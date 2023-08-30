The USS LST 325, the original World War II ship that passed through Bellevue five years ago, will once again travel from its home in Evansville, Indiana, to the Port of Dubuque next week.
The 81 year-old vessel, which will be piloted by Bellevue’s own Mike Blitgen, already came upriver through Bellevue on Monday, August 28, but will be going back downriver between 10 and 11 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12 after docking at the Port of Dubuque for public tours for several days.
The LST was designed to land battle-ready tanks, troops and supplies directly onto enemy shores.
Originally known as LST-325 during the second World War, USNS LST-325 during its arctic operations in the 1950s, and later L-144 (A/G Syros) while it was in the service of the Greek Navy, the old vessel was acquired by The USS LST Ship Memorial, Inc., in 2000, and caught considerable public attention when the veteran crew with an average age of 72 brought it on a 6,500-mile journey from the Greek island of Crete to Mobile, AL.
Now a floating memorial for people to tour, the USS LST-325 is a decommissioned tank landing ship of the United States Navy, usually docked in Evansville, Indiana. Like many of her class, she was not named and is properly referred to by her hull designation (LSTs in service after July 1955 were named after U.S. counties and parishes).
The ship was listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 2009. The property was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) on 24 June 2009.
ST-325 was launched on 27 October 1942 at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and commissioned on 1 February 1943 under Lt. Ira Ehrensall, USNR. The ship operated in the North Africa area and participated in the invasions at Gela, Sicily and Salerno, Italy. On 6 June 1944, LST-325 was part of the largest armada in history by participating in the Normandy Landings at Omaha Beach.
She carried 59 vehicles, 30 officers and a total of 396 enlisted men on that first trip. On her first trip back to England from France, LST-325 hauled 38 casualties back to a friendly port. Over the next nine months, Navy records show LST-325 made more than 40 trips back and forth across the English Channel, carrying thousands of men and pieces of equipment needed by troops to successfully complete the liberation of Europe. The ship continued to run supply trips between England and France before returning to the United States in May 1945. LST-325 was decommissioned on 2 July 1946, at Green Cove Springs, Florida, and laid up in the Atlantic Reserve Fleet.
The USS LST Memorial, Inc., a group of retired military men, made the necessary repairs to the ship and sailed her back to the United States, arriving in Mobile Harbor on 10 January 2001. In 2003, LST-325 made a sentimental journey up the Mississippi and Ohio rivers. The 10-day stop in Evansville, Indiana, allowed more than 35,000 people to take a tour.
LST-325 is one of the last navigable LSTs in operation in the U.S. She is undergoing constant maintenance and restoration, and is in excellent shape, according to her crew. On 1 October 2005, Evansville, Indiana, became her home port (although she still visits other ports each year).
