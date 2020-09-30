Jim Schroeder Construction Inc. of Bellevue will soon begin work on the Municipal Parking Lot boat ramp maintenance project on the Mississippi River.
During the project, the ramp and south entrance to the parking lot will be closed. Weather permitting, it is estimated to be a three to four week project and the hope is to have the ramp opened back up by early November.
The project will consist of updating the existing boat ramp to improve boat launch and safety for boaters and trailers, which will basically involve the installation of new pilers, and pouring new concrete for the boat ramp.
Officials say the existing ramp is broken off and washed away at the end. As a result, there have been several trailers that have gotten stuck or have been damaged from the end of the ramp, especially in low waters.
“Fortunately, over the last few years, we have seen high waters so damage has been minimal to boaters and trailers,” said City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth. “Also fortunately, we have recently seen water levels come down to more normal levels, which makes the project possible at this time.”
Funding for the project comes in the form of a $200,000 Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Water Recreation Access Cost-Share Program grant that the city of Bellevue was recently awarded.
Usually this is a 75 percent grant, but the city applied for $200,000 and received a 100 percent asking.
“This is at least the third time that we applied for the grant and we finally were awarded it,” said Skrivseth.
