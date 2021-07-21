The Jackson County Economic Alliance (JCEA) is proud to announce and welcome Katlynne Wolf as part of the team. Katlynne will serve as the new Office Assistant. She will support the JCEA Director and Senior Advisor with their economic, workforce, and community development efforts.
Wolf resided in the Chicagoland area, until 2017, when she moved to Dubuque, Iowa to attend Loras college. She is currently a double major in International Studies and History. For the past four years she has become an active member of the Dubuque community, through various nonprofit and volunteer opportunities. Her position at Jackson County Economic Alliance will allow for the exploration and a greater knowledge of both her passions in economic development and nonprofit initiatives.
“We are excited to have her, and though it is early, she has already shown a great ability to pick things up quickly,” said JCEA Director Nic Hockenberry
