The Light Up Riverview volunteers, who had scheduled an event of singing Christmas Carols at the Freedom Rock on Dec. 20 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. are notifying local carolers that the event is now cancelled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and an expected rise in cases during the holidays. For more information, call Misty Parker at 563-580-0958.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 83%
- Feels Like: 20°
- Heat Index: 26°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 20°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:24:53 AM
- Sunset: 04:30:23 PM
- Dew Point: 21°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. High 32F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Considerable cloudiness. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. High 31F. Winds light and variable.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNE @ 5mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 5mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 4mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 4mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 4mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNW @ 4mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NNW @ 4mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: N @ 3mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NNE @ 3mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Proposed tech center price tag detailed
- Monsignor Richard Soseman dies of COVID-19
- Margaret “Peg” Cloos-Mueller, 69
- Feral hogs: Are they coming to a field near you?
- Collins Aerospace to lay off 36 Bellevue employees
- Bob’s Marine receives CSI Award
- New jail may back on front burner
- STO tax credit expansion offers opportunity for Catholic school students in uncertain times
- JC Hospital seeks proposals to reuse facility
- Years Ago
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.