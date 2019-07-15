A 12-year-old boy, Gavin J. Milder of rural Clinton, was killed this past Saturday in a rollover crash outside of Bellevue, according to a news release sent Saturday night by Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Russ Long.
The release said that at 4:46 p.m., Jackson County deputies and Preston emergency responders were dispatched to an accident on private property at 13620 462nd Ave. in rural Bellevue.
The initial investigation indicated that there was a large gathering of ‘4-wheelers’ on the property which included ATVs and vehicles such as trucks and SUVs, used for the sole purpose of “off-roading.”
A 15-year-old boy from Bryant, Iowa, was driving an older Chevrolet Suburban that was customized solely for off-roading. The Suburban rolled over twice and came to rest on the passenger side.
The 12-year-old boy who died was a passenger in the rear third-row seat, which faced the back of the Suburban.
The boy was thrown out of the Suburban and pinned underneath. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Medical Examiner.
The driver of the Suburban and two other passengers were not injured.
The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
