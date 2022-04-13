Aleshia Berthel’s life changed forever on September 5, 2015.
That’s when her late husband Ryan Wiese lost his battle with acute myeloid leukemia after being diagnosed just 11 months earlier.
At the time, friends, family and community members and total strangers rallied to pull together a fundraiser that paid off most of the family’s medical bills.
Now re-married and living in Bellevue, Berthel said it was “one of the most humbling and heartfelt things we experienced during that battle.”
This spring, Berthel has been given the opportunity to share her story and perhaps more importantly, help others who are currently suffering or recovering from a cancer diagnosis.
She was recently nominated by Jenna Sager of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) of Iowa as ‘Woman of the Year.”
In an effort to live up to the title and to help raise funds to help LLS find a cure for cancer, Berthel is hoping to raise $35,000 during several events from now through mid-June.
This is the second person from Bellevue to conduct a major fundraiser for the LLS of Iowa, as Cole Heim, who was nominated as LLS Student of the Year raised over $30,000 for the cause in honor of Kyden Decker this past January.
“To find help fund the research that will eventually find a cure for cancer would be an amazing thing,” said Berthel, a stay-at-home mom who also runs a home décor business, as well as an in-home bakery.
“I am just trying to give back in hopes of repaying what has been given to me in difficult times. I am honored to be a part of LLS (with the most amazing team) and hope to assist in putting an end to all of the pain and heartache that cancer creates,” she added.
When she lost her first husband, Berthel’s twin boys were two years old at the time, and now they are nine. She had two other girls since marrying Corey Berthel and moving to Bellevue from the Anamosa area.
“I was lucky enough to find another love of my life, Corey, and we live a beautiful life with our 4 kids in Bellevue,” explained Berthel, who is urging local people to join her campaign by making a donation to LLS. “I have joined a team that is driven to find cures for blood cancer. Our team is working to raise as much as possible over the next 10 weeks.
As you know, everyone wins when cancer loses. Thanks to your support, my efforts will help fund therapies and treatments that are saving lives. Over the years, support from people like you has been responsible for the blood cancer advancements that have doubled, tripled, and in some cases quadrupled the survival rate for some blood cancers.”
In fact, many LLS-supported therapies not only help blood cancer patients but are also now used to treat patients with rare forms of stomach and skin cancers and are in clinical trials for patients with lung, brain, breast, pancreatic and prostate cancers. And LLS funded drugs like targeted therapies and immunotherapies are now saving thousands of lives every day.
“We truly are getting close to our goal of a world without blood cancers,” said Berthel. “All donations are greatly appreciated and tax-deductible. They'll not only support LLS research, but patient services, advocacy, public and professional education, and community services as well.
To donate, or for more information about LLS, please visit www.lls.org or search for Berthe’s campaign on social media. Donations can also be made direct to Berthel’s LLSp pages at https://pages.lls.org/mwoy/ia/cia22/aberthel
ATV ride for LLS slated in Preston
A benefit ATV Ride for the Leukemia
and Lymphoma Society will be hosted by
the Corey and Aleshia Berthel family on
Saturday April 30. Folks wanting to join in
can register from 10 to 11:30 p.m. at the
Downtown Pub in Preston, where the ride
will begin. The ride will then proceed to
Marley and Me in Spragueville, then to
L.R.’s in Andrew to Jeronimo’s in
Springbrook and back to the Downtown
Pub in Preston. In addition to the ride, a
Silent Auction will take place at Preston
City Hall with bidding from 10 a.m. to 6
p.m. There will be a freewill donation to
join the ATV Ride and a 50/50 drawing at
each stop along the route. The Boar’s Nest
food truck will also be parked at the
Downtown Pub in Preston for lunch and
supper. For more information, please call
Aleshia Berthel at (319) 389-8656.
