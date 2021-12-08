Al and Olive (Buzz) Wolter celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on December 7 with Mass and a family dinner.
Al Wolter and Olive Keller were married on December 7, 1951 in Dubuque, IA. They have 7 children; Tom (Christie) Wolter of Middleburg, FL, Terry (Ron) Sheedy of Eldridge, IA, Tracey (Mark) Hueneke, Trudy (Jeff) Theisen, Tammy (Don) Zimmer all of Bellevue, IA, Tim (Jill) Wolter of St. Catherine, IA, Toby (Nicole) Wolter of Groveland, FL.
They have 18 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, they are also blessed with 5 bonus grandchildren, 15 bonus great-grandchildren and one bonus great-great grandchild.
