A 55-year-old woman was found dead Saturday from an apparent gunshot wound at the Mississippi Ridge Kennels on Highway 52 just north of Bellevue.
A 911 call was made early Saturday morning, and upon arrival, law enforcement officers found the body of Angela Prichard of Bellevue.
After an intense search by state and local law enforcement, Christopher E. Prichard, 56, of Bellevue, was arrested early Sunday in Jackson County on a warrant charging violation of a no-contact order, according to Richard Rahn, a special agent with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).
Prichard, who was being sought in connection with the shooting death of his wife on Saturday, was set to be tried next month for allegedly assaulting her, according to documents obtained from the Jackson County Courthouse.
A press release issued Saturday night by the DCI stated that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call at about 7:50 a.m. Saturday at Mississippi Ridge Kennels north of Bellevue.
The Prichards were the proprietors of the kennel, which was previously owned by the Kettmann family, which has since retired from the business.
Angela Prichard is listed as the owner of the kennel, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
Around 9 p.m. Saturday, the DCI announced that along with local law enforcement, it sought the public’s help in locating Christopher Prichard, identifying the man as “a subject of interest in the investigation.”
A press release the DCI issued Sunday morning said that Christopher Prichard was arrested “without incident” and is being held in Jackson County Jail.
While many in the Bellevue area who heard the news were shocked and worried during the search on Saturday, officials said “there is no danger” to the community now that Christopher Prichard has been apprehended.
The DCI said the investigation into Angela Prichard’s death is continuing and that an autopsy by the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner would be performed.
While named “a subject of interest in the case,” Christopher Prichard was arrested on a warrant related to a domestic assault case on Sunday morning. Other charges are pending following an investigation.
Christopher Prichard was originally charged in April with domestic assault. Court documents state that the Prichards got into a fight over the couple’s marriage on April 18 at their home in Bellevue. The address of the home was listed as 402 State St.
Angela Prichard told authorities then that Christopher Prichard threw a mug at her and slapped her. He was jailed and taken into custody at that time and charged.
Last month, Angela Prichard filed for a protective order against Christopher Prichard as well.
Judge Jeffery Bert had approved that order in Jackson County District Court on Friday. A nonjury trial in the case was scheduled for Nov. 29 in Iowa District Court of Jackson County.
The investigation into Angela Prichard’s death is being conducted by the DCI, sheriff’s department, Iowa State Patrol, Bellevue Police Department, Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Jackson County Conservation.
