The Maquoketa Woman's Club is offering a $500 scholarship to a graduating high school senior from Jackson County who plans on attending college in the fall.
Attendance can be at a technical school or a 2-year or 4-year college and is open to students attending Maquoketa, Bellevue Marquette, Bellevue Public and Easton Valley High Schools.
Application forms are available at the guidance counselor's office or by contacting Lisa Gottschalk at lisagottschalk77@gmail.com. The application is due by April 1, 2022.
