The USS LST 325

The USS LST 325 was part of the largest armada in history by participating in the Normandy Landings at Omaha Beach in June 1944.

The last operational Landing Ship Tank (LST) from WWII in the United States, the USS LST 325, will be returning to the Bellevue and Dubuque area this September, and public tours will again be available.

Following its first visit here in August of 2018, the ship saw 16,620 visitors. At the time, it was the fifth highest attended stop for the ship. Many of those folks were from Bellevue, which the old ship passed through before stopping at Dubuque.