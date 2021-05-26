Allison Wright

Maquoketa’s Peace Pipe Players Community Theatre has awarded this year’s $500.00 performing arts scholarship to Allison Wright, a senior at Bellevue Community High School in Bellevue, Iowa. She is the daughter of David and Kristen Wright, and will be attending the University of Iowa this fall to pursue a degree in vocal music education.

The scholarship was open to all high school seniors attending Bellevue, Bellevue Marquette, Easton Valley, Maquoketa, Midland, and Northeast school districts.