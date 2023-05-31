The waterway into Spruce Creek Park will be a safe harbor, but it will not be a completed harbor for another few months.
During his appearance before the Jackson County Board of Supervisors on May 23, county conservation Director Nathan Jones told the supervisors that contractor Schmidt Construction has suggested he pull his equipment off the job until fall.
Jones looked for approval from the supervisors, as well as the Conservation Board, for contract extension to allow work on the south harbor wall to stop until after the boating season. Jones said this would allow for partial use of the harbor when it is safe.
This harbor wall project was included in the Jackson County Conservation budget for the 2023 fiscal year with a $400,000 stipend from the American Rescue Plan Act money which Jackson County received. Jones said the project has been on the Conservation Board’s preferred list of improvements for “a few years.”
Contracts for the project were awarded in August of 2022; work was expected to begin Nov. 1 and be completed by April 1, 2023. A last-minute check for proper permits made for a late start, and a flooding Mississippi River has delayed work on the harbor wall this spring.
Jones also reported that most of the campgrounds in the South Sabula Lake Park will be available for Memorial Day weekend. He said few, if any, camping locations would be suitable in Spruce Creek Park, as there is still a lot of cleaning to do after the flood.
He also invited the supervisors to a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 31, at 10 a.m. at the Canton County Park. This event will celebrate the designation of the Maquoketa River Water Trail in Jackson County. Interested parties will canoe down the river to the Royertown Access, with some geological and ecological stops along the way.
In other supervisors business:
n Supervisors set a public hearing regarding the 308th Street Road Assessment District petition. This hearing will be held on June 13 at 10 a.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse.
The supervisors also scheduled a work session for 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, on the same matter. They asked that the county attorney and county treasurer be invited.
Signers of this petition are offering to pay 50% of the cost of paving a portion of 308th Street north of Bellevue and west of Highway 52. A report on this kind of petition has not previously been written by Jackson County and there are details to be understood and questions to be answered, according to Jackson County Engineer Todd Kinney.
Kinney said he had worked on one petition and report in Clinton County over the years and it had been voted down by the supervisors.
Kinney also corrected his report from last week. He had said that each of the property owners could be assessed $14,002.57 for their share of the paving if the proposal was approved. After reviewing the information, he realized that the correct number should be $7,001.
n Matt Specht, director of Community/Economic Development for ECIA (East Central Intergovernmental Association), and Leo McGarry of Maquoketa State Bank brought an application for a loan from the Jackson County Revolving Loan Fund (RLF).
Specht said the RLF board had approved a loan for seven years with a 4% interest rate for the Jackson County Fair Association. The Fair Association asked for $81,792 to improve the campgrounds on the north edge of the fair property located on the east side of Maquoketa. Specht said the Fair Association is doing some grading and improvement of electrical service to make the area more “camper friendly.”
Chairman Mike Steines explained that the Revolving Loan Fund is county money that is administered by the ECIA. All three supervisors agreed to support the loan, but Supervisor Don Schwenker suggested an outright donation and Supervisor Nin Flagel asked if it was possible to lower the interest rate.
After a group discussion of the proper bookkeeping procedures which would be necessary, Schwenker moved that the county approve a loan of $61,792 to the Jackson County Fair Association for seven years at 2% interest. This was approved with the expectation that the county also would donate $20,000 to the project, with this money coming from the proceeds of the sale of the Jackson County Welcome Center.
n Jackson County Zoning Administrator Lori Roling presented sample resolutions regarding a moratorium on Wind Energy Conversion Systems (WECS) and asked the supervisors to look at the choices or come up with “whatever you want.”
She also reminded the supervisors that on July 1, work will begin on the Jackson County Comprehensive Plan, and this could affect how they make new resolutions.
Roling showed pictures of a property in Leisure Lake located at 22405 Pleasant Drive owned by Francis Marshall. The list of possible nuisances there included tires, abandoned trailers, an unregistered camper with broken windows, wood piles, metal scraps, burn barrels, and a vehicle frame.
The supervisors agreed the camper is not considered a storage facility and extended the clean-up time until July 1 for this particular property. Each of the nuisance notices sent this spring to Leisure Lake residents gave a deadline of June 1 to have nuisances removed from their properties.
Roling also shared pictures of a property in Leisure Lake located at 23311 Lake Shore Drive owned by Jeff Hartman. This nuisance list included building supplies, pallets, and concrete blocks. Hartman asked for an extension of his clean-up time. The supervisors postponed a decision on this request until next week to give Roling a chance to check on Hartman’s progress in cleaning up the property.
n Bruce Fisher and Mike Griffin, members of the Jackson County Energy District, returned to the supervisors with an update on grant possibilities for a solar array for the Jackson County Law Enforcement Center.
Griffin said the original estimate from last summer for a solar project at the jail was about $80,000, but “we are getting closer to the real numbers.” Fisher thanked Auditor Smith and her staff for their help with financial numbers for paperwork.
Supervisors asked Griffin and Fisher to finalize a request for proposal for the supervisors to look at as soon as possible.
n Tom Devine, Jackson County Area Tourism Association (JCATA) Director, told the supervisors that the Island City Harbor store in Sabula has been designated an Iowa Welcome Center. It is also the official Jackson County Welcome Center.
Devine pointed out that May is Tourism Month. In 2021, which is the last year accounted for, tourism made up $36.94 million spent in Jackson County, he said.
This is the ninth year for giving mini grants to area businesses, for a total of $43,000. All these grants are money awarded from dues paid by JCATA members.
n Human Resources Administrator Becki Chapin clarified for the supervisors that recently hired assistant to the county Engineer Tom Hughes will be paid $31.20 an hour.
Chapin also reported the hiring of Robert Kilburg of Bellevue as maintenance custodian. Kilburg is scheduled to work 40 hours a week, and the schedule for these hours might be flexible after his training is complete.
The supervisors approved a starting salary of $21 an hour effective May 30, with a 6% increase at the end of 90 days of probation. At the end of a successful six-month review, the salary will increase to $23.50.
The supervisors also:
n Approved the payment of claims in the amount of $271,963.94.
n Approved a fireworks permit for Tom Yearwood of 24103 Highway 64 for June 24.
n Changed the meeting date for their regular Tuesday, July 4, meeting to Monday, July 3, at 9 a.m.
