille Post, No. 273, announces another big wrestling carnival on Monday evening, January 10, at the Cozy Theatre. Jay Price of Dubuque, and "Kid" Hurley of Clinton, will be the principals in the main bout, while two good preliminary bouts will precede the main event.
Home grown buckwheat at Bisdorf's.
The basketball game played at the new gymnasium New Year's evening between the Bellevue High school and Alumni teams was won by the former by a score of 16 to 15. The following was the lineup: for BHS, L Vandanacker, L. Graaf, R. Leonard, M. Koppes, G. Lucke for the Alumni- Cheney, Dennison, C. Wanderscheid, Dagitz Substitutions-Houck for Cheney, Hyler for M. Wanderscheid. The proceeds for the game amounted to $44.
90 Years Ago
January 6, 1931
The Bellevue Bears continued their drive for the championship of Northeastern Iowa during the past week by handling the fast Sabula team a beating on their home court by the decisive score of 37 to 27 last Tuesday night. Owing to the slick floor, the Legion team with the Kempter boys doing their stuff scored seven points before the locals got going. However, the Bears flashy offense and some accurate shooting soon changed the tide and at the end of the quarter they were leading the down-river lads by the score of 12 to 7. A. Theisen was high point man with 13 points. L. Blitgen, flash forward, made four field goals and a free throw for nine points, J. Blitgen made 6 points, O. Theisen made 8 and Ray Mootz, the guard who is usually too busy breaking up enemy plays to get in the scoring column, chalked up a free throw.
George Schlatter, receiver of the Bank of Bellevue (Seaward's bank) placed checks in the mail yesterday for 2-1/4 %. This is the final dividend that will be paid to depositors in the institution which closed its doors October 29, 1922. The depositors have received a total of 19-1/4% of the money they had on deposit when the bank closed. The failure of the Seaward bank was the second bank crash in October 1922, in Bellevue as the Kelso bank closed its doors Tuesday evening, October 1.
The local board of health decrees that "all garbage, rubbish and refuse of whatever nature" shall be disposed of by being taken to the new garbage disposal dump north of town. The dump is located north of Mott street, the last east and west street in North Bellevue, north of the piano factory.
Paul C. Felderman drove to Dubuque Friday.
C.C. Putman, local river contractor, started his crew of workmen on his latest contract at Lainsville, several miles south of Bellevue. More men are being employed daily and a large force will be on the job within a few days.
Perry Frost, a young man from Perry Iowa, had an exciting experience last Saturday afternoon, which he will not forget in a hurry. He is employed at Gordon's ferry with a crew living in a camp. He and his mother had been out on the ice in the river in a Ford coupe and he had just let her out of the car and turned around, when the auto broke through the ice. The water was from 12 to 14 feet deep and he was unable to open the door, so he broke the glass and got out through the window. After struggling for sometime he came up through an air hole in the ice and was able to help himself until rescued.
80 Years Ago
January 2, 1941
Mrs. John Meyer, living south of town who was brought to Moulton hospital Sunday night seriously ill with pneumonia, is said to be in critical condition.
No clue has been found to help solve the robbery at the Till Garage some time Friday night or early Saturday morning. A thief or thieves had broken the glass in the office door to gain entrance and got away with between $10 to $15 in change from the safe, two peanut vending machines and a flashlight. The same night a Buick sedan owned by J.J. Till was stolen from in front of the home of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Roeder on North Riverside Boulevard and it is not known whether the two crimes were committed by the same individuals or not. The car was recovered Sunday in Dubuque in the east section known as the "Flats."
Clarence Weimerskirch, who formerly owned a farm in the Big Mill Creek locality and who had retired and lived alone on the outskirts of Lamotte burned to death early Saturday morning when fire destroyed his two-story home. It is believed that the fire started from an explosion which occurred when the victim used kerosene to start a fire in the kitchen stove.
70 Years Ago
January 4, 1951
Michael, the five year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Dunn miraculously escaped serious injury Wednesday morning shortly before noon when struck by a pick-up truck as he crossed Second street near his home. The pickup was traveling slowly on account of the icy condition of the streets but it was fast enough to toss the child who fell under the car. Michael got a big bruise on his head but otherwise is in fine shape and was able to go to school Thursday morning.
Schmink Bros. and John Putman have put up this year's supply of ice, cut from a field north of town and Holmes & White are now engaged in filling their ice house. George Putman had contracted for an ice machine last year but failed to arrive so he is depending on the Bellevue Ice Company for his supply.
Mr. and Mrs. John Callaghan are now occupying the Chris Koeneman home recently vacated by Mr. and Mrs. Harold Goetz.
For the past three years the national organization of the American Legion has been collecting toys for shipment overseas to the children of veterans in the service of the armed forces, and to the orphan children as the result of World War II.
The Bellevue Brotherhood dartball team journeyed to Sabula last Friday evening and lost two out of three games to the Sabula players.
60 Years Ago
January 5, 1961
The sale of three area farms was completed this week by Melvin Hoff, local broker. The John L. Hoffman farm, St. Dona;tus was sold to Karl Reiss of LaMotte, and the Nick G. Kilburg estate farm, Springbrook, was sold to Mr. and Mrs. Joe Demmer of Dubuque who will take possession March 1. The Norbert Kilburg farm, Bellevue, was sold to Mr. and Mrs. Leo Palen of Kankakee, Ill. Mr. Palen is a representative of the FDIC and will move here with his family in March.
Mrs. Ross Reed, owner of Ellen's Beauty Nook, is introducing shop this week. Miss Goetzinger will become the temporary manager at the Beauty Nook. A resident of Dubuque, Miss Goetzinger is a graduate of the Dubuque Beauty Academy and the Eugenie Bauerle School of Advanced Hair Fashion in Chicago.
Christopher John was the name given the infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Lampe in baptismal rites Sunday, Jan 1, at St. Joseph's church. Rev Donald Kruse officiated and sponsors were Charlene Schmidt and Richard Lampe. The boy was born Sunday, Dec. 25, in Mercy hospital in Dubuque weighing 8 lbs. 8 ounces. The Lampes have a daughter, Laurie Ann.
A girl born to Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Jess of South Second street is Bellevue's first baby of 1961. Little Miss 1961 arrived at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan 4, at Bellevue Memorial hospital. She weighed in at 8 lb., 11 oz. The Jesses have a son, Thane, six years old.
The infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Michels, born Dec. 25 at Bellevue Memorial hospital was baptized Sunday by Rev. Bertram Frommelt and given the name Dena Marie. Sponsors were Darla Manders and Harold Kruel.
Harry Dohlin escaped serious injury when struck by a car while crossing the street in Dubuque. Mar. and Mrs. Dohlin had gone to the Dubuque bus depot to meet Agnes Sommer and Mr. Dohlin was crossing the street when a car making a left turn hit Mr. Dohlin.
50 Years Ago
January 7, 1971
The experiment in keeping the Bellevue locks in operation despite ice accumulations was ended Dec. 28 reports Lockmaster Bob Brockhage. He said the work could have been continued and the locks remained in operation, but that man hours were piling up in the project.
Winners in the annual city utilities Christmas lighting contest have been named. In commercial displays Fred Maiers was the winner. In home displays, Lester Smith was first, William Hurley second, and Francis Mootz third.
Twelve inches of snow, followed by three hours of rain Sunday, then below freezing temperatures has left Bellevue in arctic conditions this week. The storm got the first wave of a huge Midwest snowstorm from early Sunday morning until about 4 p.m. leaving 12 inches of snow here. Crews had the streets and roads fairly well plowed when rain began here. This left a crust on the snow and a glaze on all walks and streets which had been bladed as temperatures during the night plunged. Schools have been closed this week because rural roads remain extremely slick.
40 Years Ago
January 1, 1981
1980 becomes a chapter in history. One of the biggest local stories of the year was the murder of Jill Peters. Fortunately, other news included happier events, such as a new factory coming to town. On a less bright note, the city of Bellevue was fined $540 by the Iowa Bureau of Labor in connection with the death of city employee Terry Blake, who was killed Dec. 27 while working on a tractor in the city's maintenance garage.
30 Years Ago
January 3, 1991
Bellevue American legion and Legion Auxiliary members spent an evening last week translating local support into a package in the field for 20 area military personnel new serving in the Persian Gulf region. The project is aimed at sending boxes of personal items to these area natives as a morale booster now that Christmas is past and the prospect of staying in the field continues.
The sign went up last week at the location of Bellevue's third supermarket. Actual construction will not begin until early March though says the owner Randy Bender.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.