100 YEARS AGO
January 6, 1920
All members of Reveille Post 273, A.L. and all other former soldiers and sailors of the World War are requested to meet at the city hall Monday evening, Jan. 12 at 8 o’clock. Very important business.
Ben J. Roling, who spent the past two years in the army, was mustered out of service December 30 and arrived home for New Years. Ben, who was the last Bellevue boy to be mustered out tof the service, has been stationed at Fort Sheridan, Ill., for some time where he was an instructor in tire repairing and vulcanizing, in which line he has become an expert. He was offered a fine position with the government, but declined the same to again become a private citizen.
Reveille Post 273, of the American Legion, held their first regular election of officers Friday evening at the council rooms, when the following officers were chosen to serve the ensuing term:
Post Commander –
Dr. E.L. Lampe.
Post Vice Commander – Arthur Henneger.
Post Adjutant –
Herman J. Kueter.
Post Finance Officer
– J.C. Dunn.
Post Master At Arms – Clarence Weis.
Post Historian –
Elbridge G. Potter.
Post Chaplin –
Clarence Lucke.
Announcement of the sudden death of Henry Felderman, at his home just north of St. Donatus, Saturday evening at 6:30 o’clock, following a stroke of apoplexy came as a shock to the numerous relatives and friends and family throughout this county. He was stricken while out doing his chores and lived but a few moments after being taken into the house.
The federal census enumerators are now on their job and when he calls on you, cheerfully answer all questions, and by all means the one pertaining to the number of your family and inmates of your home, for on that depends the official population of the state, county and precinct in which you reside. The state completed its last census in 1915 and then the population of Bellevue was 1,708.
90 YEARS AGO
January 7, 1930
The advent of the New Year was celebrated quietly in Bellevue with only a few watch parties being held.
The Bellevue Auto Service reported good business in December. The following bought new Chevrolets: Joe Victor, sedan; Raymond Blitgen, coupe; C.A. Meier, 1 ½ ton truck with stock rack. Used cars were sold to the following: Isaac Taylor, Chevrolet Roadster; William Brinker, Buick touring; Frank Head, Dodge 4-passenger coupe; Fred Mangler, Buick coupe; Ed Engelman, Ford coupe; Chris Peters, Ford roadster; Martin Gross, Ford 1 ton truck.
TOWN ROCKED
BY EXPLOSION
Eleven windows were broken in the home of Joseph Mueller in Dutell Hollow last Tuesday night about 12:30 o’clock when a heavy charge of dynamite was exploded in the quarry, probably by New Year’s Eve revelers. Four windows were shattered in the Mrs. Ignatz Ruff home and one was broken at the John Weimerskirch place, quite a distance from where the explosion took place. The concussion rattled windows in houses all over town, alarming practically all residents.
George Ernst, proprietor of the Shell gasoline station on State street, is building a new garage and repair shop at his place of business. William Schapner is doing the carpenter work.
Julian Sturm, son of Henry Sturm of Springbrook, was painfully injured Saturday morning at about 10 o’clock while chopping wood at the Edwin Weinschenk place. The axe struck his right knee, cutting a deep gash. He was brought to Dr. E.A. Hanske who gave the would medical attention. Young Sturm is recuperating at the home of Mr. and Mrs. James Wright.
Fred J. Ragatz and Joe Kelso motored to DeWitt yesterday and took Mr. and Mrs. E. C. Lombard and Miss R.J. Jenkins of Oak Park, Ill., to a Northwestern train. On the return trip, Mr. Ragatz and Mr. Kelso ran into a severe rain and sleet storm which made driving difficult.
McKinley McNeil, 40 years old, a workman on a construction gang building a bridge near Preston died Friday of injuries received when he was struck by a steel piling which he was helping to unload near Preston. He died while being taken to the hospital at Clinton. The body was taken to Vinton for burial.
80 YEARS AGO
January 4, 1940
A deal was made the first of the week in which Henry Sturm sold his tavern on Front Street to Clyde Cheney and Charles Lucke, both well-known young Bellevue men. Mr. Sturm has conducted the tavern for the past several years, but because of ill health decided to dispose of the business.
The new year, 1940, brings to the Leader a birthday anniversary, the 70th, for it was in 1870 that the first publication was issued. The weekly edition has been issued in this city for the past seven decades without missing a single publication.
Little Girls Called Home: Leona Clara Sieverding, 9 year old daughter of Mrs. Josephine Sieverding, died at 9 o’clock Saturday night in the home of her uncles, Roling Bros. The little girl has been ill for several years. She was a daughter of the late Tony A. and Mrs. Josephine Roling Sieverding and was born May 11. 1930. The funeral was held Tuesday morning.
60 YEARS AGO
January 5, 1960
Nancy Jo Weyhgant, Bellevue’s first baby of 1960, was born at 10:30 a.m. New Years Day in at Bellevue Memorial Hospital and weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Weyhgant; and the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Keil of Bellevue.
Bellevue’s first baby of the year, however, brought not half as much consternation as the New Years Day arrival at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Hurley.
Nine white mice were born to one of Hurley’s pets last Friday. This was the first litter for a pair of mice that the family had thought were of the same sex.
Till’s Garage of Bellevue announced membership in the first state-wide program covering used cars which has been organized by 453 franchised Iowa automobile dealers. The program, called Guaranteed Warranty, provides 15 percent repair discount on a guaranteed used car for one year after purchase, regardless of mileage.
The Notre Dame Council 4236 of the Knights of Columbus of La Motte will hold their annual initiation Sunday, Jan. 10, 1960. The candidates and members will received Holy Communion in a body at the 8 a.m. Mass in Holy Rosary Church, La Motte. Breakfast will follow in the La Motte Parish hall.
“Rich” Norpel advertises a big Anniversary Sale in the Herald today in celebration of Norpel’s Market. Check out the large advertisement and note that every item listed is priced way low- many below wholesale price. A real chance to stock up at a great saving.
Melvin Herrig buys Mander’s Tavern: A real estate deal was completed this past week, whereby Melvin Herrig became owner of Chris Mander’s tavern on Front Street. The new owner is already in possession, having been granted a beer permit by the council. Mr. Manders plans to return to farming.
