The USS LST 325, the original World War II ship that passed through Bellevue five years ago, will once again travel from its home in Evansville, Indiana, to the Port of Dubuque next week.

The 81 year-old vessel, which will be piloted by Bellevue’s own Mike Blitgen, already came upriver through Bellevue on Monday, August 28, but will be going back downriver between 10 and 11 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12 after docking at the Port of Dubuque for public tours for several days.