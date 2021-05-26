Maquoketa’s Peace Pipe Players Community Theatre has awarded this year’s $500.00 performing arts scholarship to Allison Wright, a senior at Bellevue Community High School in Bellevue, Iowa. She is the daughter of David and Kristen Wright, and will be attending the University of Iowa this fall to pursue a degree in vocal music education.
The scholarship was open to all high school seniors attending Bellevue, Bellevue Marquette, Easton Valley, Maquoketa, Midland, and Northeast school districts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.