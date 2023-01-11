Construction crews and engineers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are busy working on Lock and Dam 12 at Bellevue this winter, as the facility is closed to traffic through March 3.
Last week, the main chamber was de-watered (drained) in order to perform a series of maintenance work, as well as for inspection of the eight-decade old dam.
Water was drained through a series of pumps at one-foot per hour to maintain the proper pressure control on the inside and outside walls.
When full, there is about 18 feet of water in the chamber, which totals about 9 million gallons.
Work to be performed during the next few months will include installation of the sill beam and concrete along the downstream bulkhead sill; inspection and adjustment of lock miter gates; upper anchorage bar modifications; replacement of the lock air bubbler system; other miscellaneous repairs; and an inspection of the facility.
Towboat operators are requested not to tie up on the guidewalls during the closure period. Please contact the lock at 563-872-3314 or on channel 14 for assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.